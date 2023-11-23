Starlife's Divya Drishti: Cast (with images), plot summary, full story, trailer

Starlife's Divya Drishti is an Indian supernatural drama series that premiered on the channel on 12 November 2023. It narrates the story of two sisters, Drishti and Divya, who are forced to navigate life apart after fate separates them in their early years. Gifted with supernatural abilities, Drishti has the power to see the future, while Divya can alter the it.

Divya Drishti features some of the industry’s finest actors and actresses who bring the storyline to life. Photo: @Mutshidzi Singo Junior on Facebook, @nyra_banerjee on Instagram (modified by author)

Written by Mrinal Jha and Uddin Nadeem, Divya Drishti incorporates carefully selected casts who ensure every viewer gets value for their time. So before you start watching the soap’s first episode, see that you have your supplies intact, as you will hardly move an inch.

Starlife's Divya Drishti

Genre Supernatural, Thriller, Drama Number of seasons 1 Number of episodes 106 Country of origin India Original language Hindi Dubbed English Original release 23 February 2019- 23 February 2020 Producers Mukta Dhond and B.P. Singh Written by Mrinal Jha and Uddin Nadeem Director by Arshad Khan Composer Ashish Rego

Divya Drishti’s plot summary

Starlife's Divya Drishti has 106 episodes. @nyra_banerjee, @adhvik_official on Instagram (modified by author)

The story begins with Vidya, who is pregnant, meeting with her Guruji. Their discussion revolves around evil Pishaachini, a former disciple of Guruji, seeking to acquire three powerful gems of Lord Shiva, which he possesses.

If Pishaachini bags all three gems, she will become powerful and unstoppable. Initially, Guruji gave two of his disciples the gems: the Mayavi Ratna, with the power of illusions and mind control, and the Tatva Ratna, with the ability to control the elements.

However, Pishaachini kills them and acquires the gems she wears on a pendant. She is now pursuing the third and most powerful gem under Guruji’s possession, the Kaal Vijay Ratna, which can give visions of the future and the power to change the future.

During Vidya and Guruji’s meeting, Pishaachini demands the third gem. Nonetheless, Guruji pushes Pishaachini to the side using his magical powers and throws the gem at Vidya. The villain recovers and stands before the incoming gem to fetch it.

The Kaal Vijay Ratna then enters her eye, releasing glowing red light and eventually enters Vidya’s womb. Guruji tells Vidya that her children will possess the gem’s powers and she should run to save her life.

Later, Vidya gives birth to two daughters, Divya and Drishti, but is worried because Pishaachini is hunting them down to acquire their powers. Although she and her husband, Sarthak, manage to save their daughters, they end up sacrificing themselves. Drishti and Divya ultimately get separated and adopted by different families.

Divya Drishti is written by Mrinal Jha and Uddin Nadeem. Photo: @nyra_banerjee, @sana_sayyad29 on Instagram (modified by author)

Divya Drishti’s full story

After two decades, Drishti and Divya are all grown up. While the former is mature and caring, the latter is carefree and free-spirited. Despite their constant effort to find each other during full moon nights, the sisters cannot reunite.

After Chiranjivi notices both of them, he tries to keep them apart to protect them against Pishaachini. He organizes a job for Drishti in Bali as Rakshith Shergill's assistant. Unknown to Pishaachini, Divya also travels to Bali.

Through a series of events, Divya and Drishti find out they are related, and they decide to avenge their parents' death. The sisters eventually manage to kill Pishaachini, but her soul enters Divya’s body, turning her into Divyaachini.

Luckily, Drishti separates the villain from her sister with the help of a mysterious man named Anjaan. He tells her that the only way to kill Pishaachini is to trap her soul in Divya’s body.

She stabs her sister, but their lives are connected, so if one dies, the other one does, too. Anjaan assists the villain into her former body and gives her a fake gem. Divya-Drishti regains their powers and offers the true gem to Lord Shiva to protect it.

A few days later, the sisters find Pishaachini's human ashes after Chiranjivi reveals to them that destroying them is the only way to kill her. Unfortunately, Pishaachini stops their plan and manages to take away the gem.

