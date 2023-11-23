Zee World’s Undercover Love: Cast (with images), plot summary, full story, trailer
Are you looking for a binge-worthy show encompassing drama, suspense and romance? Zee World’s Undercover Love revolves around that. It is based on the Indian Bengali language television series Jagaddhatri. While Undercover Love holds the classic nature of a romantic-thriller series, its unique approach will leave you yearning for more with every episode’s ending.
Produced by Snehasish Chakraborty and directed by Sukamal Nath, Zee World’s Undercover Love incorporates carefully selected casts who ensure every viewer gets value for their time. Dive into crime and betrayal with each episode.
Zee World’s Undercover Love
|Indian name
|Jagaddhatri
|Genre
|Drama, Romance, Thriller, Crime
|Number of seasons
|1
|Number of episodes
|420
|Original network
|Zee Bangla
|Original language
|Bengali
|Original release
|29 August 2022
|Producer
|Snehasish Chakraborty
|Director
|Sukamal Nath
|Editor
|Bapon & Sumit
Undercover Love’s plot summary
The series narrates the story of an orphan girl, Jagaddhatri, and a rich guy who are both friends and crime officers. However, Jagaddhatri is a secret crime branch officer, but no one knows her true identity. Will her family uncover her deepest secret and double life?
Undercover Love’s full story
Behind the façade of running an NGO for hearing and speech-impaired kids, Jagaddhatri Mukherjee is a fiery intelligence officer code-named JAS. After her mother’s death, she was raised by her uncles and aunts in a very traditional environment.
Jagaddhatri’s cop partner, Suryanath, falls in love with her, but she only sees him as a friend. It will be exciting to see if Mukherjee will develop feelings for Suryanath.
Undercover Love’s cast with images
Undercover Love highlights experienced actors and actresses who embody the storyline. Here are interesting details to note about these performers.
Ankita Mallick as Jagaddhatri Mukherjee aka Jas Sanyal
Ankita (aged 22 as of 2023) was born on 28 January 2001 in Kolkata, West Bengal. While she made her career debut as a model, her passion for acting led her to become a successful actress. Mallick attended Asutosh College, where she earned a Master’s in Psychology.
Soumyadeep Mukherjee as Suryanath Mukherjee
The actor and fashion model was born on 18 August 1997 in Howrah, West Bengal. He rose to fame in 2021 after starring in the Colors Bangla series Tin Shaktir Trishul.
Kanchana Moitra as Shakuntala Sanyal
Moitra is a Bengali film on-screen star and politician from Bharatiya Janata Party. Some of her acting credits include Kiriti Roy, Pakhi, Accident and Shajarur Kanta.
Recurring cast members include:
- Supriyo Gupta as Rajnath Mukherjee
- Biplab Banerjee as Deb Sanyal
- Soma Dey as Mahasweta Sanyal
- Payel Sarkar as Payel
- Roshni Ghosh as Aradhana Ganguly
- Arka Chakraborty as Utsav Mukherjee
- Taniya Paul as Deepika Chatterjee
- Tapashi Roy Chowdhury as Bhargabi Mukherjee
- Sukanya Chatterjee as Shorindri
- Moumita Gupta as Boidehi Mukherjee
- Twarita Chatterjee as Pritilata Ganguly, aka Priti
- Priya Paul as Divya Sen
- Devangana Fozdar Gungun as Kakon Chatterjee
- Joy Badlani as Guru Sharma
- Amitava Das as Pritam Laha
- Subhojit Bakshi as Berandra
- Srideep Bhattacharjee as Siddhartha, aka Dodo
- Subhajit Banerjee as Inspector Aditya Bagchi
- Sougata Dasgupta as Gunjon
- Akash Ghosh as Lilliput
- Meghna Halder as Barsha Kaul
- Satyam Majumdar as Sadhu Batobyal
- Manishankar Banerjee as Dibanath Mukherjee, aka Diba
- Sanchari Das or Ritu Rai Acharya as Mehendi Mukherjee
- Pallab Chakraborty as Tarun Tirtha Tolapatra
- Sahamita Acharya as Mouma Sanyal
- Niladri Lahiri as Dipranjan Ganguly
- Monalisa Das as Lekha
- Sonali Chatterjee as Anjana Laha
- Suravi Sanyal as Shalini Laha
- Siddhartha Ghosh as Sourandra
- Gourav Ghoshal as Anthony Menan
- Koushiki Paul as Darpana Ganguly
- Prarona Bhattacharya as Sangvi Laha
- Sayantani Majumder as Simantini
- Meghna Mukherjee as Pritam's wife
- Raja Kundu as Shambo Laha
- Rupsha Chakraborty as Koushiki Mukherjee
- Aditya Roy as Vedchandra Basu
- Debjoy Mallick as Debranjan Ganguly, aka Debu
- Susmita Roy Chakraborty as Subhadra Basu
- Kaustuv Sengupta as Tushar Tirtha Tolapatra
- Nandini Saha as Tinni Chatterjee
- Ashim Mukhopadhyay as Chandranath Mukherjee, aka Chandu
- Ananya Biswas as Nuri Nayak
- Shobhana Bhunia as Upasana Ganguly
- Somashree Chaki as Nupur Sanyal
- Rupsha Chatterjee as Gorima Mukherjee
Undercover Love’s episodes
The TV series has one season with 420 episodes. Each episode runs for 22 minutes. Watch Undercover Love’s trailer online for more on what to expect.
Zee World’s Undercover Love takes viewers on a thrill ride that keeps them on the edge of their seats. So before you start watching the show’s first episode, ensure your supplies are intact, as you will hardly move an inch.
