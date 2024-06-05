A look at Lexi Rivera's boyfriend and dating history

Lexi Rivera is an American social media influencer and actress with a massive following on various platforms. Her beauty and comedic content catapulted her to stardom, making her a fan favourite in the ever-evolving entertainment industry. Due to this popularity, her fans are curious about her personal life, including her love life. So, who is Lexi Rivera's boyfriend?

Rivera made her career debut featuring in her older brother Brent’s videos. However, she later branched out and started creating her own content, raising her career ranks. Interestingly, Lexi’s romantic life is flourishing just like her professional life. She is currently dating a fellow content creator. Here is a glimpse of Lexi Rivera’s relationship history.

Lexi Rivera's profile summary

Full name Alexa Brooke Rivera Famous as Lexi Rivera Gender Female Date of birth 7 June 2001 Age 22 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Huntington Beach, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’5’’ (165 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Boyfriend Andrew Davila (Rumoured) Parents Laura and John Rivera Siblings 3 (Blake, Brent and Brice) Profession Content creator, social media influencer Net worth $10 million Social media TikTok Instagram YouTube

How old is Lexi Rivera?

Lexi Rivera (22 as of 2024) was born on 7 June 2001 in Huntington Beach, California, USA. She is the youngest of John and Laura Rivera’s four children.

During a 2018 interview with A-list Nation, Brooke shared the vital lessons she learned from her mother growing up.

She is the most selfless person I have ever met. She taught me the importance of hard work and a positive mindset. But most importantly, she stressed the importance of respecting others and embracing their differences.

Her older brother, Brent, boasts 31.2 million YouTube subscribers at the time of writing.

Who is Lexi Rivera’s boyfriend?

Lexi is reportedly dating internet sensation Andrew Davila. He was born on 26 June 2000 and is 24 years old as of 2024.

Speculations about the duo dating began in 2020 after Brooke uploaded a YouTube video titled My Ex Meets My New Boyfriend, featuring Andrew as her supposed new partner. In the video, Alexa clarifies that their relationship was platonic and the video was a prank for her ex-boyfriend.

Nonetheless, fans remain sceptical about Lexi and Andrew’s relationship as they regularly post each other on their socials and are often spotted together on dates.

Are Andrew and Lexi dating?

Even though the duo has yet to confirm their relationship status, Davila’s sister unintentionally revealed that her brother was Rivera’s boyfriend during a 2023 TikTok live.

From 2018 to 2020, Alexa dated renowned YouTube star Ben Azelart. However, their relationship was marred by frequent breakups and reconciliations.

After two 2-year of dating, the pair decided to part ways and remain close friends. They confirmed the breakup via a YouTube video titled We Broke Up. In the clip, Lexi Rivera’s ex, Azelart, expressed his sentiments about the relationship, saying:

What was hard was that we desired to make you guys and ourselves happy, but ultimately, we could not do both. We needed time to be independent. We were 15 and 16 when we started dating. We went through some of the most changing years of our lives, and changed as people throughout those years. Right now, we are better off as friends.

Despite ending their romantic relationship, the ex-couple maintains a solid professional bond as they frequently collaborate on videos. A YouTube prank video of them getting back together amassed millions of views from their friends and fans.

Lexi Rivera’s career

Brooke is an accomplished on-screen star, YouTuber, TikTok and Instagram sensation. She landed her first acting gig in 2018, starring in the YouTube series Brobot. According to Alexa’s IMDb profile, she has eight acting credits. They include:

Date Takeover (2019)

(2019) VS Couple Ships (2019)

(2019) Amp World (2020)

(2020) Craziest Vacation Ever (2020)

(2020) Jeremy Hutchins (2022)

Lexi has also appeared in two music videos, Landrew by Andrew Davila and Little Kids Nowadays by Brent. She has 27.3 million followers on TikTok and 15.8 million YouTube subscribers.

Her Instagram boasts 8 million followers as of 2 June 2024. Rivera’s comedic videos mainly feature challenges and pranks.

What is Lexi Rivera’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Alexa’s net worth at $10 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful career as a content creator, which includes user-generated content, ad-revenue programs, bonuses, and various brand endorsement deals.

FAQs

Like most celebrities, Lexi’s life often piques the public’s interest. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the social media personality;

Who is Lexi Brooke Rivera's husband?

The talented content creator is currently not married. However, she is reportedly dating YouTuber Andrew Davila.

Did Ben and Lexi get back together?

The pair broke up after dating for two years, citing irreconcilable differences. Although they remain friends, they never rekindled their romantic relationship.

This article answers the many searches for‘’ Who is Lexi Rivera’s boyfriend?’’ The content creator is allegedly dating Andrew Davila. Although she has expressed that they are only friends, Andrew’s sister once confirmed the pair are an item. Previously, Brooke was in a relationship with Ben Azelart, a fellow YouTube star.

