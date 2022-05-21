Lisa Bonet's net worth, age, children, spouse, height, ethnicity, career, profiles
What is Lisa Bonet's net worth? Lisa Bonet, a renowned American actress famous for her role as Denise Huxtable in The Cosby Show, is worth approximately $10 million. Besides acting, Lisa is a writer, director, and mother, among other responsibilities.
Lisa Bonet is not only famous for her professional success but also her romantic involvement with some renowned celebrities like Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz. Here is everything there is to know about her, including her age, children, spouse, height, ethnicity, and career.
Lisa Bonet's profile summary
- Full name: Lisa Michelle Bonet
- Other names: Lilakoi Moon
- Stage name: Lisa Bonet
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: November 16th, 1967
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California
- Zodiac sign: Scorpio
- Lisa Bonet's age: She will be turning 55 years old later in 2022
- Nationality: American
- Lisa Bonet's ethnicity: Biracial (Jewish mother and African-American father)
- Lisa Bonet's parents: Arlene Joyce Litman (mother) and Allen Bonet
- Schools attended: Birmingham High School, Celluloid Acting Studio
- Lisa Bonet's height: 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m)
- Weight: 53 kilograms, 117 lbs
- Lisa Bonet's Instagram: @officiallisabonet
- Twitter: @LisaBonetRP
- Eye colour: Black
- Hair colour: Black
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Relationship status: Divorced
- Lisa Bonet's children: 3
- Occupation: Actor, film director, activist
- Famous for: Being Denise Huxtable in The Cosby Show
- Net worth: $10 million
Lisa Bonet's biography
Is Lisa Bonet half white? No. Lisa Michelle Bonet is half Jewish and half African-American. Her mother, Arlene Joyce Litman, was a school teacher of Jewish descent, while her father, Allen Bonet, was an African-American opera singer from Texas.
Lisa grew up alongside seven half-siblings (5 half-sisters and 2 half-brothers). She studied at Birmingham High School in Van Nuys, California, then joined the Celluloid Acting Studio in North Hollywood, where she graduated with a major in acting.
Michelle changed her name to Lilakoi Moon in 1995. However, her stage name remained Lisa Bonet.
Career
What does Lisa Bonet do for a living? Lilakoi Moon began her acting career as a child by frequently appearing in guest roles on various TV shows. She also competed in various beauty pageants when she was young.
Her first major TV role was in St. Elsewhere in 1983. The following year, she played a guest role in The Cosby Show (1984–1991), the beginning of her recurrent appearance in the show, where she played Bill Cosby's on-screen daughter, Denise Huxtable.
In 1988, she won Best Young Female Superstar in Motion Picture for her role in Angel Heart. Due to off-screen disagreements with Billy, Bonet left The Cosby Show briefly and joined A Different World series, where she appeared in 23 episodes of the show from 1987 to 1989.
Lisa Bonet's movies and TV shows include;
|Year
|Title
|Role
|1987
|Angel Heart
|Epiphany Proudfoot
|1990
|The Earth Day Special
|Denise Huxtable
|1992
|Why Bother Voting?
|Herself
|1993
|Bank Robber
|Priscilla
|1994
|Final Combination
|Catherine Briggs
|1994
|New Eden
|Lily
|1998
|Enemy of the State
|Rachel Banks
|2000
|High Fidelity
|Marie De Salle
|2002
|Lathe of Heaven
|Heather Lelache
|2003
|Biker Boyz
|Queenie
|2005
|Whitepaddy
|Mae Evans
|2008–2009
|Life on Mars
|Maya Daniels
|2013
|Road to Paloma
|Magdalena
|2013–2014
|Drunk History
|Mary Ellen Pleasant and Rosa Parks
|2014–15
|The Red Road
|Sky Van Der Veen
|2014
|New Girl
|Brenda Brown
|2016
|Girls
|Tandice Moncrief
|2016
|Ray Donovan
|Marisol
Husband
Lilakoi Moon married musician Lenny Kravitz in 1987. She took a break from acting to give birth to their child, actress, singer, and model Zoë Isabella Kravitz, born in Venice, California, on December 1, 1988. Lilakoi and Lenny divorced in 1993 after 6 years together.
Did Jason Momoa have a crush on Lisa Bonet? Yes. According to the Insider, Jason developed a crush on Lisa Bonet after seeing her on TV when he was about 8 years old. The two started dating in 2005 after meeting at a Jazz club through a mutual friend.
Jason and Lilakoi officially got married in 2017. The couple is blessed with two biological children, daughter Lola Iolani (born July 23, 2007) and son Momoa Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha (born December 15, 2008).
Are Jason and Lisa still together?
No. Sadly, after over 16 years together, the couple announced that they were divorcing on 12th January, 2022. Is Lisa and Jason back together? No. On March 27, 2022, Jason Momoa said they are not getting back together, but they will always be family.
Lisa Bonet's net worth
How rich is Lisa Bonet? Lilakoi Moon is approximately $10 million rich, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her main source of income is her TV and movies career, including royalties for past shows. She also earns from brand endorsements, such as Calvin Klein's new watches and jewelry.
Lisa Bonet's net worth is a result of her hard work. She is living proof that with skill, focus, and determination, one can achieve their dreams. We wish Lilakoi Moon all the best in her endeavours.