With the three gems, she tries to merge their power to no avail. After asking for help from Kaal Devta, Pishaachini manages to activate the Kaal Vijay Ratna, but the two sisters blow up the building they are in with a bomb.

The explosion kills Drishti-Divya while the villain drops the gems, fleeing. However, the siblings reincarnate 13 days later and gain the powers from the three gems. Now, the mysterious Laal Chakor, an old disciple of Guruji, surfaces.

To find out his secret, Divya-Drishti decides to go into the cave, where, many years ago, the Kaal Vijay Tatna was given to their mother. They find the cave locked, and the only way to open it is with their and their spouses' hands on four handprints.

It is revealed that Mahima, Guruji’s most outstanding pupil, who was jealous of Vidya, allied with Pishaachini to kill her and acquire the gems. Drishti gives birth to twins, and Lord Shiva kills Pishaachini once and for all. The sisters lose their powers, but Drishti’s twins are later shown to possess them. Drishti’s children then acquire the three lost gems.

Divya Drishti’s cast with images

Divya Drishti features some of the industry’s finest actors and actresses who bring the storyline to life. Here is a glimpse of interesting facts that you should take into account about them.

Nyra Banarjee as Divya Sharma Shergill

Nyra made her career debut in 2009. Photo: @nyra_banerjee on Instagram (modified by author)

Banarjee (aged 36 as of 2023) was born on 14 May 1987 in Darjeeling, West Bengal, India. The actress is widely recognized for starring in Colors TV’s drama series Pishachini. Some of her other acting credits include Orange, Temper and Shadow.

Sana Sayyad as Drishti Sharma Shergill

Sayyad was born in 1994. Photo: @sana_sayyad29 on Instagram (modified by author)

The 29-year-old on-screen star currently works in Hindi television. She is best known for participating in MTV Splitsvilla, where she emerged as runner-up. In 2023, the actress bagged a role in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya.

Adhvik Mahajan as Rakshit Shergill

Mahajan is active on social media. Photo: @adhvik_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Mahajan is an Indian actor and fashion model best known for playing the role of Sohum in the series Bani - Ishq Da Kalma. He attended Jalandhar’s Apeejay College of Fine Arts, where he earned a Bachelor’s in Arts.

Additional cast members include:

Prakriti Nautiyal as Rashi Shergill

Priyank Tatariya as Brij Walia

Mishkat Varma as Shikhar Shergill

Hetal Puniwala as Sarvesh Sood

Ritu Vashisht as Nadika Sood, aka Lucky

Amika Shail as Twinkle Shergill

Paaras Madaan as Bicchu

Eva Ahuja as Garima Walia

Antara Banerjee as Chikki

Gireesh Sahdev as Chetan Shergill

Richa Rathore as Patali

Imran Khan as Bharat Shergill

Ankit Narang as Sunny Shergill

Rohit Chaudhary as Vicky Malhotra

Rati Pandey as Vidya Sharma

Amit Dolawat as Sarthak Sharma

Antara Biswas as Mohana Rathod

Mansi Srivastava as Lavanya

Parull Chaudhary as Ashlesha Shergill

Shrishti Maheshwari as Simran Shergill

Vaishnavi Mahant as Mahima Shergill

Raj Zutshi as Guruji

Karan Khanna as Daitya Vanar

Ridheema Tiwari as Ojaswini Shergill

Kushagre Dua as Romi Sood

Aleena Lambe as Child Divya Sharma

Divya Drishti’s episodes

Starlife's Divya Drishti was produced under Fireworks Productions Photo: @nyra_banerjee on Instagram (modified by author)

The television series has one season with 106 episodes. Each episode runs for 41-45 minutes. Watch Divya Drishti’s trailer online for a sneak peek at what to expect

Starlife's Divya Drishti encompasses top-tier performances and plot twists that will glue you to your screens, yearning for more after every episode’s end. So grab your popcorn as we dive into family secrets, betrayal and romance.

