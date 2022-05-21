Global site navigation

Lisa Bonet's net worth, age, children, spouse, height, ethnicity, career, profiles
Сelebrity biographies

Lisa Bonet's net worth, age, children, spouse, height, ethnicity, career, profiles

by  Jedidah Tabalia

What is Lisa Bonet's net worth? Lisa Bonet, a renowned American actress famous for her role as Denise Huxtable in The Cosby Show, is worth approximately $10 million. Besides acting, Lisa is a writer, director, and mother, among other responsibilities.

Lisa Bonet's net worth, age, children, spouse, height, ethnicity, career, profiles
US actress Lisa Bonet arrives for Apple TV+ world premiere of "SEE" at the Fox Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on October 21, 2019. Photo: Nick Agro / AFP
Source: Getty Images

Lisa Bonet is not only famous for her professional success but also her romantic involvement with some renowned celebrities like Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz. Here is everything there is to know about her, including her age, children, spouse, height, ethnicity, and career.

Lisa Bonet's profile summary

  • Full name: Lisa Michelle Bonet
  • Other names: Lilakoi Moon
  • Stage name: Lisa Bonet
  • Gender: Female
  • Date of birth: November 16th, 1967
  • Place of birth: San Francisco, California
  • Zodiac sign: Scorpio
  • Lisa Bonet's age: She will be turning 55 years old later in 2022
  • Nationality: American
  • Lisa Bonet's ethnicity: Biracial (Jewish mother and African-American father)
  • Lisa Bonet's parents: Arlene Joyce Litman (mother) and Allen Bonet
  • Schools attended: Birmingham High School, Celluloid Acting Studio
  • Lisa Bonet's height: 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m)
  • Weight: 53 kilograms, 117 lbs
  • Lisa Bonet's Instagram: @officiallisabonet
  • Twitter: @LisaBonetRP
  • Eye colour: Black
  • Hair colour: Black
  • Sexual orientation: Straight
  • Relationship status: Divorced
  • Lisa Bonet's children: 3
  • Occupation: Actor, film director, activist
  • Famous for: Being Denise Huxtable in The Cosby Show
  • Net worth: $10 million

Lisa Bonet's biography

Lisa Bonet's net worth
Actress Lilakoi Moon arrives at the premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" Season 6 at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston
Source: Getty Images

Is Lisa Bonet half white? No. Lisa Michelle Bonet is half Jewish and half African-American. Her mother, Arlene Joyce Litman, was a school teacher of Jewish descent, while her father, Allen Bonet, was an African-American opera singer from Texas.

Lisa grew up alongside seven half-siblings (5 half-sisters and 2 half-brothers). She studied at Birmingham High School in Van Nuys, California, then joined the Celluloid Acting Studio in North Hollywood, where she graduated with a major in acting.

Michelle changed her name to Lilakoi Moon in 1995. However, her stage name remained Lisa Bonet.

Career

What does Lisa Bonet do for a living? Lilakoi Moon began her acting career as a child by frequently appearing in guest roles on various TV shows. She also competed in various beauty pageants when she was young.

Her first major TV role was in St. Elsewhere in 1983. The following year, she played a guest role in The Cosby Show (1984–1991), the beginning of her recurrent appearance in the show, where she played Bill Cosby's on-screen daughter, Denise Huxtable.

In 1988, she won Best Young Female Superstar in Motion Picture for her role in Angel Heart. Due to off-screen disagreements with Billy, Bonet left The Cosby Show briefly and joined A Different World series, where she appeared in 23 episodes of the show from 1987 to 1989.

Lisa Bonet's movies and TV shows include;

YearTitleRole
1987Angel HeartEpiphany Proudfoot
1990 The Earth Day Special Denise Huxtable
1992Why Bother Voting? Herself
1993Bank RobberPriscilla
1994Final CombinationCatherine Briggs
1994New EdenLily
1998Enemy of the State Rachel Banks
2000High FidelityMarie De Salle
2002 Lathe of HeavenHeather Lelache
2003Biker BoyzQueenie
2005 WhitepaddyMae Evans
2008–2009Life on MarsMaya Daniels
2013Road to PalomaMagdalena
2013–2014Drunk HistoryMary Ellen Pleasant and Rosa Parks
2014–15The Red RoadSky Van Der Veen
2014New GirlBrenda Brown
2016GirlsTandice Moncrief
2016Ray DonovanMarisol

Husband

Lisa Bonet's net worth
Actors Jason Momoa (L) and ﻿Lisa Bonet attend the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Source: Getty Images

Lilakoi Moon married musician Lenny Kravitz in 1987. She took a break from acting to give birth to their child, actress, singer, and model Zoë Isabella Kravitz, born in Venice, California, on December 1, 1988. Lilakoi and Lenny divorced in 1993 after 6 years together.

Did Jason Momoa have a crush on Lisa Bonet? Yes. According to the Insider, Jason developed a crush on Lisa Bonet after seeing her on TV when he was about 8 years old. The two started dating in 2005 after meeting at a Jazz club through a mutual friend.

Jason and Lilakoi officially got married in 2017. The couple is blessed with two biological children, daughter Lola Iolani (born July 23, 2007) and son Momoa Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha (born December 15, 2008).

Are Jason and Lisa still together?

No. Sadly, after over 16 years together, the couple announced that they were divorcing on 12th January, 2022. Is Lisa and Jason back together? No. On March 27, 2022, Jason Momoa said they are not getting back together, but they will always be family.

Lisa Bonet's net worth

How rich is Lisa Bonet? Lilakoi Moon is approximately $10 million rich, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her main source of income is her TV and movies career, including royalties for past shows. She also earns from brand endorsements, such as Calvin Klein's new watches and jewelry.

Lisa Bonet's net worth is a result of her hard work. She is living proof that with skill, focus, and determination, one can achieve their dreams. We wish Lilakoi Moon all the best in her endeavours.

