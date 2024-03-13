Top 30 most talented Indian actresses: Who are they?

If you are a Bollywood fan, you can confirm that the industry has some of the most talented figures. Their diversity in playing roles cutting across diverse genres and their ability to speak various languages prove their willingness to grow their careers. This list of the most talented Indian actresses handpicks some of the best figures in Bollywood.

L-R Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Photo: Handout, Gilbert Flores and Robert Smith (modified by author)

The figures highlighted in this list express how the most talented Indian actresses have charmed their audiences through their craft. Some of them have been gracing the dazzling world of Bollywood for decades, while others are a few years into acting.

Who is the most famous Indian actress in the world?

When curating this list of the most talented, we scoured the internet for records of their careers as the primary yardstick in determining how well-qualified they are. Who is India's No. 1 actress? We compiled a list of the top 30 most talented actresses to answer the question.

Actress Age Alia Bhatt 30 years (as of March 2024) Padukone 38 years (as of March 2024) Priyanka Chopra Jonas 41 years (as of March 2024) Kareena Kapoor 43 years (as of March 2024) Katrina Kaif 40 years (as of March 2024) Sonam Kapoor 38 years|(as of March 2024) Aishwarya Rai 50 years (as of March 2024) Asin Thottumkal 38 years '(as of March 2024) Anushka Sharma 35 years (as of March 2024) Padmini Kolhapure 58 years (as of March 2024) Madhuri Dixit 56 years (as of March 2024) Parineeti Chopra 35 years (as of March 2024) Shraddha Kapoor 35 or 37 (as of March 2024) Shruti Haasan 38 years (as of March 2024) Vidya Balan 45 years (as of March 2024)

Here are more figures in the list and their ages:

Actress Age Kriti Sanon 33 years (as of March 2024) Rani Mukerji 45 years (as of March 2024) Shefali Shah 50 years (as of March 2024) Taapsee Pannu 36 years (as of March 2024) Bhumi Pednekar 34 years (as of March 2024) Seema Pahwa 62 years (as of March 2024) Huma Qureshi 37 years (as of March 2024) Kiara Advani 32 years (as of March 2024) Rekha Agarwal 69 years (as of March 2024) Kajol 49 years (as of March 2024) Waheeda Rehman 86 years (as of March 2024) Radhika Apte 38 years (as of March 2024) Sheeba Chaddha Unknown Sushmita Sen 48 years (as of March 2024) Priyamani 39 years (as of March 2024)

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt at the trailer launch of Amazon Prime web Series 'POACHER' on 15 February 2024 in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Full name: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt Date of birth: 15 March 1993

15 March 1993 Age: 30 years (as of March 2024)

30 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: India

India Occupation: Actress

Actress Years active: 2012–present

Alia Bhatt is a British award-winning actress with roots in India who predominantly works in the Hindi film industry. Alia was born to a film-making family; hence, she made her acting debut in 1999. Some of her acting credits include:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

(2023) Darlings (2022)

(2022) Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

(2022) Raazi (2018)

2. Padukone

Deepika Padukone at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on 18 February 2024 in London, England. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Full name: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone Date of birth: 5 January 1986

5 January 1986 Age: 38 years (as of March 2024)

38 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen, Denmark Occupation: Actress

Actress Years active: 2005–present

Deepika Padukone is a famous Indian actress. As one of the highest-paid actresses in the country, she has bagged coveted accolades and recognition as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2018, thanks to her talent. Some of her features include:

Jawan (2023)

(2023) Pathaan (2023)

(2023) Piku ( 2015)

2015) Xander Cage (2017)

(2017) Padmaavat (2018)

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the 2023 DKMS Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on 19 October 2023 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Full name: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Date of birth: 18 July 1982

18 July 1982 Age: 41 years (as of March 2024)

41 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Jamshedpur, Bihar (present-day Jharkhand), India

Jamshedpur, Bihar (present-day Jharkhand), India Occupations: Actress, producer

Actress, producer Years active: 2002–present

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the highest-paid Indian actresses. She is also a beauty pageant winner; she was crowned Miss World 2000. In 2018, Forbes listed Priyanka among the world's 100 most powerful women. As an award-winning actress, these are some of the productions she was featured in:

7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

(2011) Barfi! (2012)

(2012) Mary Kom (2014)

(2014) Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

(2015) Bajirao Mastani (2015)

4. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor at the 'Ideas of India' by ABP network on 24 February 2024 in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Full name: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan Date of birth: 21 September 1980

