Farrah Abraham's daughter Sophia: Where is she now?

Farrah Abraham is an American singer, writer, adult filmmaker, actress and reality television personality. She gained notoriety in 2009 after being cast in the TV series 16 and Pregnant. She later appeared in the spin-off series Teen Mom, which highlighted her pregnancy and motherhood journey. But how much do you know about Farrah Abraham's daughter, Sophia?

Sophia and Farrah during the 2022 Debbie Durkin's Ecoluxe Film & Music Experience (L). Farrah at a magazine release party in 2022 (R). Photo: Randy, Amanda via Getty Images (modified by author)

Abraham has always been a single mother after giving birth to her child in high school. As Sophia grows older, fans often question Farrah’s parenting style. Many criticize her for treating the teenager like an adult. Discover fascinating details about the mother-daughter relationship and how it has shifted over the years.

Full name Farrah Laurel Abraham Famous as Farrah Abraham Gender Female Date of birth 31 May 1991 Age 33 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Council Bluffs, lowa, USA Current residence Austin, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’7’’ (190 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating (Rumoured) Ex-boyfriend Derek Underwood Children Sophia Laurent Abraham Parents Michael Abraham and Debra Danielsen Siblings Ashley Danielsen (Half-sister) Profession Television personality, internet sensation, actress, writer Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

Who is Farrah Abraham’s daughter?

Sophia Abraham (aged 15 as of 2024) was born on 23 February 2009 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, USA. According to People, Farrah once revealed on an episode of 16 and Pregnant how she asked the nurse for help after her child’s birth.

I have never held a baby before, so you need to assist me.

Sophia Abraham posing for a photo. Photo: @sophialabraham on Instagram (modified by author)

During a 2017 interview with In Touch, Laurel disclosed that her daughter was being homeschooled so that she could focus on modelling, saying:

I do not want to imply it is about dating or bullying. It is about travelling the world while still going to school. This will help her as she has a lot going on.

What happened to Sophia Abraham's dad?

Derek Underwood was Laurel’s ex-partner and Sophia Abraham’s dad. He never got the chance to meet his daughter as he died in a car accident on 28 December 2008 while Farrah was still pregnant.

Underwood was 18 years old at the time of his death. As documented by E! News, the TV personality recalled his death in her 2012 memoir, My Teenage Dream Ended.

I got off the phone and tried to remain calm, but my mind was racing. Derek was the father of my child and my first and only true love. He was gone forever, and so was my happy ending.

However, Sophia regularly visits her late dad’s grave, according to a 2019 Instagram post that she captioned:

I am thankful that my mom has always brought me to see dad. Although I am grateful that he watches over me, I wish I could have met my daddy, Derek.

Farrah and Sophia Abraham during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Photo: Axelle

Farrah and Sophia’s relationship

The duo shares a close bond thanks to their experiences together. In 2016, speaking to PEOPLE, Laurel shared details about her relationship with Sophia.

I always try to stay connected to her while being the best mom I can be. Our communication is better than the one I had with my mother, and as she grows older, we will be able to talk and stay close rather than argue and fight.

What piercings did Farrah let Sophia get?

During her 14th birthday in 2023, Laurent got six facial piercings. She also had a septum piercing the previous year.

Farrah has always been comfortable with her daughter’s life choices. In a 2023 interview with TMZ, she defended Sophia after receiving a lot of online backlash, saying:

I am fortunate to be able to accompany my child when she thinks about getting these piercings. I am happy to bring in professionals. Every generation is different, but we just have to be mindful of what is age-appropriate.

Sophia Abraham during the 2019 Beautycon Pink Carpet in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo: Phillip Faraone

What is Sophia Abraham's net worth?

The youngster lives under her mother's affluence and wealth. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Farrah’s net worth to be $1 million. She amassed a chunk of her wealth starring on the television series Teen Mom and from the release of her adult tape in 2013.

Where is Farrah Abraham's daughter now?

Laurent is active on social media, regularly posting updates about her life. She has 828k followers on Instagram and 179.6k TikTok followers as of 6 June 2024. The 14-year-old now rocks wild hair and a punk look.

FAQ

Farrah’s prominence has spilt over to her daughter over the years. Below are some frequently asked questions about Sophia;

How old was Farrah Abraham when she had Sophia?

The on-screen star was 17 when she gave birth to her daughter. In 2012, while speaking to Teen Vogue, she shared her challenges as a teen mom, highlighting her parents' support, which made the situation more manageable.

Being a mother is hard to deal with, financial stress and lack of sleep. However, I am grateful for my family and everything I have been given.

Farrah Abraham and Sophia Abraham during the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Axelle

What ethnicity is Sophia Abraham?

According to her IMDb profile, Laurent is of German and Jewish descent from her father’s side. She has Lebanese, Syrian, Danish, and European ancestry from her mother's side.

After her appearance on 16 and Pregnant, many wonder how Farrah Abraham’s daughter, Sophia, turned out. Although the television personality is constantly under fire for her parenting styles, she remains adamant that she only does what she thinks is best for her child.

