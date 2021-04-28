Who is the highest-paid DJ in the world 2022? Here is the top 15 list
The music scene has grown tremendously in the last few decades. The impact of disc jockeys on the industry is felt globally. Great DJs play appropriate music for the audience, and their selections keep people charged throughout an event or performance. Talented disc jockeys tend to bag considerable amounts of money from their performances. As a result, the highest-paid DJ is worth millions of dollars.
Many people are curious about the highest-paid DJ and how much they are worth. Disc jockeys usually play recorded music for dancers or listeners. They introduce the names of the songs using a microphone and keep the audience happy and entertained throughout a performance.
Highest-paid DJ in 2022- Top 15 list
Who is the highest-paid DJ, and how much are they worth? Read on to discover the top 15 best-paid disc jockeys globally.
15. Deadmau5 - $50M
- Net worth: $50 million
- Date of birth: 5th January 1981
- Age: 41 years (as of 2022)
- Genres: Progressive-house music
- Country: Canada
Joel Thomas Zimmerman, alias Deadmau5, is a top-earning DJ from Canada. He is also a musician and record producer best known for wearing a mouse-like helmet during his performances. His current net worth is $50 million.
14. Armin Van Buuren - $55M
- Net worth: $55 million
- Date of birth: 25th December 1976
- Age: 45 years (as of 2022)
- Genres: Electronic music
- Country: Netherlands
Armin Jozef Jacobus Daniel van Buuren is one of the top paid DJs globally. The Dutch disc jockey, composer, and record producer is known for playing electronic mixes. Although the amount he charges per performance is not disclosed to the public, his estimated net worth is $55 million.
13. Paul van Dyk - $60M
- Net worth: $60 million
- Date of birth: 16th December 1971
- Age: 50 years (as of 2022)
- Genres: Electronic dance
- Country: Germany
Matthias Paul, alias Paul van Dyk, is a German disc jockey, musician, and recording artist. He is considered the highest-paid DJ per show in his home country. His net worth as of 2022 is $60 million.
12. Afrojack - $60M
- Net worth: $60 million
- Date of birth: 8th September 1987
- Age: 34 years (as of 2022)
- Genres: Dance/Electronic
- Country: Netherlands
Nick van de Wall, aka Afrojack, is known for playing dance/electronic mixes. He is also a remixer and record producer who makes six-figure nightly fees for spinning at clubs and festivals. His current net worth is $60 million.
11. Skrillex - $70M
- Salary: Over $20 million annually
- Net worth: $70M
- Date of birth: 15th January 1988
- Age: 34 years (as of 2022)
- Genres: Electronic
- Country: United States of America
Sonny John Moore, alias Skrillex, earns north of $20 million per year before taxes and has a net worth of $70 million. He is known for playing electronic music.
10. Andrew Taggart - $80M
- Net worth: $80M
- Date of birth: December 1989
- Age: 32 years (as of 2022)
- Genres: Indie, pop music, dance music, and hip-hop
- Country: United States of America
Andrew Taggart is one half of The Chainsmokers, along with Alex Pall. He is also a musician who makes millions of dollars annually. His estimated worth as of 2022 is $80 million.
9. Alex Pall - $80M
- Net worth: $80 million
- Date of birth: May 1985
- Age: 36 years (as of 2022)
- Genres: Indie, pop music, dance music, and hip-hop
- Country: United States of America
Alex Pall is the other half of The Chainsmokers, alongside Andrew Taggart. He has a net worth of $80 million. Between June 2019 and June 2020, The Chainsmokers made a combined $70 million.
8. Thomas Bangalter - $90M
- Net worth: $90M
- Date of birth: 3rd January 1975
- Age: 47 years (as of 2022)
- Genres: Electronic
- Country: France
Thomas Bangalter is best known for being part of the Daft Punk, alongside Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. He is a talented disc jockey, musician, producer, and composer with an estimated worth of $90M.
7. Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo - $90M
- Net worth: $90M
- Date of birth: 18th February 1974
- Age: 48 years (as of 2022)
- Genres: Electronic
- Country: France
Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo is the other half of Daft Punk, alongside Thomas Bangalter. He has an estimated worth of $90 million, and he is known as one of the most-paid disc jockeys in 2022.
6. Swedish House Mafia - $100 million
- Members: Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso
- Net worth: $100 million
- Genres: Progressive house, electro house, house, and big room
- Country: Sweden
Swedish House Mafia is an electronic music group comprising Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso. The three are also amazing disc jockeys. Together, they make millions of dollars annually and have a combined worth of $100 million.
5. Steve Aoki - $120M
- Salary: $30-40M per year
- Net worth: $120M
- Date of birth: 30th November 1977
- Age: 44 years (as of 2022)
- Genres: Electronic dance
- Country: United States of America
Steve Aoki is known for playing Electronic dance mixes. Besides being a disc jockey, he is a musician and record producer with an estimated net worth of $120 million.
4. David Guetta - $150M
- Salary: $20-40 million per year
- Net worth: $150M
- Date of birth: 7th November 1967
- Age: 54 years (as of 2022)
- Genres: Electronic dance
- Country: France
David Guetta earns between $20 and 40 million per year and has a net worth of $150M. The disc jockey, record producer, songwriter, remixer, and composer sold his music catalogue rights to Warner Music for about $100 million.
3. DJ Tiesto - $170M
- Salary: $250,000 per night
- Net worth: $170M
- Date of birth: 17th January 1969
- Age: 53 years (as of 2022)
- Genres: Trance, house, electro, and electronic dance
- Country: Netherlands
Tijs Michiel Verwest OON, professionally known as DJ Tiesto, is a disc jockey, producer, musician, and film score composer. He is a top-earning DJ who makes an average nightly gross of $250,000 pre-taxes and has a net worth of $170M.
2. Gianluca Vachi - $200M
- Net worth: $200M
- Date of birth: 5th June 1967
- Age: 54 years (as of 2022)
- Genres: Dance/Electronic
- Country: Italy
Gianluca Vachi is a top disc jockey from Italy. He is known for playing dance and electronic music, and his current net worth is $200M.
1. Calvin Harris - $300M
- Salary: $30-$40 million per annum
- Net worth: $300 million
- Date of birth: 17th January 1984
- Age: 38 years (as of 2022)
- Genres: Dance/Electronic
- Country: Scotland
Who is the highest-paid DJ in 2022? Calvin Harris is the highest-paid DJ in the world, with an annual income of between $30 and $40 million. He has an estimated net worth of $300M.
Who is the most successful DJ ever?
There are different disc jockeys who have been ranked the most successful or best over the years. These include Calvin Harris, Gianluca Vachi, DJ Tiesto, David Guetta, and Steve Aoki.
Who is the highest-paid DJ in America?
The highest-paid disc jockey in the United States of America in 2022 is Steve Aoki. He makes an average of $30-40 million per year.
Who is the richest DJ in the world in 2022?
The wealthiest disc jockey in the world in 2022 is Calvin Harris. His net worth is $300 million.
The highest-paid DJ in the world in 2022 is Calvin Harris. He is followed closely by other talented disc jockeys from different parts of the world.