21 September 1980 Age: 43 years (as of March 2024)

43 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Bombay, Maharashtra, India

Bombay, Maharashtra, India Occupation: Actress

Actress Years active: 2000–present

Besides her status as an award-winning actress, Kareena Kapoor is one of the most famous Indian actresses in the scene. Born to a family renowned in the Indian entertainment scene, Kareena is known for playing diverse roles in different genres, including:

Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)

(2022) Good Newwz (2019)

(2019) Veere Di Wedding (2018)

(2018) Singham Returns (2014)

(2014) Udta Punjab (2016)

5. Katrina Kaif

Actress Katrina Kaif at the makeup brand "KayByKatrina" launch on 22 October 2019 in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Full name: Katrina Turquotte

Katrina Turquotte Date of birth: 16 July 1983

16 July 1983 Age : 40 years (as of March 2024)

40 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: British Hong Kong

British Hong Kong Occupation: Actress

Actress Years active: 2003–present

Katrina Kaif is a British actress whose work is predominantly in Hindi-language. As one of the highest-paid actresses in India, Katrina is an award-winning star whose has been featured in the following productions:

Tiger 3 (2023)

(2023) Sooryavanshi (2021)

(2021) Bharat (2019)

(2019) Tiger Zinda Hai (2017))

6. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival announces 'Word To Screen' on 26 in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Fu ll name: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Date of birth: 9 June 1985

9 June 1985 Age: 38 years (as of March 2024)

38 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Occupation: Actress

Actress Years active: 2007–present

As one of the most famous Indian actresses, Sonam Kapoor carved out her niche in the Hindi film industry. Her talent has earned her awards and recognition, including a feature in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. Sonam is famous for her features in the following productions:

Veere Di Wedding (2018)

(2018) Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

(2013) I Hate Luv Storys (2010)

7. Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai at the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet at Palais des Festivals on 18 May, 2023 in Cannes, France. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Full name: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Date of birth: 1 November 1973

1 November 1973 Age: 50 years (as of March 2024)

50 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Mangalore, Karnataka, India

Mangalore, Karnataka, India Occupation: Actress

Actress Years active: 1991–present

Aishwarya Rai is not only one of the most famous Indian actresses but also the most beautiful woman in the world, as referred to by the media between 2000 and 2010. Besides acting, Aishwarya was a pageant contestant and bagged the Miss World 1994 title. As an actress, she is known for her features in:

Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023)

(2023) Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022)

(2022) Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

(2008) Enthiran (2010)

8. Asin Thottumkal

Asin Thottumkal at the second day of the India Today Conclave in New Delhi on 13 March 2010. Photo: Naveen Jora

Full name: Asin Thottumkal

Asin Thottumkal Date of birth: 26 October 1985

26 October 1985 Age: 38 years '(as of March 2024)

38 years '(as of March 2024) Birthplace: Cochin, Kerala, India

Cochin, Kerala, India Occupations: Actress, model, dancer

Actress, model, dancer Years active: 2001–2012; 2015

Asin Thottumkal is among the most famous and most talented Indian actresses under 40. She predominantly appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, including:

Sivakasi (2005)

(2005) Varalaru (2006)

(2006) Pokkiri (2007)

(2007) Vel (2008)

9. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma at the premiere of the film The Old Oak during the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on 26 May 2023. Photo: Mustafa Yalc

Full name: Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma Date of birth: 1 May 1988

1 May 1988 Age: 35 years (as of March 2024)

35 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India Occupation: Actress

Actress Years active: 2008–present

Anushka Sharma is an award-winning Indian actress. Forbes recognised Sharma as one of India's Celebrity 100 in 2012, and in 2018, she was featured in the Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list. Anushka's features in the following productions propelled her fame:

Paatal Lok (2020)

(2020) Sanju (2018)

(2018) Sultan (2016)

(2016) PK (2014)

10. Padmini Kolhapure

Padmini Kolhapure at the City of Angels Women's Film Festival Awards Gala at Bella Blanca event centre on 4 September 2022 in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Full name: Padmini Kolhapure

Padmini Kolhapure Date of birth: 1 November 1965

1 November 1965 Age: 58 years (as of March 2024)

58 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Occupations: Actress, singer

Padmini Kolhapure is an Indian actress and singer. She established herself in the 80s, extending her career for over four decades. With over 75 film features, these are some of her notable projects:

Prawaas (2020)

(2020) Manthan: Ek Amrut Pyala (2005)

(2005) Chimani Pakhar (2000)

(2000) Panipat (2019)

11. Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit at the 'Maja Ma ' film trailer launch on 22 September 2022 in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Full name: Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene Date of birth: 15 May 1967

15 May 1967 Age: 56 years (as of March 2024)

56 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Bombay, Maharashtra, India

Bombay, Maharashtra, India Occupations: Actress, television personality

Actress, television personality Years active: 1984–present

Madhuri Dixit, one of the top Indian actresses, has dominated the Hindi film industry for four decades. She was featured in over 70 films, some of them including:

The Fame Game (2022)

(2022) Dedh Ishqiya (2014)

(2014) The Fame Game (2022)

(2022) Aaja Nachle (2007)

12. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut at the trailer launch film 'Thalaivi' in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Full name: Kangana Amardeep Ranaut

Kangana Amardeep Ranaut Date of birth: 23 March 1987

23 March 1987 Age: 36 years (as of March 2024)

36 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Bhambla, Himachal Pradesh, India

Bhambla, Himachal Pradesh, India Occupations: Actress, filmmaker

Actress, filmmaker Years active: 2006–present

Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actress and filmmaker whose focus is the Hindi film industry. Kangana Ranaut was featured in the following productions:

Panga (2020)

(2020) Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019)

(2019) Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)

12. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra unveils the new logo and collections campaign of Siya, a women-centric fashion lifestyle brand, in Mumbai on 13 April 2015. Photo: STR /Stringer

Full name: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra Date of birth: 22 October 1988

22 October 1988 Age: 35 years (as of March 2024)

35 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Bambala, Haryana, India

Bambala, Haryana, India Occupations: Actress, singer

Actress, singer Years active: 2011–present

As one of the most talented actresses in India, Parineeti Chopra has several accolades to prove how talented she is. She is no stranger to Forbes lists, a testament to her acting prowess. She was featured in the following productions:

Uunchai (2022)

(2022) Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021)

(2021) Kesari (2019)

(2019) Golmaal Again (2017)

13. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor at the trailer launch of film 'Haider' in July 2014 in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guh

Full name: Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor Date of birth: 3 March 1987 or 1989

3 March 1987 or 1989 Age: 35 or 37 (as of March 2024)

35 or 37 (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Bombay, Maharashtra, India

Bombay, Maharashtra, India Occupations: Actress

Actress Years active: 2010–present

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented and highest-paid Indian actresses. Since 2014, she has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. Kapoor's focus is on Hindi films, and some of her latest productions include:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023)

(2023) Chhichhore (2019)

(2019) Saaho (2019)

14. Shruti Haasan

Shraddha Kapoor at the trailer launch of the film 'Haider' in July 2014 in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guh

Full name: Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan Date of birth: 28 January 1986

28 January 1986 Age: 38 years (as of March 2024)

38 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Madras, Tamil Nadu, India

Madras, Tamil Nadu, India Occupations: Actress, playback singer

Actress, playback singer Years active: 2009–present

Shruti Haasan is one of the most talented Indian actresses whose focus is Tamil, Hindi and Telugu films. As an award-winning actress, she was featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2015 and 2016. Some of her film and TV features include:

Waltair Veerayya (2023)

(2023) Krack (2021)

(2021) Premam (2016)

15. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan at the trailer launch of film 'Neeyat' on 5 July 2023 in Mumbai, India Photo: Prodip Guha

Full name: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan Date of birth: 1 January 1979

1 January 1979 Age: 45 years (as of March 2024)

45 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Bombay, Maharashtra, India

Bombay, Maharashtra, India Occupations: Actress

Actress Years active: 2003–present

Besides being known for championing change in how women are portrayed in Hindi cinema, Vidya Balan is one of the most talented actresses in India. As an award-winning actress, she was featured in the following productions:

Jalsa (2022)

(2022) Sherni (2021)

(2021) Shakuntala Devi (2020)

16. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon at the Marriott food delivery app launch on 27 January 2023 in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Full name: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Date of birth: 27 July 1990

27 July 1990 Age : 33 years (as of March 2024)

: 33 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: New Delhi, India

New Delhi, India Occupations: Actress

Actress Years active: 2014–present

Kristi Sanon is not only one of the hottest Indian actresses but one of the most talented figures who works in Telugu and Hindi. As an award-winning actress, Kristi was featured in the following productions:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024)

(2024) Adipurush (2023)

(2023) Bhediya (2022)

(2022) Housefull 4 (2019)

17. Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji at an activity for the movie 'Hichki' in October 2018 in Shanghai, China. Photo: Visual China Group

