Top 10 best UFC commentators who ever did it | What is their net worth?
Commentators are like the spices in every entertainment business. The success of UFC in moving from a small promotion to a great MMA organisation in the world was not only achieved through tremendous and legendary fighters who have bled in the octagon. In addition, seasoned UFC commentators have done and are still in the business of doing great promotions for the organisation.
Not every announcer would have the courage of MMA commentators who get to sit next to the octagon amidst the violent fights, meet up, and interview fighters who already have raging hormones immediately after fights. The UFC commentators are so gifted that every detail, strategy, and technique displayed by the fighters never escapes their notice.
Top 10 best UFC commentators and their net worth
Below are the best UFC announcers who have helped take UFC to the next level through their extraordinary commentating skills and how much they are worth.
1. Joe Rogan - $120 million
- Full name: Joseph James Rogan
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 11th August 1967
- Age: 55 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, United States of America
- Net worth: $120 million
Is Joe Rogan commentating on UFC? He has been a part of the UFC since its inception. Joe has been regarded as a commentary legend and one of the top UFC fight night commentators. It is tough to picture the UFC without him.
He is an excellent commentator who engages well with the crowd, fading into the shadows, and informing fans without attempting to forecast the future. According to sources, he earns around $60 million each year and is worth $120 million.
2. Michael Bisping - $9 million
- Full name: Michael Gavin Joseph Bisping
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 28th February 1979
- Age: 43 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Nicosia, Cyprus
- Net worth: $9 million
Michael Bisping is a former UFC middleweight champion who landed the big battles in his job role owing immensely to his fluency and quick wit. He is not hesitant to engage in fights with his interviewees at times. His humour makes him one of the most popular UFC hosts. Allegedly, he is worth $9 million.
3. Daniel Cormier - $6 million
- Full name: Daniel Ryan Cormier
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 20th March 1979
- Age: 43 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Lafayette, Louisiana
- Net worth: $6 million
Daniel Cormier is widely regarded as one of the best MMA fighters in the world. He was formerly a US Olympic wrestler before entering the UFC, and he later would become the Strike-force titleholder. Beyond fighting, Cormier has become a UFC posterchild. Cormier is part of the commentary team, mainly with Brendan Fitzgerald and Joe Rogan. His net worth, according to sources is $6 million.
4. Jon Anik - $3 million
- Full name: Jon Anik
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 3rd July 1978
- Age: 43 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
- Net worth: $3 million
Anik is an erstwhile ESPN anchor who now anchors the ESPN2 show MMA Live. He debuted on UFC in 2011, and after Mike Goldberg retired, he took over as the primary theatre-based UFC commentator. Anik's deal with UFC management probably expires later in 2022, although most fans hope it will be extended. His estimated worth is pitched at $3 million.
5. Kenny Florian - $3 million
- Full name: Kenneth Alan Florian
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 26th May 1976
- Age: 46 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Westwood, Massachusetts, United States
- Net worth: $3 million
Kenny Florian is also a former UFC champion who moved over to commentary. His exceptional skills as an MMA announcer and upbeat personality landed him a slot as the channel's host on UFC Tonight. He was later called to be an announcer on UFC fights. He joined the PFL to announce contests for another UFC icon, Randy Couture and he is allegedly worth $3 million.
6. Paul Felder - $2.5 million
- Full name: Paul Robert Felder
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 25th April 1984
- Age: 38 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
- Net worth: $2.5 million
Popularly known as The Irish Dragon, Paul Felder is the prevailing lightweight challenger. He leads the fight night commentary crew when he is not practising or smashing his opponents in the octagon.
As a boxer, his intuition is typically flawless, and his critique is always on target, as one would anticipate. UFC commentator Paul Felder's source of income is his UFC career, which is presently worth $2.5 million.
7. John Gooden - $1.7 million
- Gender: Male
- Net worth: $1.7 million
- Gender: Male
- Net worth: $1.7 million
John Gooden is a British MMA analyst who frequently appears with Dan Hardy on the YouTube show Inside the Octagon. He is a clear illustration of a well-educated journalist with exceptional research abilities. He has worked for the BBC and several other television stations.
Aside from his enormous broadcasting set of skills and experience, he is also a renowned martial artist, having trained in BJJ, MMA, and other combat sports for years. Our sources pen his estimated worth at $1.7 million.
8. Dan Hardy - $1.5 million
- Full name: Daniel Mark Hardy
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 17th May 1982
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Nottingham, England
- Net worth: $1.5 million
Dan Hardy is one of the few UFC pundits with a fighting career as successful as his commentating roles. As a native of England, he began his career as a UFC announcer covering UK-based bouts first. He has proven to be a valued asset and an excellent in-cage replacement for Joe Rogan, who unfortunately cannot cover all UFC events. Hardy's net worth is estimated at $1.5 million.
9. Mike Goldberg - $1.5 million
- Full name: Mike Goldberg
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 24th November 1964
- Age: 57 years old (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States
- Net worth: $1.5 million
Goldie was always a UFC colour commentator virtually from the beginning, covering bouts from 1997 through 2017. He was a member of the iconic UFC commentating pair with Joe Rogan.
He has not always been the most professional man, from yelling out completely untrue remarks to saying silly things. However, his contributions to UFC cannot be overruled. Presently, Mike boasts of a $1.5 million net worth according to sources.
10. Dominick Cruz - $1 million
- Full name: Paul Robert Felder
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 9th March 1985
- Age: 37 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States
- Net worth: $1 million
Dominick Cruz is a bantamweight legend in the UFC and across MMA. He has one of the octagon's greatest voices and demonstrates a strong command of footwork techniques and feints. Dominick's net worth accrues from salaries, promotions, and endorsements of $1 million.
Who are the current UFC commentators?
Chael Sonnen, former three-time UFC title challenger; Anthony Smith, current light heavyweight contender; and renowned boxing trainer/analyst Teddy Atlas have been enlisted to join the desk as analysts.
Who are the three UFC commentators?
Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and Paul Felder were assigned to work at the cage side during UFC 273. Good enough, these crops of top-notch commentators working for the UFC increased the popularity of the sport.
The popular sport, UFC, grew tremendously in a short time. This feat is not only attributed to the exhilarating fights or rage that abounds in the fighting arena but also to the powerful promoting voices of the UFC commentators. These commentators listed above, among others, have been instrumental in making the game a thrilling one.
