Strings of Love on StarLife: cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, trailer

Strings of Love on StarLife is a new Indian romance family drama. It follows the lives of three sisters whose fates are intertwined with three brothers. The new series premiered on 7th August 2023 at 6.30 p.m.

Strings of Love on StarLife premiered on 7th August 2023. Photo: @StarTimesKenya on Twitter, @himanshiparashar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Teri Meri Doriyaann is a Hindi remake of the Bengali show, Gaatchora, which airs on Star Jalsha. The series is developed by Snigdha Basu and written by Rajesh Chawla. Actors and actresses in starring roles include Vijayendra Kumeira, Himanshi Parashar, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora, and Prachi Hada.

Strings of Love on StarLife

Indian name Teri Meri Doriyaann Genre Romance family drama Digital streaming Disney+ Hotstar Original network StarPlus Original premiere 4th January 2023 South Africa network StarLife South Africa premiere 7th August 2023 Number of seasons One Number of episodes 215 Producers Pradeep Kumar, Rajesh Ram Singh, Pia Bajpiee, and Shaika Parween Written by Rajesh Chawla Developed by Snigdha Basu Story by Snigdha Basu Main cast Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar

Strings of Love: plot summary

Teri Meri Doriyaann revolves around the lives of the Monga sisters (Sahiba, Seerat and Keerat) and the Brar brothers (Angad, Garry, and Veer). Their fate is intertwined, and their destiny is decided by God.

It is hate at first sight for Angad (a diamond businessman) and Sahiba (an artist). The two are pressured into marriage by their families, and the alliance results in a love-hate relationship between the newlyweds. For Strings of Love's full story, watch the series on StarLife at 6.30 p.m.

Strings of Love: cast with images

Strings of Love episodes are brought to life by a talented team of cast and crew members. The series' main cast consists of the following actors and actresses.

Vijayendra Kumeria as Angad Singh Brar

Vijayendra Kumeria portrays Angad in Strings of Love. Photo: @vijayendrakumeria on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Vijayendra Kumeria is an Indian TV actor born on 12th October 1986, in Ludhiana, Punjab, India. He began his career in civil aviation before transitioning to acting in 2011. He has since appeared in shows like Naagin 4, Udaan, Shastri Sisters, and Chotti Bahu 2.

Himanshi Parashar as Sahiba Kaur Brar

Himanshi Parashar plays Sahiba's role on Strings of Love on StarLife. Photo: @himanshiparashar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Himanshi Parashar is an Indian actress born in 2000 in Uttar Pradesh, India. She is known for her roles in Gedi Route (2023) and Babbar (2022). Her role as Sahiba in Strings of Love (Teri Mer Doriyaann) is her first biggest role.

Tushar Dhembla as Garry Baweja

Tushar Dhembla portrays Garry in Strings of Love. Photo: @tushardhembla on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tushar Dhembla was born on 14th August 1995 in Chandigarh, India, and has a B.Tech in Computer Science. He has appeared in Naagin (2015), Please Find Attached (2019), Bubli Bouncer (2022), and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (2019).

Roopam Sharma as Seerat Kaur Baweja

Roopam Sharma is an Indian model and actress. Photo: @roopamsharma503 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Roopam Sharma is an Indian model and actress. She is known for her roles in Maddam Sir-Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai and Daaman Mitti Ka.

Jatin Arora as Veer Singh Brar

Arora is an Indian artist and actor. Photo: @jatinsarora on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jatin Arora is an Indian actor and model from Delhi. He has appeared in Dosi Ka Naya Maidan (2019), Little Things (2018), Your Cupidity (2019), and Maddam Sir-Kuch Baat Kyuk Jaazbaat Hai.

Prachi Hada as Keerat Kaur Monga

Prachi Hada is an Indian television actress. Photo: @prachiihada on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Prachi Hada is an Indian television actress known for her role in A Thursday (2022) as a playschool ground reporter and in Abhay (2019). She landed her first major television role in 2023 when she was cast to portray Keerat Kaur Monga in Teri Meri Doriyaann (Strings of Love).

Strings of Love actors and actresses in recurring roles include:

Actor/actress Role Lubna Salim Santosh Kaur Monga (Ajeet's spouse; mother to Seerat, Sahiba and Keerat) Sagar Saini Ajeet Singh Monga (A jewellery designer, Santosh's spouse, and father to Seerat, Sahiba and Keerat) Surendrapal Singh Akaal Singh Brar (Japjyot's spouse; dad to Jasleen, Inder, Prabhjyot and Jaspal; grandfather to Angad, Simran, Garry, Kiara, Veer, Ekam, and Prince's grandfather) Amardeep Jha Japjyot Kaur Brar (Akaal's spouse; mother to Jasleen, Inder, Prabhjyot, and Jaspal; grandmother to Angad, Simran, Garry, Kiara, Veer and Ekam and Prince) Avinash Wadhawan Inderpal 'Inder' Singh Brar (Akaal and Japjyot's elder son; Jaspal, Prabhjyot and Jasleen's sibling; Manbeer's spouse; Angad and Simran's dad) Anita Kulkarni Manbeer Kaur Brar (Inder's spouse, Angad's mom, and Simran's stepmother) Puvika Gupta Simran Sachdeva/ Simran Kaur Brar (Inder and Gayatri's daughter, Manbeer's stepdaughter and Angad's half-sister) Vaishnavi Ganatra Ekam Kaur Brar (Gurleen and Jaspal's daughter and Veer's sister) Sharhaan Singh Jaspal Singh Brar (Son to Akaal and Japjyot, brother to Inder, Prabhjyot and Jasleen, spouse to Gurleen, father to Veer and Ekam's father) Anshu Varshney Gurleen Kaur Brar (Jaspal's wife; Veer and Ekam's mother) Gauri Tonk Jasleen 'Jassi' Kaur Baweja née Brar (daughter to Akaal and Japjyot, sister to Jaspal, Prabhjyot and Inder, and mother to Garry and Kiara) Rose Sardana / Vaibhavi Mahajan Kiara Baweja (Jasleen's daughter and sister to Garry) Neetu Wadhwa Prabhjyot Kaur Sandhu née Brar (Akaal and Japjyot's daughter, sister to Jasleen, Inder and Jaspal, wife to Hansraj, and Prince's mom) Shailesh Gulabani Hansraj Singh Sandhu (Prabhjyot's spouse, Rewa's brother, and father to Prince) Ruhani Roy Rewa Kaur Sandhu (Sister to Hansraj, Prabhjyot's sister-in-law, and Prince’s aunt) Shivya Pathania Shanaya (Garry's ex-fiancé) Priyamvada Sahay Hostel Warden

Check out the Strings of Love teasers here to catch up on all the episodes.

Strings of Love on StarLife is an extraordinary series with a thrilling storyline worth watching. The show airs from Mondays to Sundays at 6.30 p.m. Watch the Strings of Love trailer for a general overview of what to expect.

READ ALSO: If You Were Not There on Zee World: cast, full story, plot summary, episodes

Briefly.co.za highlighted the plot of If You Were Not There on Zee World. The Indian series follows the life of Nyati, a nurse tasked to care for Abhimanyu, who has bipolar disorder.

The serial has been praised for its realistic portrayal of mental health. It stars actress Simaran Kaur and Himanshu Soni as the lead cast.

Source: Briefly News