Full name: Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji Date of birth: 21 March 1978

21 March 1978 Age: 45 years (as of March 2024)

45 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Occupations: Actress

Actress Years active: 1996–present

Rani Mukerji, whose speciality is Hindi films, is one of the most talented Indian actresses. Her career spans over 25 years, and she has bagged significant accolades over the years. As one of the highest-paid actresses in the 2000s, some of her production features include:

Hichki (2018)

(2018) Mardaani 2 (2019)

18. Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah posing for pictures during an event in Amritsar on 25 April 2023. Photo: Narinder

Full name: Shefali Shetty

Shefali Shetty Date of birth: 22 May 1973

22 May 1973 Age: 50 years (as of March 2024)

50 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Bombay, Maharashtra, India

Bombay, Maharashtra, India Occupations: Actress

Actress Years active: 1993–present

As one of the most talented Indian actresses in India, Shefali Shah has received local and international recognition for her impeccable performance. She was featured in the following productions:

Three of Us (2023)

(2023) Ajeeb Daastaans (2021)

(2021) Delhi Crime (2019)

19. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu at the Trailer launch of the movie"Game Over" on 30 May 2019 in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Full name: Tapasee Pannu

Tapasee Pannu Date of birth: 1 August 1987

1 August 1987 Age: 36 years (as of March 2024)

36 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: New Delhi, India

New Delhi, India Occupations: Actress

Actress Years active: 2010–present

As one of the most talented Bollywood actresses, Tapesee Pannu's work is predominantly in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Pannu has gained prominence in the entertainment industry for the following features:

Dunki (2023)

(2023) Looop Lapeta (2022)

(2022) Rashmi Rocket (2021)

20. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar posing for the exclusive profile shoot for HT City during the third day of India Couture Week 2017 in New Delhi, India. Photo: Raajessh Kashyap

Full name: Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar Date of birth: 18 July 1989

18 July 1989 Age: 34 years (as of March 2024)

34 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Bombay, Maharashtra, India

Bombay, Maharashtra, India Occupations: Actress

Actress Years active: 2015–present

Bhumi Pednekar is known for her features in Hindu films. As an award-winning actress, Bhumi is considered one of the most talented Indian actresses whose accolades include features in the following productions:

Badhaai Do (2022)

(2022) Saand Ki Aankh (2019)

(2019) Bala (2019)

21. Seema Pahwa

Full name: Seema Bhargava

Seema Bhargava Date of birth: 10 February 1962

10 February 1962 Age: 62 years (as of March 2024)

62 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Delhi, India

Delhi, India Occupations: Actress, Film director

Actress, Film director Years active: 1984–present

As one of the oldest figures in India's list of top Bollywood actresses, Seema is famous for her flexibility in acting in diverse genres. As an award-winning actress, some of her production credits include:

Chintu Ka Birthday (2019)

(2019) Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

(2017) Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)

22. Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi posing for pictures during the promotion of her television Hindi web series Maharani Season 2 in Mumbai on 2 August 2022. Photo: SUJIT JAISWA

Full name: Huma Saleem Qureshi

Huma Saleem Qureshi Date of birth: 28 July 1986

28 July 1986 Age: 37 years (as of March 2024)

37 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: New Delhi, India

New Delhi, India Occupations: Actress

Actress Years active: 2012–present

As one of the most famous Indian actresses, Huma Qureshi is renowned for contributing to Hindi productions. As an award-winning Indian actress, these are some of her production works:

Valimai (2022)

(2022) Dobaara: See Your Evil (2017)

(2017) Jolly LLB 2 (2017)

23. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani posing during a press conference in Mumbai on 3 March 2023. Photo: SUJIT JAISWAL

Full name: Alia Advani

Alia Advani Date of birth: 31 July 1991

31 July 1991 Age: 32 years (as of March 2024)

32 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Bombay, Maharashtra, India

Bombay, Maharashtra, India Occupations: Actress

Actress Years active: 2014–present

Alia Advani, professionally known as Kiara Advani, is one of the most talented Indian actresses. Her work is in Telugu and Hindu languages, and some of her features include:

Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023)

(2023) Shershaah (2021)

(2021) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

24. Rekha Agarwal

Full name: Bhanurekha Ganesan

Bhanurekha Ganesan Date of birth: 10 October 1954

10 October 1954 Age: 69 years (as of March 2024)

69 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Madras, Madras State, India

