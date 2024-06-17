Elon Musk's dating history, girlfriends and relationship timeline

Elon Musk is a businessman and investor popularly known as the co-founder of six companies, including electric car maker Tesla, rocket producer SpaceX, and tunnelling startup Boring Company. In addition to his multiple business ventures, the billionaire businessman is also famous for his private life. Discover Elon Musk's dating history and relationships.

Elon's trajectory from humble beginnings to becoming a titan of industry is a testament to his visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of innovation. Photo: @elonmusk (modified by author)

Musk made headlines in May 2012 when SpaceX launched a rocket to send the first commercial vehicle to the International Space Station. The entrepreneur behind SpaceX and Tesla Inc. has a history of multiple marriages and costly divorces. So, is Elon Musk single?

Elon Musk's profile summary

Full name Elon Reeve Musk Gender Male Date of birth June 28, 1971 Age 52 years (in 2024) Place of birth Pretoria, South Africa Nationality South African, Canadian, American Zodiac sign Cancer Height 6 feet 2 inches Weight 80 kg (approx) Eye colour Moss Green Hair colour Light Ash Blonde Parents Errol Musk and Maye Musk Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouses Justine Wilson and Talulah Riley Children 11 College University of Pennsylvania, Queen's University, Ontario, Stanford University Occupation Entrepreneur, Investor, Engineer Social media X (Twitter) Net worth $205.1 billion

How old is Elon Musk?

Elon Musk, whose real name is Elon Reeve Musk (age 52 years in 2024), was born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa. He was born to a Canadian mother, Maye Musk, and a South African father, Errol Musk. As a child, he found solace in books and computers.

Musk attended Queen's University in Canada. In 1992, he moved to the United States to study business and physics at the University of Pennsylvania. He then went on to earn a Ph.D. in energy physics at Sanford University in California.

Elon Musk at Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin. Photo by Patrick Pleul

Elon Musk's dating history

Over the years, Elon has dated multiple famous faces, been married three times and had one workplace relationship. Discover Elon Musk's love life.

1. Jennifer Gwyne

Musk and Jennifer broke up due to challenges in their long-distance relationship. Photo: @Michel Euler (modified by author)

Jennifer was Elon Musk's girlfriend while studying at the University of Pennsylvania. They dated for one year but were too severe to introduce one another to their parents.

Jennifer hit the headlines in 2022 when she auctioned a personal collection of photos and other items linked to the tech billionaire to raise funds for her stepson's college education. She earned over $165,000 after selling 18 photos, a birthday card he sent her and a necklace.

2. Justine Wilson

Musk and Justine met while studying at Queen's University in Ontario, Canada. Photo: @elonmusk (modified by author)

Justine Wilson is a Canadian author who happens to be Elon Musk's first wife and inaugural partner in the parenthood journey. They married in 2000 until 2008, when they divorced. They were blessed with six children.

Their firstborn, Nevada Alexander, was born in 2002 but unfortunately died at just ten weeks due to infant death syndrome. The couple later had twins Griffin and Vivian in 2004 and a set of Kai, Saxon and Damian triplets in 2006.

3. Talulah Riley

Elon Musk and Talulah Riley at The Huffington Post pre-inaugural ball at the Newseum in Washington, DC. Photo by Paul Morigi

English actress Talulah Riley and Elon Musk tied the knot in 2010. They later divorced in 2012 and remarried again in 2013. Their second divorce was finalized in 2016. In an interview with The Independent, Talulah shared why she had to remarry Elon.

I suppose the reason to get remarried was just because it felt silly to be together unmarried after having been married.

4. Amber Heard

The actress and tech magnate called it quits because of increasingly busy schedules. Photo: @elonmusk (modified by author)

Elon dated the Aquaman actress Amber Heard in late 2016 but divorced after a year due to their busy schedules. They started dating again in December 2017 but later broke up in February 2018.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Elon opened up about their split.

I just broke up with my girlfriend, I was really in love, and it hurt bad. ... Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think.

5. Grimes

Grimes and Elon Musk at Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination in New York City. Photo by Taylor Hill

Elon and singer Grimes debuted on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2018, seemingly confirming their relationship status. In May 2020, they welcomed their first child, a son named X Æ A-Xii. They later welcomed their second baby, a baby girl named Exa' Y'Dark Sideræl, via surrogate in December 2021.

However, they were not married. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes spoke about the nature of their relationship.

I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends.

6. Shivon Zilis

Musk and Shivon never dated despite having kids together. Photo: @elonmusk (modified by author)

Shivon is a top executive at Musk's Neuralink company. The two were in a relationship and quietly welcomed twins Strider and Azure in November 2021. The twins were born weeks before Musk welcomed his baby girl Y with Grimes.

Who is Elon Musk dating?

There is no information on who he is currently dating. He was officially together with musician Grimes until 2022.

How many times did Elon Musk get divorced?

Elon has been divorced three times, once with his first wife, Justine Wilson, and twice with his second wife, Talulah Riley.

How many children does Elon Musk have?

Elon is a father of 11 children. He has three children with a Canadian singer, Claire Elise Boucher, known as Grimes. He also has six children from his first marriage to Justine Musk and shares twins with Shivon Zilis.

How many partners has Elon Musk had?

Elon has been in several high-profile relationships. These include three marriages and several relationships. However, details about Elon Musk's current wife have not been provided.

Elon Musk gestures at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre in Paris, France. Photo by Chesnot

What is Elon Musk's net worth?

According to Forbes, Elon is worth $205.1 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people on the planet. His wealth comes from his groundbreaking ventures in various industries, including renewable energy, technology, and space exploration.

How much did Elon Musk give his ex-wives?

After Musk and Justine divorced, she received a substantial divorce settlement, including $6 million in cash, 10% of Musk's stock in SpaceX, and a $200,000 Tesla Roadster car.

Elon divorced his second wife, actress Talulah Riley, twice. In their first divorce in 2012, Talulah received a settlement of $4.2 million; in their second settlement, they agreed to a settlement of $16 million.

The above is everything you would love to know about Elon Musk's dating history, girlfriends and relationship timeline. His trajectory from humble beginnings to becoming a titan of industry is a testament to his visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of innovation.

