Top 30 most talented Indian actresses: Who are they?
If you are a Bollywood fan, you can confirm that the industry has some of the most talented figures. Their diversity in playing roles cutting across diverse genres and their ability to speak various languages prove their willingness to grow their careers. This list of the most talented Indian actresses handpicks some of the best figures in Bollywood.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Who is the most famous Indian actress in the world?
- 1. Alia Bhatt
- 2. Padukone
- 3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
- 4. Kareena Kapoor
- 5. Katrina Kaif
- 6. Sonam Kapoor
- 7. Aishwarya Rai
- 8. Asin Thottumkal
- 9. Anushka Sharma
- 10. Padmini Kolhapure
- 11. Madhuri Dixit
- 12. Kangana Ranaut
- 12. Parineeti Chopra
- 13. Shraddha Kapoor
- 14. Shruti Haasan
- 15. Vidya Balan
- 16. Kriti Sanon
- 17. Rani Mukerji
- 18. Shefali Shah
- 19. Taapsee Pannu
- 20. Bhumi Pednekar
- 21. Seema Pahwa
- 22. Huma Qureshi
- 23. Kiara Advani
- 24. Rekha Agarwal
- 25. Kajol
- 26. Waheeda Rehman
- 27. Radhika Apte
- 28. Sheeba Chaddha
- 29. Sushmita Sen
- 30. Priyamani
- Who are the top 5 Indian actresses?
- Who is the most Googled actress in India?
The figures highlighted in this list express how the most talented Indian actresses have charmed their audiences through their craft. Some of them have been gracing the dazzling world of Bollywood for decades, while others are a few years into acting.
Who is the most famous Indian actress in the world?
When curating this list of the most talented, we scoured the internet for records of their careers as the primary yardstick in determining how well-qualified they are. Who is India's No. 1 actress? We compiled a list of the top 30 most talented actresses to answer the question.
|Actress
|Age
|Alia Bhatt
|30 years (as of March 2024)
|Padukone
|38 years (as of March 2024)
|Priyanka Chopra Jonas
|41 years (as of March 2024)
|Kareena Kapoor
|43 years (as of March 2024)
|Katrina Kaif
|40 years (as of March 2024)
|Sonam Kapoor
|38 years|(as of March 2024)
|Aishwarya Rai
|50 years (as of March 2024)
|Asin Thottumkal
|38 years '(as of March 2024)
|Anushka Sharma
|35 years (as of March 2024)
|Padmini Kolhapure
|58 years (as of March 2024)
|Madhuri Dixit
|56 years (as of March 2024)
|Parineeti Chopra
|35 years (as of March 2024)
|Shraddha Kapoor
|35 or 37 (as of March 2024)
|Shruti Haasan
|38 years (as of March 2024)
|Vidya Balan
|45 years (as of March 2024)
Here are more figures in the list and their ages:
|Actress
|Age
|Kriti Sanon
|33 years (as of March 2024)
|Rani Mukerji
|45 years (as of March 2024)
|Shefali Shah
|50 years (as of March 2024)
|Taapsee Pannu
|36 years (as of March 2024)
|Bhumi Pednekar
|34 years (as of March 2024)
|Seema Pahwa
|62 years (as of March 2024)
|Huma Qureshi
|37 years (as of March 2024)
|Kiara Advani
|32 years (as of March 2024)
|Rekha Agarwal
|69 years (as of March 2024)
|Kajol
|49 years (as of March 2024)
|Waheeda Rehman
|86 years (as of March 2024)
|Radhika Apte
|38 years (as of March 2024)
|Sheeba Chaddha
|Unknown
|Sushmita Sen
|48 years (as of March 2024)
|Priyamani
|39 years (as of March 2024)
1. Alia Bhatt
- Full name: Alia Bhatt
- Date of birth: 15 March 1993
- Age: 30 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: India
- Occupation: Actress
- Years active: 2012–present
Alia Bhatt is a British award-winning actress with roots in India who predominantly works in the Hindi film industry. Alia was born to a film-making family; hence, she made her acting debut in 1999. Some of her acting credits include:
- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)
- Darlings (2022)
- Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)
- Raazi (2018)
2. Padukone
- Full name: Deepika Padukone
- Date of birth: 5 January 1986
- Age: 38 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Copenhagen, Denmark
- Occupation: Actress
- Years active: 2005–present
Deepika Padukone is a famous Indian actress. As one of the highest-paid actresses in the country, she has bagged coveted accolades and recognition as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2018, thanks to her talent. Some of her features include:
- Jawan (2023)
- Pathaan (2023)
- Piku (2015)
- Xander Cage (2017)
- Padmaavat (2018)
3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
- Full name: Priyanka Chopra
- Date of birth: 18 July 1982
- Age: 41 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Jamshedpur, Bihar (present-day Jharkhand), India
- Occupations: Actress, producer
- Years active: 2002–present
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the highest-paid Indian actresses. She is also a beauty pageant winner; she was crowned Miss World 2000. In 2018, Forbes listed Priyanka among the world's 100 most powerful women. As an award-winning actress, these are some of the productions she was featured in:
- 7 Khoon Maaf (2011)
- Barfi! (2012)
- Mary Kom (2014)
- Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
- Bajirao Mastani (2015)
4. Kareena Kapoor
- Full name: Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Date of birth: 21 September 1980
- Age: 43 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Bombay, Maharashtra, India