Madras, Madras State, India Occupations: Actress

Actress Years active: 1958–present

Bhanurekha Ganesan, better known as Rekha, is one of the most talented Bollywood actresses who has established dominance in Hindi films. With over 180 film features, some of her projects include:

Sadiyaan (2010)

(2010) Krrish (2006)

(2006) Koi... Mil Gaya (2003)

25. Kajol

Kajol Devgan at the panel discussion on Customised Employment for People with Disabilities at Gateway School on 15 March 2023 in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Full name: Kajol Mukherjee

Kajol Mukherjee Date of birth: 5 August 1974

5 August 1974 Age: 49 years (as of March 2024)

49 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Bombay, Maharashtra, India

Bombay, Maharashtra, India Occupations: Actress

Actress Years active: 1992–present

The media has described Kajol Devgan, better known as Kajol, as one of the most successful actresses in Hindi cinema. As an award-winning actress, she was featured in the following productions:

The Trial (2023).

(2023). Tribhanga (2021)

(2021) Tanhaji (2020)

26. Waheeda Rehman

Waheeda Rehman during the 67th national film awards 2021 at Vigyan Bhawan on 17 October 2023 in New Delhi, India. Photo: Sonu Mehta

Full name: Waheeda Rehman

Waheeda Rehman Date of birth: 21 March 1978

21 March 1978 Age: 86 years (as of March 2024)

86 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Chengalpet, Madras Presidency, British India

Chengalpet, Madras Presidency, British India Occupations: Actress

Actress Years active: 1955–present

Waheeda Rehman is an award-winning and India's most accomplished actress. With a career spanning over five decades, Rehman was featured in over 90 films, some of them including:

Delhi 6 (2009)

(2009) Rang De Basanti (2006)

(2006) Water (2005)

27. Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte at the Premiere of 'The Wedding Guest' at The Elgin on 8 September 2018 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Che Rosales

Full name: Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte Date of birth: 7 September 1985

7 September 1985 Age: 38 years (as of March 2024)

38 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India

Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India Occupations: Actress

Actress Years active: 1996–present

Radhika Apte is an Indian actress specialising in Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and Hindu films. She is the first Indian actress to receive an International Emmy Award nomination. Some of her productions include:

Monica, O My Darlin g (2022)

g (2022) A Call to Spy (2019)

(2019) Raat Akeli Hai (2020)

28. Sheeba Chaddha

Full name: Sheeba Chaddha

Sheeba Chaddha Birthplace: Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India

Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India Occupations: Actress

Actress Years active: 1998–present

Sheeba Chaddha is no stranger to the screens. Her talent and acting prowess have earned her accolades for her features in the following productions:

Doctor G (2022)

(2022) Badhaai Do (2022)

29. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen at the Power Brands Awards in sector-29, Kingdom of dreams in 2012 in Gurgaon, India. Photo: Parveen Kumar

Full name: Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen Date of birth: 19 November 1975

19 November 1975 Age: 48 years (as of March 2024)

48 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, now in Telangana, India

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, now in Telangana, India Occupations: Actress, model

Actress, model Years active: 1994–present

Besides winning the Miss Universe beauty pageant in 1994 and setting the record as the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe pageant, Sushmita Sen carved out a career in acting. Some of her acting credits are in the following productions:

Taali (2023)

(2023) Sirf Tum (1999)

(1999) Biwi No.1 (1999)

30. Priyamani

Priyamani, one of the most talented Indian actresses. Photo: @pillumani (modified by author)

Full name: Priya Vasudevan Mani Iyer

Priya Vasudevan Mani Iyer Date of birth: 4 June 1984

4 June 1984 Age: 39 years (as of March 2024)

39 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Occupations: Actress

Actress Years active: 2003–present

Priya Vasudevan Mani Iyer, better known as Priyamani, is an award-winning Indian actress. Some of her production features include:

Jawan (2023)

(2023) Idolle Ramayana (2016)

(2016) Chaarulatha (2012)

Who are the top 5 Indian actresses?

According to a list compiled by Box Office India, these are the top 5 Indian actresses:

Kareena Kapoor

Aishwarya Rai

Rani Mukherjee

Priyanka Chopra

Katrina Kaif

Who is the most Googled actress in India?

According to a publication citing a report by Google, Kiara Advani topped the list of the most googled people in India in December 2023. Her wedding to Sidharth Malhotra in Rajasthan amplified the Google searches.

As highlighted in this list of the top 30 most talented Indian actresses, the figures are committed to their craft. As a result, they have significantly contributed to the popularity of Bollywood productions globally.

