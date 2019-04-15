Top 10 youngest millionaires in South Africa 2022 (net worth)

Every human being has a unique talent or skill they can exploit to become rich. However, not everyone discovers their special ability during childhood or early adulthood. The youngest millionaires in South Africa discovered and exploited their talents early. Today, they are featured among the most affluent persons in the country.

Featuring on the list of the youngest millionaires in South Africa is no mean feat. Numerous people desire to be as rich as the people on the list. These successful young people have inspiring stories and serve as role models for other youth worldwide.

Youngest millionaires in South Africa in 2022

How many millionaires are there in South Africa? According to last year's stats, the number of millionaires in the country was 31,852. This was a 14% increase compared to 2020. The number in 2022 may be higher.

Among these are some young people whose achievements are mind-blowing. Read on to discover who the young millionaires in South Africa are and their sources of wealth.

10. Murendwa Mmabasotho Mukwevho

Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Net worth: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Source of wealth: Entrepreneurship (Logistics, real estate, and printing)

Murendwa Mmabasotho Mukwevho is a multi-millionaire whose exact net worth is yet to be confirmed. She owns multiple businesses in logistics, real estate, and printing. The 1990-born entrepreneur comes from a business-minded family that has supported her.

She is the founder of Mukwevho Enterprises, a courier company that delivers products to clients. She also manages a real estate company called PNM Properties, runs Morenda Printing Services in Maseru, and is the owner of Phomolong Guest House in Maseru. Additionally, she is a studio director at SABC studios.

9. Doug Hoernle - Between $1 and $5 million

Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Net worth: Between $1 and $5M

Between $1 and $5M Source of wealth: Entrepreneurship

Doug Hoernle is an experienced entrepreneur whose niche is in education technology. He has founded many innovative technologies and is the founder and chief executive officer of Karri Payments.

His aim is to improve education worldwide using mobile technology. He started his first business at the age of sixteen. Although his exact net worth is yet to be established, he is one of the youngest millionaires, with an approximated net worth of between $1 and $5 million.

8. DJ Zinhle - $1.5 million

Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Net worth: $1.5M

$1.5M Source of wealth: DJing

Ntombezinhle Jiyane, alias DJ Zinhle, is a famous female DJ in South Africa with an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. She started her career in 2004 when she was about 21 years old. She got her big break as a resident DJ on Jika Majika, a youth dance show on SABC 1.

7. Bernard Parker - $1.5 million

Age: 36 years (as of 2022)

36 years (as of 2022) Net worth: $1.5M

$1.5M Source of wealth: Playing soccer

Bernard Parker is a talented soccer player with an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. He is best known as a striker and midfielder for clubs, including the Kaizer Chiefs. He played for South Africa at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

6. Sandile Shezi - $2.3 million

Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Net worth: $2.3M

$2.3M Source of wealth: Forex trading

Who is the current youngest millionaire? Sandile Shezi, a forex trader born in 1993, is arguably the youngest millionaire in South Africa. He was born in 1993 and has an estimated net worth of $2.3 million. He sold muffins in school and used the proceeds to start forex trading. He also traded with his school fees, which was a huge risk.

5. Adii Pienaar - $5 million

Age: 35 years (as of 2022)

35 years (as of 2022) Net worth: $5M

$5M Source of wealth: Entrepreneurship

Adii Pienaar has an estimated net worth of $5M. He is the founder and chief executive officer of Cogsy. He was the co-founder of WooCommerce, an e-commerce site, and he also founded PublicBeta in 2013.

4. Ludwick Marishane - Between $10 and $50 million

Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Net worth: Between $10 and $50M

Between $10 and $50M Source of wealth: Business scientist and entrepreneurial inventor

Ludwick Marishane is one of the self-made millionaires in South Africa. The 31-year old has a net worth of between $10 and $50M. He is the managing director of Headboy, a firm that deals with product development. The business scientist and entrepreneurial inventor is best known as the inventor of DryBath.

3. Khanyi Mbau - $10 million

Age: 36 years (as of 2022)

36 years (as of 2022) Net worth: $10M

$10M Source of wealth: Acting, television hosting, and artistry

Khanyisile Mbau is a famous actress, media personality, and artist born on 15th October 1985. She is 36 years old as of 2022 and has a net worth of $10 million. She landed her first acting gig at eight and is now a household name in South African mainstream and social media.

2. Cassper Nyovest - $15 million

Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Net worth: $15M

$15M Source of wealth: Music career

Refiloe Maele Phool, alias Cassper Nyovest, is a successful music artist. He was born on 16th December 1990 and has an approximated net worth of $15 million. He started rapping at 12 and is now one of the household names in the South African music industry.

1. Vusi Thembekwayo - $36 million

Age: 37 years (as of 2022)

37 years (as of 2022) Net worth: $36M

$36M Source of wealth: Entrepreneurship

Vusi Thembekwayo is the richest young man in South Africa, with an approximated net worth of $36M or about R530M. He is an entrepreneur best known for his masterclasses. He is the founder of My Growth Fund and has made various investments, including real estate.

The youngest millionaires in South Africa started their careers when they were little. They have invested plenty of time and work in their skills and abilities to become the moneyed people they are today.

