Zee Zonke on DStv: What to expect from the isiZulu-dubbed channel

Zee Zonke is a new channel on DStv with a line-up of isiZulu dubbed Indian shows. It is a 24-hour general entertainment TV channel from Zee Entertainment, which established its first Johannesburg office in 1996. The project launched on 28 August 2023.

Zee Zonke is a new DStv channel that launched on 28 August 2023. Photo: @zeezonkeafrica on Instagram, @DStv on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dubbing is not a new concept in cinema, and South Africa has been using the technique to translate foreign films. Commonly dubbed languages are English and Afrikaans, and the entry of isiZulu will further bridge linguistic barriers by ensuring a wider audience enjoys shows produced in other languages.

Zee Zonke channel

The first isiZulu entertainment TV channel can be accessed on DStv 169. It is available to Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus, and Premium subscribers.

Zee Zonke shows

Zee Zonke Africa channel will only feature IsiZulu-dubbed Indian serials, and each show will have English subtitles. The current primetime line-up consists of the following;

We Mamezala

The Marathi romance drama was originally called Aggabai Sasubai (Oh Mine Mother-In-Law). The plot is about Shubhra, who defies societal norms by trying to match her widowed mother-in-law, Asavari, with a celebrity chef. The show airs at 6.00 p.m.

Imfihlo

Imfihlo's original title is Tula Pahate Re (I Look at You). The show is a romance thriller whose storyline revolves around Isha and Vikrant Saranjame. It airs at 7.00 p.m. and consists of the following dub cast members:

Samkelo Gumede as Vikrant

Bongi Wilson-Memela as Isha

Roxy Mlaba as Arun

Lungile Mzoneli as Pushpa

Umakhwapheni

The Indian show was originally called Majhya Navaryachi Bayko (My Husband's Wife). It narrates the story of Radhika, who is overprotective of her marriage and starts suspecting that her husband is having an affair. It airs on Zee Zonke channel at 8.00 p.m.

The series has the following Zulu dub cast:

Busie Mhlongo as Radhika

Khulekani Ngidi as Gurunath

Ngcwelekazi Mahlaba as Shanaya

Zamo Cele as Nana

Nhlanhla Shabalala as Anand

Onesipho

Onesipho airs of Zee Zonke at 9.00 p.m. Photo: @Mediavataarind, @prsdube16 on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Onesipho's original title is Nayan- Jo Vekhe Unvekha (Nayan - What She Sees). It is a Punjabi supernatural drama revolving around Nayan, a simple small-town girl with the power of premonition. The series airs at 9.00 p.m. and consists of the following dub cast members;

Portia Ndlovu as Nayan

Samkelo Gumede as Devash

Lungile Mzoneli as Rita

Roxy Mlaba as Rajvir

Zee Zonke on DStv is expected to revolutionize television dubbing in South Africa since more people can now watch their favourite serials in their language. isiZulu is the most widely spoken native language in the country, with over 10 million inhabitants being familiar with the dialect.

READ ALSO: SABC2 Married Our Way wedding show: What can you expect?

Briefly.co.za highlighted what viewers can anticipate in the new SABC2 wedding program, Married Our Way. The reality show documents the exceptional and distinctive weddings of non-traditional couples.

Talitha Ndima and Mpumi Mlambo will be hosting Married Our Way on SABC2. The series broadcasts every Thursday at 7.00 p.m.

Source: Briefly News