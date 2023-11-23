Are you looking for a binge-worthy show encompassing drama, suspense and romance? Zee World’s Undercover Love revolves around that. It is based on the Indian Bengali language television series Jagaddhatri. While Undercover Love holds the classic nature of a romantic-thriller series, its unique approach will leave you yearning for more with every episode’s ending.

Produced by Snehasish Chakraborty and directed by Sukamal Nath, Zee World’s Undercover Love incorporates carefully selected casts who ensure every viewer gets value for their time. Dive into crime and betrayal with each episode.

Zee World’s Undercover Love

Indian name Jagaddhatri Genre Drama, Romance, Thriller, Crime Number of seasons 1 Number of episodes 420 Original network Zee Bangla Original language Bengali Original release 29 August 2022 Producer Snehasish Chakraborty Director Sukamal Nath Editor Bapon & Sumit

Undercover Love’s plot summary

The series narrates the story of an orphan girl, Jagaddhatri, and a rich guy who are both friends and crime officers. However, Jagaddhatri is a secret crime branch officer, but no one knows her true identity. Will her family uncover her deepest secret and double life?

Undercover Love’s full story

Behind the façade of running an NGO for hearing and speech-impaired kids, Jagaddhatri Mukherjee is a fiery intelligence officer code-named JAS. After her mother’s death, she was raised by her uncles and aunts in a very traditional environment.

Jagaddhatri’s cop partner, Suryanath, falls in love with her, but she only sees him as a friend. It will be exciting to see if Mukherjee will develop feelings for Suryanath.

Undercover Love’s cast with images

Undercover Love highlights experienced actors and actresses who embody the storyline. Here are interesting details to note about these performers.

Ankita Mallick as Jagaddhatri Mukherjee aka Jas Sanyal

Ankita (aged 22 as of 2023) was born on 28 January 2001 in Kolkata, West Bengal. While she made her career debut as a model, her passion for acting led her to become a successful actress. Mallick attended Asutosh College, where she earned a Master’s in Psychology.

Soumyadeep Mukherjee as Suryanath Mukherjee

The actor and fashion model was born on 18 August 1997 in Howrah, West Bengal. He rose to fame in 2021 after starring in the Colors Bangla series Tin Shaktir Trishul.

Kanchana Moitra as Shakuntala Sanyal

Moitra is a Bengali film on-screen star and politician from Bharatiya Janata Party. Some of her acting credits include Kiriti Roy, Pakhi, Accident and Shajarur Kanta.

Recurring cast members include:

Supriyo Gupta as Rajnath Mukherjee

Biplab Banerjee as Deb Sanyal

Soma Dey as Mahasweta Sanyal

Payel Sarkar as Payel

Roshni Ghosh as Aradhana Ganguly

Arka Chakraborty as Utsav Mukherjee

Taniya Paul as Deepika Chatterjee

Tapashi Roy Chowdhury as Bhargabi Mukherjee

Sukanya Chatterjee as Shorindri

Moumita Gupta as Boidehi Mukherjee

Twarita Chatterjee as Pritilata Ganguly, aka Priti

Priya Paul as Divya Sen

Devangana Fozdar Gungun as Kakon Chatterjee

Joy Badlani as Guru Sharma

Amitava Das as Pritam Laha

Subhojit Bakshi as Berandra

Srideep Bhattacharjee as Siddhartha, aka Dodo

Subhajit Banerjee as Inspector Aditya Bagchi

Sougata Dasgupta as Gunjon

Akash Ghosh as Lilliput

Meghna Halder as Barsha Kaul

Satyam Majumdar as Sadhu Batobyal

Manishankar Banerjee as Dibanath Mukherjee, aka Diba

Sanchari Das or Ritu Rai Acharya as Mehendi Mukherjee

Pallab Chakraborty as Tarun Tirtha Tolapatra

Sahamita Acharya as Mouma Sanyal

Niladri Lahiri as Dipranjan Ganguly

Monalisa Das as Lekha

Sonali Chatterjee as Anjana Laha

Suravi Sanyal as Shalini Laha

Siddhartha Ghosh as Sourandra

Gourav Ghoshal as Anthony Menan

Koushiki Paul as Darpana Ganguly

Prarona Bhattacharya as Sangvi Laha

Sayantani Majumder as Simantini

Meghna Mukherjee as Pritam's wife

Raja Kundu as Shambo Laha

Rupsha Chakraborty as Koushiki Mukherjee

Aditya Roy as Vedchandra Basu

Debjoy Mallick as Debranjan Ganguly, aka Debu

Susmita Roy Chakraborty as Subhadra Basu

Kaustuv Sengupta as Tushar Tirtha Tolapatra

Nandini Saha as Tinni Chatterjee

Ashim Mukhopadhyay as Chandranath Mukherjee, aka Chandu

Ananya Biswas as Nuri Nayak

Shobhana Bhunia as Upasana Ganguly

Somashree Chaki as Nupur Sanyal

Rupsha Chatterjee as Gorima Mukherjee

Undercover Love’s episodes

The TV series has one season with 420 episodes. Each episode runs for 22 minutes. Watch Undercover Love’s trailer online for more on what to expect.

Zee World’s Undercover Love takes viewers on a thrill ride that keeps them on the edge of their seats. So before you start watching the show’s first episode, ensure your supplies are intact, as you will hardly move an inch.