- Occupation: Actress
- Years active: 2000–present
Besides her status as an award-winning actress, Kareena Kapoor is one of the most famous Indian actresses in the scene. Born to a family renowned in the Indian entertainment scene, Kareena is known for playing diverse roles in different genres, including:
- Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)
- Good Newwz (2019)
- Veere Di Wedding (2018)
- Singham Returns (2014)
- Udta Punjab (2016)
5. Katrina Kaif
- Full name: Katrina Turquotte
- Date of birth: 16 July 1983
- Age : 40 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: British Hong Kong
- Occupation: Actress
- Years active: 2003–present
Katrina Kaif is a British actress whose work is predominantly in Hindi-language. As one of the highest-paid actresses in India, Katrina is an award-winning star whose has been featured in the following productions:
- Tiger 3 (2023)
- Sooryavanshi (2021)
- Bharat (2019)
- Tiger Zinda Hai (2017))
6. Sonam Kapoor
- Full name: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
- Date of birth: 9 June 1985
- Age: 38 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
- Occupation: Actress
- Years active: 2007–present
As one of the most famous Indian actresses, Sonam Kapoor carved out her niche in the Hindi film industry. Her talent has earned her awards and recognition, including a feature in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. Sonam is famous for her features in the following productions:
- Veere Di Wedding (2018)
- Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)
- I Hate Luv Storys (2010)
7. Aishwarya Rai
- Full name: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
- Date of birth: 1 November 1973
- Age: 50 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Mangalore, Karnataka, India
- Occupation: Actress
- Years active: 1991–present
Aishwarya Rai is not only one of the most famous Indian actresses but also the most beautiful woman in the world, as referred to by the media between 2000 and 2010. Besides acting, Aishwarya was a pageant contestant and bagged the Miss World 1994 title. As an actress, she is known for her features in:
- Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023)
- Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022)
- Jodhaa Akbar (2008)
- Enthiran (2010)
8. Asin Thottumkal
- Full name: Asin Thottumkal
- Date of birth: 26 October 1985
- Age: 38 years '(as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Cochin, Kerala, India
- Occupations: Actress, model, dancer
- Years active: 2001–2012; 2015
Asin Thottumkal is among the most famous and most talented Indian actresses under 40. She predominantly appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, including:
- Sivakasi (2005)
- Varalaru (2006)
- Pokkiri (2007)
- Vel (2008)
9. Anushka Sharma
- Full name: Anushka Sharma
- Date of birth: 1 May 1988
- Age: 35 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India
- Occupation: Actress
- Years active: 2008–present
Anushka Sharma is an award-winning Indian actress. Forbes recognised Sharma as one of India's Celebrity 100 in 2012, and in 2018, she was featured in the Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list. Anushka's features in the following productions propelled her fame:
- Paatal Lok (2020)
- Sanju (2018)
- Sultan (2016)
- PK (2014)
10. Padmini Kolhapure
- Full name: Padmini Kolhapure
- Date of birth: 1 November 1965
- Age: 58 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
- Occupations: Actress, singer
Padmini Kolhapure is an Indian actress and singer. She established herself in the 80s, extending her career for over four decades. With over 75 film features, these are some of her notable projects:
- Prawaas (2020)
- Manthan: Ek Amrut Pyala (2005)
- Chimani Pakhar (2000)
- Panipat (2019)
11. Madhuri Dixit
- Full name: Madhuri Dixit Nene
- Date of birth: 15 May 1967
- Age: 56 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Bombay, Maharashtra, India
- Occupations: Actress, television personality
- Years active: 1984–present
Madhuri Dixit, one of the top Indian actresses, has dominated the Hindi film industry for four decades. She was featured in over 70 films, some of them including:
- The Fame Game (2022)
- Dedh Ishqiya (2014)
- The Fame Game (2022)
- Aaja Nachle (2007)
12. Kangana Ranaut
- Full name: Kangana Amardeep Ranaut
- Date of birth: 23 March 1987
- Age: 36 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Bhambla, Himachal Pradesh, India
- Occupations: Actress, filmmaker
- Years active: 2006–present
Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actress and filmmaker whose focus is the Hindi film industry. Kangana Ranaut was featured in the following productions:
- Panga (2020)
- Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019)
- Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)
12. Parineeti Chopra
- Full name: Parineeti Chopra
- Date of birth: 22 October 1988
- Age: 35 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Bambala, Haryana, India
- Occupations: Actress, singer
- Years active: 2011–present
