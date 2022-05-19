Who is Kountry Wayne? Age, children, baby mamas, movies, profiles, net worth

Kountry Wayne is no new name in the streets of Hollywood. Wayne is a famous American actor, social media influencer, stand-up comedian, and former rapper. Most people know him for his popular sketch videos on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. So, how well do you know him?

Wayne is a famous American actor, social media influencer, stand-up comedian, and former rapper. Photo: @kountrywayne

Source: Instagram

What was Kountry Wayne's net worth in 2021? Allegedly, the actor had a net worth of about $2 million. This is from his successful career in the showbiz industry, especially in stand-up comedy. How did Kountry get so rich? The actor is also an entrepreneur and is significantly involved in brand endorsements and sponsorships which add to his vast wealth.

Kountry Wayne's age

Kountry was born on December 9, 1987, in Waynesboro, Georgia, United States. He is of African-American descent. He is 34 years of age as of May 2022. There is not much information disclosed about his parents but his father is believed to have spent some time in jail.

Comedian Kountry Wayne attends Sheen Magazine "PrettyVee" cover release party at Nouveau Bar & Grill on March 11, 2021 in College Park, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Is Prince Tay Kountry Wayne's brother?

Yes, he was raised together with his siblings, four brothers, namely Prince Tay, D'Arby, Crenshaw Colley, and QB. The retired rapper attended Jenkins High School, located in Georgia.

Career

The popular stand-up comedian with the ability to crack your ribs with laughter once had a soft spot for music. However, he was not successful in making music, and no sooner than later did he discover his talent and passion for comedy.

Comedian Kountry Wayne performs onstage during "In Real Life" comedy tour at State Farm Arena on May 07, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Apart from comedy and rapping, Wayne is also an outstanding actor. He has been featured in several movies and appeared on TV shows such as Wild' N Out and DJ Smallz Eyes. Here are some of Kountry Wayne's movies worth watching;

Brazilian Wavy (2016) as a man in Barbershop

as a man in Barbershop The Turnaround (2017) as Kevin Evans

as Kevin Evans Holiday Heartbreak (2020) as Wild Bill

Who is Kountry Wayne's wife?

The stand-up comedian's love life has been full of twists and turns. He is currently divorced from his ex-wife, famous actress and model Gena Colley, with whom they share two kids known as Melissa and Honest Dream Colley. Kountry Wayne's children are 10 in total. The now-divorced couple tied the knot in June 2017.

They separated in 2018 after it was alleged that he was also dating stand-up comedian Jessica Moore, also known as Jess Hilarious. After divorcing Gena, Wayne and Jess started dating. They broke up after the actor allegedly spent Valentine's Day with one of his baby mama's and children, and not her.

One of Kountry Wayne's baby mamas includes his ex-wife Gena Colley. The comedian had his first child at the age of 17 with his high school girlfriend, who was 16 years old at the time.

Kountry Wayne's tour

The stand-up comedian is currently divorced from his ex-wife, famous actress and model Gena Colley. Photo: @kountrywayne

Source: Instagram

The stand-up comedian tours in different states where he performs stand-up comedy shows. You can find the dates on his website and stay up to date on all his new shows. He is available on Instagram and has 3.3 million followers as of 21 May 2022.

Kountry Wayne is a multi-talented comedian, social media influencer, actor and father who has made substantial success strides in the entertainment industry. His dedication to his family continues to be admirable to his fans.

Source: Briefly News