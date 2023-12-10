Netflix's Yoh! Christmas series: cast, plot summary, full story, trailer

Netflix’s Yoh! Christmas is a series that follows a 30-year-old woman in her quest to deal with the pressure of getting a boyfriend around Christmas. Set to premiere on Netflix on 15 December 2023, viewers are guaranteed premium entertainment like never seen before.

It features a cast of South Africa’s actors and actresses, such as Siv Ngesi, Siyabonga Sepotekele, Katlego Lebogang, Bongani Dube, and Fezile Makhanya. The six-part series, produced by BBZEE Films, guarantees captivating themes that are relatable to most, if not all, South Africans.

Yoh! Christmas' summary

Genre Romantic comedy Network Netflix Number of seasons One Number of episodes Six Created by Johnny Barbuzano, Tiffany Barbuzano Produced by BBZEE Films Written by The Barbuzanos, Zoleka Monare and Gillian Breslin Directed by Chris Beasley, Lauren Chengan, Zolani Phakade, Sanele Zulu, Johnny Barbuzano

Yoh! Christmas’ cast

Yoh! Christmas features a cast of some of South Africa’s talented actors and actresses who have equally done a stellar job at bringing the show to life. Some of them are:

Katlego Lebogang

The South African actress’s acting experience dates back to her student days when she mainly performed on stage. Television SA reports that she got in front of the camera in 2020 on another Netflix show, Pinky Pinky, and later secured more acting roles. Some of her credits include Javia! (2021), The Vegan and the Hunter (2022) and Spinners (2023).

Siya Sepotekele

Siyabonga Sepotekele is renowned for his acting roles in various television shows and movies, which have showcased his acting versatility and talent. He has formed part of the cast in productions such as Is’phindiselo (2022), Diep City (2022), #Karektas (2021), and Broken Vows (2017).

Fezile Mkhize

Fezile is a South African doctor, model, actor, and television presenter who first appeared on TV in 2018 during the Presenter Search on 3 competition. Since then, more doors in the entertainment industry have begun opening up. He is known for television shows such as Generations: The Legacy and Adulting.

Bongani Dube

Bongani is a famous comedian who has been in the stand-up comedy industry for 14 years. He has received multiple nominations for his comedic talents and has authored a book titled The Life, Lies, and Laughter of a Comic.

Siv Ngesi

The award-winning presenter has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade. Sivuyile is a sought-after comedian, popular television presenter, prolific actor, MC, and Producer whose acting credits include African Queens: Njinga (2023), The Woman King (2022), Tali’s Baby Diary (2021), and Still Breathing (2020).

Other cast members of Yoh! Christmas include:

Sthandiwe Kgoroge

Didie Makhubane

Sello Motloung

Tumisho Masha

Anthony Oseyemi

Kagiso Modupe

Wayne van Rooyen

Hlomla Dandala

Laura-Lee Mostert

Ntobeko Sishi

Altovise Lawrence

Lerato Mvelase

Dorothy-Ann Gould

Mpho Popps

Yoh! Christmas’ plot summary

This series follows a character named Thando, a successful career woman with a non-existent love life. She has 24 days to find and introduce her boyfriend at the family dinner and is helped by her friends to go on dates in search of someone to bring home this Christmas.

Yoh! Christmas’ full story

30-year-old Thando, played by Katlego Lebogang, finds herself in a sticky situation after lying to her family about having a boyfriend. Christmas is fast approaching, and her family is eager to meet her boyfriend.

She has to go on dates and find the perfect guy to introduce to her family since she said she is in a relationship. However, her lies catch up with her as the dates she has been going on are not helping.

Yoh! Christmas’ episodes

Episodes of the series can be streamed on Netflix starting 15 December 2023. The production team has not released information about the show’s episodes to keep viewers on the hook and eager to discover what will happen next on Yoh! Christmas.

Yoh! Christmas' trailer

The series’ trailer, released on 28 November 2023, gives viewers a snippet of what to expect from this romantic comedy. The scenes used are entertaining enough to entice audiences and keep them hooked.

Netflix’s Yoh! Christmas encompasses entertaining, funny and informative scenes that will have you yearning for other episodes. So, be ready to catch this thrilling production on Netflix starting 15 December 2023.