As one of the most talented actresses in India, Parineeti Chopra has several accolades to prove how talented she is. She is no stranger to Forbes lists, a testament to her acting prowess. She was featured in the following productions:
- Uunchai (2022)
- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021)
- Kesari (2019)
- Golmaal Again (2017)
13. Shraddha Kapoor
- Full name: Shraddha Kapoor
- Date of birth: 3 March 1987 or 1989
- Age: 35 or 37 (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Bombay, Maharashtra, India
- Occupations: Actress
- Years active: 2010–present
Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented and highest-paid Indian actresses. Since 2014, she has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. Kapoor's focus is on Hindi films, and some of her latest productions include:
- Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023)
- Chhichhore (2019)
- Saaho (2019)
14. Shruti Haasan
- Full name: Shruti Haasan
- Date of birth: 28 January 1986
- Age: 38 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Madras, Tamil Nadu, India
- Occupations: Actress, playback singer
- Years active: 2009–present
Shruti Haasan is one of the most talented Indian actresses whose focus is Tamil, Hindi and Telugu films. As an award-winning actress, she was featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2015 and 2016. Some of her film and TV features include:
- Waltair Veerayya (2023)
- Krack (2021)
- Premam (2016)
15. Vidya Balan
- Full name: Vidya Balan
- Date of birth: 1 January 1979
- Age: 45 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Bombay, Maharashtra, India
- Occupations: Actress
- Years active: 2003–present
Besides being known for championing change in how women are portrayed in Hindi cinema, Vidya Balan is one of the most talented actresses in India. As an award-winning actress, she was featured in the following productions:
- Jalsa (2022)
- Sherni (2021)
- Shakuntala Devi (2020)
16. Kriti Sanon
- Full name: Kriti Sanon
- Date of birth: 27 July 1990
- Age: 33 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: New Delhi, India
- Occupations: Actress
- Years active: 2014–present
Kristi Sanon is not only one of the hottest Indian actresses but one of the most talented figures who works in Telugu and Hindi. As an award-winning actress, Kristi was featured in the following productions:
- Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024)
- Adipurush (2023)
- Bhediya (2022)
- Housefull 4 (2019)
17. Rani Mukerji
- Full name: Rani Mukerji
- Date of birth: 21 March 1978
- Age: 45 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
- Occupations: Actress
- Years active: 1996–present
Rani Mukerji, whose speciality is Hindi films, is one of the most talented Indian actresses. Her career spans over 25 years, and she has bagged significant accolades over the years. As one of the highest-paid actresses in the 2000s, some of her production features include:
- Hichki (2018)
- Mardaani 2 (2019)
18. Shefali Shah
- Full name: Shefali Shetty
- Date of birth: 22 May 1973
- Age: 50 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Bombay, Maharashtra, India
- Occupations: Actress
- Years active: 1993–present
As one of the most talented Indian actresses in India, Shefali Shah has received local and international recognition for her impeccable performance. She was featured in the following productions:
- Three of Us (2023)
- Ajeeb Daastaans (2021)
- Delhi Crime (2019)
19. Taapsee Pannu
- Full name: Tapasee Pannu
- Date of birth: 1 August 1987
- Age: 36 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: New Delhi, India
- Occupations: Actress
- Years active: 2010–present
As one of the most talented Bollywood actresses, Tapesee Pannu's work is predominantly in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Pannu has gained prominence in the entertainment industry for the following features:
- Dunki (2023)
- Looop Lapeta (2022)
- Rashmi Rocket (2021)
20. Bhumi Pednekar
- Full name: Bhumi Pednekar
- Date of birth: 18 July 1989
- Age: 34 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Bombay, Maharashtra, India
- Occupations: Actress
- Years active: 2015–present
Bhumi Pednekar is known for her features in Hindu films. As an award-winning actress, Bhumi is considered one of the most talented Indian actresses whose accolades include features in the following productions:
- Badhaai Do (2022)
- Saand Ki Aankh (2019)
- Bala (2019)
21. Seema Pahwa
- Full name: Seema Bhargava
- Date of birth: 10 February 1962
- Age: 62 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Delhi, India
- Occupations: Actress, Film director
- Years active: 1984–present
As one of the oldest figures in India's list of top Bollywood actresses, Seema is famous for her flexibility in acting in diverse genres. As an award-winning actress, some of her production credits include:
- Chintu Ka Birthday (2019)
- Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)
- Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)
22. Huma Qureshi
- Full name: Huma Saleem Qureshi
- Date of birth: 28 July 1986
- Age: 37 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: New Delhi, India
- Occupations: Actress
- Years active: 2012–present
