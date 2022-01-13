Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet released a joint statement, noting just like the world was revolutionising, so was their relationship

They added love between them would still carry on, and their devotion to their kids was very steady

The ex-couple met back in 2005 but got married in 2017, a relationship that saw them blessed with two kids

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Renowned actor Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet have called it quits after spending five years in marriage.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have were married for five years. Photo: Kevin Mazur.

Source: Getty Images

The two released a joint statement on Instagram on Thursday, January 13, to confirm that they were splitting up.

In the post, Momoa and Bonet noted they had experienced the "squeeze and changes" of these transformational times, citing a revolution was unfolding, and their family was no exception.

Momoa said they were not updating their fans because they felt the information was newsworthy but to ensure they go about their lives with dignity and honesty.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The two noted love between them would carry on and evolve in ways it wishes to be known.

The note added that they were also freeing each other to be who they are learning to become, and their devotion to the sacred life and children was steady.

According to CNN, the pair met in 2005 when Momoa was not as famous as he is after his stint on Game of Thrones, where he played the role of Khal Drogo.

Bonet was already famous, having played the role, Denise Huxtable, in the 1980s hit TV series The Cosby Show, and when Momoa saw her on TV - he told his mum that she was the one he wanted to marry.

During their first meeting, he wooed her, and it worked - leading to five years in marriage and two children together.

Jason on struggling to pay bills

In late 2020, according to US Weekly, the Hawaiian-born Hollywood actor revealed that his family starved after Game of Thrones, and he struggled to pay bills as he was in debt and could not get work, reported Briefly News.

He admitted that he had a great time working on the fantasy series but wished his character stayed alive for much longer.

Following Jason's exit from the award-winning show, he got his next break in 2016 when he starred as Aquaman in the DC comic book Universe.

Source: Briefly News