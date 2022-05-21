What is Lisa Bonet's net worth? Lisa Bonet, a renowned American actress famous for her role as Denise Huxtable in The Cosby Show, is worth approximately $10 million. Besides acting, Lisa is a writer, director, and mother, among other responsibilities.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

US actress Lisa Bonet arrives for Apple TV+ world premiere of "SEE" at the Fox Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on October 21, 2019. Photo: Nick Agro / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Lisa Bonet is not only famous for her professional success but also her romantic involvement with some renowned celebrities like Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz. Here is everything there is to know about her, including her age, children, spouse, height, ethnicity, and career.

Lisa Bonet's profile summary

Full name : Lisa Michelle Bonet

: Lisa Michelle Bonet Other names : Lilakoi Moon

: Lilakoi Moon Stage name : Lisa Bonet

: Lisa Bonet Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: November 16th, 1967

November 16th, 1967 Place of birth : San Francisco, California

: San Francisco, California Zodiac sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Lisa Bonet's age : She will be turning 55 years old later in 2022

: She will be turning 55 years old later in 2022 Nationality : American

: American Lisa Bonet's ethnicity : Biracial (Jewish mother and African-American father)

: Biracial (Jewish mother and African-American father) Lisa Bonet's parents : Arlene Joyce Litman (mother) and Allen Bonet

: Arlene Joyce Litman (mother) and Allen Bonet Schools attended : Birmingham High School, Celluloid Acting Studio

: Birmingham High School, Celluloid Acting Studio Lisa Bonet's height : 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m)

: 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m) Weight : 53 kilograms, 117 lbs

: 53 kilograms, 117 lbs Lisa Bonet's Instagram : @officiallisabonet

: @officiallisabonet Twitter : @LisaBonetRP

: @LisaBonetRP Eye colour : Black

: Black Hair colour : Black

: Black Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Relationship status : Divorced

: Divorced Lisa Bonet's children : 3

: 3 Occupation : Actor, film director, activist

: Actor, film director, activist Famous for: Being Denise Huxtable in The Cosby Show

Being Denise Huxtable in Net worth: $10 million

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lisa Bonet's biography

Actress Lilakoi Moon arrives at the premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" Season 6 at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Is Lisa Bonet half white? No. Lisa Michelle Bonet is half Jewish and half African-American. Her mother, Arlene Joyce Litman, was a school teacher of Jewish descent, while her father, Allen Bonet, was an African-American opera singer from Texas.

Lisa grew up alongside seven half-siblings (5 half-sisters and 2 half-brothers). She studied at Birmingham High School in Van Nuys, California, then joined the Celluloid Acting Studio in North Hollywood, where she graduated with a major in acting.

Michelle changed her name to Lilakoi Moon in 1995. However, her stage name remained Lisa Bonet.

Career

What does Lisa Bonet do for a living? Lilakoi Moon began her acting career as a child by frequently appearing in guest roles on various TV shows. She also competed in various beauty pageants when she was young.

Her first major TV role was in St. Elsewhere in 1983. The following year, she played a guest role in The Cosby Show (1984–1991), the beginning of her recurrent appearance in the show, where she played Bill Cosby's on-screen daughter, Denise Huxtable.

In 1988, she won Best Young Female Superstar in Motion Picture for her role in Angel Heart. Due to off-screen disagreements with Billy, Bonet left The Cosby Show briefly and joined A Different World series, where she appeared in 23 episodes of the show from 1987 to 1989.

Lisa Bonet's movies and TV shows include;

Year Title Role 1987 Angel Heart Epiphany Proudfoot 1990 The Earth Day Special Denise Huxtable 1992 Why Bother Voting? Herself 1993 Bank Robber Priscilla 1994 Final Combination Catherine Briggs 1994 New Eden Lily 1998 Enemy of the State Rachel Banks 2000 High Fidelity Marie De Salle 2002 Lathe of Heaven Heather Lelache 2003 Biker Boyz Queenie 2005 Whitepaddy Mae Evans 2008–2009 Life on Mars Maya Daniels 2013 Road to Paloma Magdalena 2013–2014 Drunk History Mary Ellen Pleasant and Rosa Parks 2014–15 The Red Road Sky Van Der Veen 2014 New Girl Brenda Brown 2016 Girls Tandice Moncrief 2016 Ray Donovan Marisol

Husband

Actors Jason Momoa (L) and ﻿Lisa Bonet attend the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Lilakoi Moon married musician Lenny Kravitz in 1987. She took a break from acting to give birth to their child, actress, singer, and model Zoë Isabella Kravitz, born in Venice, California, on December 1, 1988. Lilakoi and Lenny divorced in 1993 after 6 years together.

Did Jason Momoa have a crush on Lisa Bonet? Yes. According to the Insider, Jason developed a crush on Lisa Bonet after seeing her on TV when he was about 8 years old. The two started dating in 2005 after meeting at a Jazz club through a mutual friend.

Jason and Lilakoi officially got married in 2017. The couple is blessed with two biological children, daughter Lola Iolani (born July 23, 2007) and son Momoa Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha (born December 15, 2008).

Are Jason and Lisa still together?

No. Sadly, after over 16 years together, the couple announced that they were divorcing on 12th January, 2022. Is Lisa and Jason back together? No. On March 27, 2022, Jason Momoa said they are not getting back together, but they will always be family.

Lisa Bonet's net worth

How rich is Lisa Bonet? Lilakoi Moon is approximately $10 million rich, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her main source of income is her TV and movies career, including royalties for past shows. She also earns from brand endorsements, such as Calvin Klein's new watches and jewelry.

Lisa Bonet's net worth is a result of her hard work. She is living proof that with skill, focus, and determination, one can achieve their dreams. We wish Lilakoi Moon all the best in her endeavours.

READ ALSO: Who is Kountry Wayne? Age, children, baby mamas, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published interesting facts about Kountry Wayne. Wayne is a famous American actor, social media influencer, stand-up comedian, and former rapper famous for sketching videos on social media platforms. Read on to know him more.

Source: Briefly News