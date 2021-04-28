The music scene has grown tremendously in the last few decades. The impact of disc jockeys on the industry is felt globally. Great DJs play appropriate music for the audience, and their selections keep people charged throughout an event or performance. Talented disc jockeys tend to bag considerable amounts of money from their performances. As a result, the highest-paid DJ is worth millions of dollars.

Many people are curious about the highest-paid DJ and how much they are worth. Disc jockeys usually play recorded music for dancers or listeners. They introduce the names of the songs using a microphone and keep the audience happy and entertained throughout a performance.

Highest-paid DJ in 2022- Top 15 list

Who is the highest-paid DJ, and how much are they worth? Read on to discover the top 15 best-paid disc jockeys globally.

15. Deadmau5 - $50M

Net worth: $50 million

$50 million Date of birth: 5th January 1981

5th January 1981 Age: 41 years (as of 2022)

41 years (as of 2022) Genres: Progressive-house music

Progressive-house music Country: Canada

Joel Thomas Zimmerman, alias Deadmau5, is a top-earning DJ from Canada. He is also a musician and record producer best known for wearing a mouse-like helmet during his performances. His current net worth is $50 million.

14. Armin Van Buuren - $55M

Net worth: $55 million

$55 million Date of birth: 25th December 1976

25th December 1976 Age: 45 years (as of 2022)

45 years (as of 2022) Genres: Electronic music

Electronic music Country: Netherlands

Armin Jozef Jacobus Daniel van Buuren is one of the top paid DJs globally. The Dutch disc jockey, composer, and record producer is known for playing electronic mixes. Although the amount he charges per performance is not disclosed to the public, his estimated net worth is $55 million.

13. Paul van Dyk - $60M

Net worth: $60 million

$60 million Date of birth: 16th December 1971

16th December 1971 Age: 50 years (as of 2022)

50 years (as of 2022) Genres: Electronic dance

Electronic dance Country: Germany

Matthias Paul, alias Paul van Dyk, is a German disc jockey, musician, and recording artist. He is considered the highest-paid DJ per show in his home country. His net worth as of 2022 is $60 million.

12. Afrojack - $60M

Net worth: $60 million

$60 million Date of birth: 8th September 1987

8th September 1987 Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

34 years (as of 2022) Genres: Dance/Electronic

Dance/Electronic Country: Netherlands

Nick van de Wall, aka Afrojack, is known for playing dance/electronic mixes. He is also a remixer and record producer who makes six-figure nightly fees for spinning at clubs and festivals. His current net worth is $60 million.

11. Skrillex - $70M

Salary: Over $20 million annually

Over $20 million annually Net worth: $70M

$70M Date of birth: 15th January 1988

15th January 1988 Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

34 years (as of 2022) Genres: Electronic

Electronic Country: United States of America

Sonny John Moore, alias Skrillex, earns north of $20 million per year before taxes and has a net worth of $70 million. He is known for playing electronic music.

10. Andrew Taggart - $80M

Net worth: $80M

$80M Date of birth: December 1989

December 1989 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Genres: Indie, pop music, dance music, and hip-hop

Indie, pop music, dance music, and hip-hop Country: United States of America

Andrew Taggart is one half of The Chainsmokers, along with Alex Pall. He is also a musician who makes millions of dollars annually. His estimated worth as of 2022 is $80 million.

9. Alex Pall - $80M

Net worth: $80 million

$80 million Date of birth: May 1985

May 1985 Age: 36 years (as of 2022)

36 years (as of 2022) Genres: Indie, pop music, dance music, and hip-hop

Indie, pop music, dance music, and hip-hop Country: United States of America

Alex Pall is the other half of The Chainsmokers, alongside Andrew Taggart. He has a net worth of $80 million. Between June 2019 and June 2020, The Chainsmokers made a combined $70 million.

8. Thomas Bangalter - $90M

Net worth: $90M

$90M Date of birth: 3rd January 1975

3rd January 1975 Age: 47 years (as of 2022)

47 years (as of 2022) Genres: Electronic

Electronic Country: France

Thomas Bangalter is best known for being part of the Daft Punk, alongside Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. He is a talented disc jockey, musician, producer, and composer with an estimated worth of $90M.

7. Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo - $90M

Net worth: $90M

$90M Date of birth: 18th February 1974

18th February 1974 Age: 48 years (as of 2022)

48 years (as of 2022) Genres: Electronic

Electronic Country: France

Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo is the other half of Daft Punk, alongside Thomas Bangalter. He has an estimated worth of $90 million, and he is known as one of the most-paid disc jockeys in 2022.

6. Swedish House Mafia - $100 million

Members: Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso

Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso Net worth: $100 million

$100 million Genres: Progressive house, electro house, house, and big room

Progressive house, electro house, house, and big room Country: Sweden

Swedish House Mafia is an electronic music group comprising Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso. The three are also amazing disc jockeys. Together, they make millions of dollars annually and have a combined worth of $100 million.

5. Steve Aoki - $120M

Salary: $30-40M per year

$30-40M per year Net worth: $120M

$120M Date of birth: 30th November 1977

30th November 1977 Age: 44 years (as of 2022)

44 years (as of 2022) Genres: Electronic dance

Electronic dance Country: United States of America

Steve Aoki is known for playing Electronic dance mixes. Besides being a disc jockey, he is a musician and record producer with an estimated net worth of $120 million.

4. David Guetta - $150M

Salary: $20-40 million per year

$20-40 million per year Net worth: $150M

$150M Date of birth: 7th November 1967

7th November 1967 Age: 54 years (as of 2022)

54 years (as of 2022) Genres: Electronic dance

Electronic dance Country: France

David Guetta earns between $20 and 40 million per year and has a net worth of $150M. The disc jockey, record producer, songwriter, remixer, and composer sold his music catalogue rights to Warner Music for about $100 million.

3. DJ Tiesto - $170M

Salary: $250,000 per night

$250,000 per night Net worth: $170M

$170M Date of birth: 17th January 1969

17th January 1969 Age: 53 years (as of 2022)

53 years (as of 2022) Genres: Trance, house, electro, and electronic dance

Trance, house, electro, and electronic dance Country: Netherlands

Tijs Michiel Verwest OON, professionally known as DJ Tiesto, is a disc jockey, producer, musician, and film score composer. He is a top-earning DJ who makes an average nightly gross of $250,000 pre-taxes and has a net worth of $170M.

2. Gianluca Vachi - $200M

Net worth: $200M

$200M Date of birth: 5th June 1967

5th June 1967 Age: 54 years (as of 2022)

54 years (as of 2022) Genres: Dance/Electronic

Dance/Electronic Country: Italy

Gianluca Vachi is a top disc jockey from Italy. He is known for playing dance and electronic music, and his current net worth is $200M.

1. Calvin Harris - $300M

Salary: $30-$40 million per annum

$30-$40 million per annum Net worth: $300 million

$300 million Date of birth: 17th January 1984

17th January 1984 Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Genres: Dance/Electronic

Dance/Electronic Country: Scotland

Who is the highest-paid DJ in 2022? Calvin Harris is the highest-paid DJ in the world, with an annual income of between $30 and $40 million. He has an estimated net worth of $300M.

Recap of the top 15 highest-paid DJs in the world 2022

Calvin Harris - $300 million Gianluca Vachi - $200 million DJ Tiesto - $170 million David Guetta - $150 million Steve Aoki - $120 million Swedish House Mafia - $100 million Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo - $90 million Thomas Bangalter - $90 million Alex Pall - $80 million Andrew Taggart - $80 million Skrillex - $70 million Afrojack - $60 million Paul van Dyk - $60 million Armin Van Buuren - $55 million Deadmau5 - $50 million

Who is the most successful DJ ever?

There are different disc jockeys who have been ranked the most successful or best over the years. These include Calvin Harris, Gianluca Vachi, DJ Tiesto, David Guetta, and Steve Aoki.

Who is the highest-paid DJ in America?

The highest-paid disc jockey in the United States of America in 2022 is Steve Aoki. He makes an average of $30-40 million per year.

Who is the richest DJ in the world in 2022?

The wealthiest disc jockey in the world in 2022 is Calvin Harris. His net worth is $300 million.

The highest-paid DJ in the world in 2022 is Calvin Harris. He is followed closely by other talented disc jockeys from different parts of the world.

