Mansa Musa's net worth: The true fortune of history's richest man

The ninth of the Mali Empire, who reigned in the 14th century, Mansa Musa is widely considered the richest historical figure. People describe his wealth as the greatest amount of money ever accumulated by one person. Many historians believe the sheer scale of Mansa Musa's net worth remains a mystery due to the humongous nature of his fortune.

Mansa Musa on his way to Mecca, circa 1670, (1903). Photo: Print Collector (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Beyond his riches in gold, Mansa Musa's leadership proved Mali's ultimate position as an economic and cultural authority. Through his authority over African gold mines and trade paths, he played a key role in reshaping the ancient civilisation of Africa's Sahara. A peek into the life of the richest man in history will reveal how he built and sustained his enormous fortune.

Profile summary

Full name Mansa Musa of Mali Gender Male Date of birth 1280 Date of death 1337 Age at death 57 years old Ethnicity African Religion Islam Spouse Inari Konte Predecessor Muhammad Successor Magha Years of reign 25 years (1312 to 1337)

Exploring Mansa Musa’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mansa Musa's fortune was estimated at $400 billion based on modern equivalence. It is believed this value places him in history as the world’s richest person.

Take note: the real value of history's wealthiest leader is disputed to be more than what Celebrity Net Worth estimated.

Historians believe Mansa Musa’s net worth today would be well above the projected one from 2012 when inflation and other economic factors are considered. In a 2019 article published by BBC, Rudolph Butch Ware, an associate professor of history at the University of California, said:

Contemporary accounts of Musa's wealth are so breathless that it's almost impossible to get a sense of just how wealthy and powerful he truly was.

Facts about Mansa Musa. Photo by Fotosearch on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Mansa Musa become so rich?

Mansa's wealth accrued from various business endeavours he engaged in. Here is a closer examination of his income:

Gold and salt merchandise

The richest man in the world became wealthy as he ruled over Mali's empire as the world's top gold producer during his 14th-century reign. As Celebrity Net Worth published, he also controlled over half of the world's salt supply. As a result, he could set the prices of these commodities as high as he desired.

What also favoured him was the fact that Mali held the main trade paths across the Sahara which linked Africa to Europe and the Middle East. These trade routes brought gold and salt supplies to market continuously to create wealth.

Trade and infrastructure

King Mansa Musa made huge investments in trade and infrastructure thereby multiplying his wealth. He established Timbuktu as a successful city that drew students, business people, and skilled workers. His actions made the Mali Empire stand out as a cultural and financial hub while portraying affluence and opulence.

In an article published on Workers World Today on 15 May 2019, Kathleen Bickford Berzock, who specialises in African art at the Block Museum of Art at Northwestern University, had this to say about the Mali Emperor:

As the ruler, Mansa Musa had almost unlimited access to the most highly valued source of wealth in the medieval world, Major trading centres that traded in gold and other goods were also in his territory, and he garnered wealth from this trade.

Mansa Musa’s Pilgrimage to Mecca

Neither the Mali Empire nor Mansa Musa’s wealth was well known until his pilgrimage to Mecca as a devout Muslim, In 1324, Mansa Musa travelled to Mecca to demonstrate his abundant riches and strong leadership. He travelled with a large group of people made up of soldiers, scholars, and slaves plus camels carrying gold.

Great Mosque, Timbuctu, the oldest mosque south of the Sahara, attributed to Mansa Musa. Photo: Werner Forman/Universal Images Group

Source: Getty Images

What did Mansa Musa do on his pilgrimage to Mecca?

As Britannica published, he gave away all his gold to help poor people while paying for new mosques during his journey. His massive party and generous gifts made a strong and lasting impression on everyone who saw them. Mansa Musa's excessive spending created unexpected market disruptions.

The large gold distributions entered local markets in Cairo, Medina, and Mecca which made gold lose value in those areas. The sudden rise in prices wrecked trade systems and market stability throughout these areas. Through his expedition, Musa displayed its riches but also demonstrated how large gifts affect global markets and create mixed results.

Is Elon Musk richer than Mansa Musa?

If the wealth of Elon Musk and Mansa Musa were evaluated using the same metrics and factors of the time, Elon Musk would not be richer than the King of Mali Empire.

The richest man alive today, Elon Musk, is worth about $422.7 billion as of 2025 according to Forbes Magazine. Going by these figures, Mansa Musa’s net worth will be in trillions of dollars.

Frequently asked questions

There have been debates about who the richest man that ever lived is. Many historians believe it is the Mali Empire ruler, Mansa Musa, resulting in several questions about his wealth. Here are some of the most asked questions about Mansa and the best answers.

Where did Mansa Musa's money go? Studies suggest he spent his money on giving to the poor, building mosques, and funding the arts. He also invested in education and building up cities.

Studies suggest he spent his money on giving to the poor, building mosques, and funding the arts. He also invested in education and building up cities. What was Mansa Musa’s religion? The king was reportedly a devout Muslim.

The king was reportedly a devout Muslim. Who was Mansa Musa’s wife? His wife was named Inari Konte.

His wife was named Inari Konte. Who is the no. 1 richest person in the world? The richest person in the world today is listed as SpaceX founder, Elon Musk.

While some have tried to put Mansa Musa's net worth into perspective, it is believed to be inconceivable by many historians due to the vastness of factors to take into consideration. As per the records, his worth was listed as $400 billion.

Source: Briefly News