As one of the most famous Indian actresses, Huma Qureshi is renowned for contributing to Hindi productions. As an award-winning Indian actress, these are some of her production works:
- Valimai (2022)
- Dobaara: See Your Evil (2017)
- Jolly LLB 2 (2017)
23. Kiara Advani
- Full name: Alia Advani
- Date of birth: 31 July 1991
- Age: 32 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Bombay, Maharashtra, India
- Occupations: Actress
- Years active: 2014–present
Alia Advani, professionally known as Kiara Advani, is one of the most talented Indian actresses. Her work is in Telugu and Hindu languages, and some of her features include:
- Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023)
- Shershaah (2021)
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)
24. Rekha Agarwal
- Full name: Bhanurekha Ganesan
- Date of birth: 10 October 1954
- Age: 69 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Madras, Madras State, India
- Occupations: Actress
- Years active: 1958–present
Bhanurekha Ganesan, better known as Rekha, is one of the most talented Bollywood actresses who has established dominance in Hindi films. With over 180 film features, some of her projects include:
- Sadiyaan (2010)
- Krrish (2006)
- Koi... Mil Gaya (2003)
25. Kajol
- Full name: Kajol Mukherjee
- Date of birth: 5 August 1974
- Age: 49 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Bombay, Maharashtra, India
- Occupations: Actress
- Years active: 1992–present
The media has described Kajol Devgan, better known as Kajol, as one of the most successful actresses in Hindi cinema. As an award-winning actress, she was featured in the following productions:
- The Trial (2023).
- Tribhanga (2021)
- Tanhaji (2020)
26. Waheeda Rehman
- Full name: Waheeda Rehman
- Date of birth: 21 March 1978
- Age: 86 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Chengalpet, Madras Presidency, British India
- Occupations: Actress
- Years active: 1955–present
Waheeda Rehman is an award-winning and India's most accomplished actress. With a career spanning over five decades, Rehman was featured in over 90 films, some of them including:
- Delhi 6 (2009)
- Rang De Basanti (2006)
- Water (2005)
27. Radhika Apte
- Full name: Radhika Apte
- Date of birth: 7 September 1985
- Age: 38 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India
- Occupations: Actress
- Years active: 1996–present
Radhika Apte is an Indian actress specialising in Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and Hindu films. She is the first Indian actress to receive an International Emmy Award nomination. Some of her productions include:
- Monica, O My Darling (2022)
- A Call to Spy (2019)
- Raat Akeli Hai (2020)
28. Sheeba Chaddha
- Full name: Sheeba Chaddha
- Birthplace: Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India
- Occupations: Actress
- Years active: 1998–present
Sheeba Chaddha is no stranger to the screens. Her talent and acting prowess have earned her accolades for her features in the following productions:
- Doctor G (2022)
- Badhaai Do (2022)
29. Sushmita Sen
- Full name: Sushmita Sen
- Date of birth: 19 November 1975
- Age: 48 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, now in Telangana, India
- Occupations: Actress, model
- Years active: 1994–present
Besides winning the Miss Universe beauty pageant in 1994 and setting the record as the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe pageant, Sushmita Sen carved out a career in acting. Some of her acting credits are in the following productions:
- Taali (2023)
- Sirf Tum (1999)
- Biwi No.1 (1999)
30. Priyamani
- Full name: Priya Vasudevan Mani Iyer
- Date of birth: 4 June 1984
- Age: 39 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Occupations: Actress
- Years active: 2003–present
Priya Vasudevan Mani Iyer, better known as Priyamani, is an award-winning Indian actress. Some of her production features include:
- Jawan (2023)
- Idolle Ramayana (2016)
- Chaarulatha (2012)
Who are the top 5 Indian actresses?
According to a list compiled by Box Office India, these are the top 5 Indian actresses:
- Kareena Kapoor
- Aishwarya Rai
- Rani Mukherjee
- Priyanka Chopra
- Katrina Kaif
Who is the most Googled actress in India?
According to a publication citing a report by Google, Kiara Advani topped the list of the most googled people in India in December 2023. Her wedding to Sidharth Malhotra in Rajasthan amplified the Google searches.
As highlighted in this list of the top 30 most talented Indian actresses, the figures are committed to their craft. As a result, they have significantly contributed to the popularity of Bollywood productions globally.
READ ALSO: Top 40 richest rock stars in the world and their net worth (2024)
In the same light, Briefly.co.za compiled a list of the world's top 40 richest rock stars and their net worth. Apart from highlighting the celebrities and their worth, the list ranks them among the wealthiest, highlighting their income sources and investments.
This list of the richest rock stars lets you into the icons who made a killing from rock and roll music, which gained popularity in the 1940s. Besides music, the figures mentioned in the list earn through businesses and real estate. Who are they?
Source: Briefly News