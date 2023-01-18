eTV's Daai Crazy Somer: cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, teasers

Daai Crazy Somer originally called Son Yaz or Last Summer, is an Afrikaans-dubbed Turkish telenovela on eTV. The romantic drama premiered in South Africa on 9th January 2023 and airs from Mondays to Fridays at 5.30 p.m.

Daai Crazy Somer is an Afrikaans dubbed Turkish telenovela that premiered on eTV on 9th January 2023.

Source: UGC

Prosecutor Selim Kara is trying to curb crime in Istanbul but ends up neglecting his wife, Canan, and their two children in the process. How will he ensure everything works out?

Daai Crazy Somer telenovela

Original name Son Yaz English name Last Summer Genre Romance, Drama Original release 1st January 2021 to 16th October 2021 South African debut 9th January 2023 Original broadcast network Fox TV South Africa network eTV Number of seasons Two Number of episodes 26 Screenwriters Deniz Dargi, Cem Gorgec, and Cenk Bogatur Director Burak Arlier Production Company o3 Medya Filming locations Izmir Cesme, Istanbul

Daai Crazy Somer's plot summary

The Turkish telenovela revolves around Istanbul-based idealist public prosecutor Selim Kara. He is a family man with two children but is rarely involved in their lives. He makes a deal with imprisoned organized crime dealer Selcuk Taskin to protect his son Akgun in exchange for testifying against mafia dealings in Istanbul. Selim takes Akgun to live with his family, which is on the verge of breaking up.

The Kara family on eTV's Daai Crazy Somer telenovela.

Source: UGC

Daai Crazy Somer's full story

Prosecutor Selim Kara is married and has two children. He is more focused on his work in Istanbul than his family in Izmir. He receives an interesting offer from Selcuk Taskin, an organized crime unit member who has been in prison for eight years. Selcuk is ready to testify and give information on mafia dealings in Istanbul in exchange for the prosecutor protecting his son Akgun. Prosecutor Selim accepts his offer.

Selcuk's son Akgun is a reckless 20-year-old who grew up seeing how things are done in the dark world. He still uses his father's name to operate in the mafia business. He is unhappy about his father's decision to become a witness, as it will endanger their lives.

Son Yaz aired on FOX TV in 2021.

Source: UGC

Selim's wife, Canan, wants to end their marriage. The couple has been married for 18 years and has two children, 18-year-old daughter Yagmur and 15-year-old son Altay. Canan and Selim were law students in Istanbul when she got pregnant while still in her fourth year of study. She has been a housewife for 18 years but is tired of being neglected by Selim. She wants to start a new life and pursue her law career, and her daughter Yagmur supports her decision.

Prosecutor Selim leaves Istanbul for Izmir to convince his wife to stay. He goes with Akgun and rents him a house near his family home until he can persuade Canan to let the boy move in. Selim and Akgun's arrival in Izmir marks the beginning of the unexpected drama. Akgun does not like his new home and does not get along with Yagmur, while the prosecutor works hard to earn his wife's trust again.

Daai Crazy Somer's cast

The thrilling drama in eTV's Daai Crazy Somer was brought to life by a team of talented cast members and crew. The original main cast includes;

Alperen Duymaz as Akgun Gokalp Taskin

Alperen Duymaz portrayed the lead role of Akgun Taskin in Son Yaz.

Source: UGC

Alperen Duymaz is a Turkish actor and model born on 3rd November 1992. He made his television acting debut in 2015 and has since had several leading roles, including Ates Erguven in Bodrum Masali, Kerem Korkmaz in Carpisma, Ayaz Korkmaz in Zamheri, Erham in EGO, and Kenan Acarsoy in Erkek Severse.

Ali Atay as Selim Kara

Selim Kara and Akgun Taskin in Daai Crazy Somer.

Source: UGC

Dursun Ali Atay is a Turkish actor, screenwriter, director, and singer born on 20th April 1976. He has been active since 1999 and is known for his roles in various Turkish films and television shows, including Leyla ile Mecnun, Sen Aydinlatirsin Geceyi, Nuh Tepesi, and others. Ali is part of the rock group Layla The Band.

Hafsanur Sancaktutan as Yagmur Kara

Hafsanur Sancaktutan is a 22-year-old Turkish actress.

Source: UGC

Hafsanur is a Turkish actress born on 20th March 2000. She started doing stage performances at a young age and made her television debut in 2018 in the show, Gulperi as Fidan. She later landed the leading role of Ada Mery Varli in the series Ask Aglatir. In 2021, she was cast to portray Yagmur Kara in Son Yaz.

Funda Eryigit as Canan Kara

Funda Eryigit starred as Canan, Selim's wife, in Son Yaz.

Source: UGC

Funda is a Turkish actress born on 6th November 1984 in Zwolle, Netherlands. She has been active since 2008 but gained fame after portraying Esra in the Gecenin Kralicesi TV series in 2016. Her other TV shows include Ethos, The Protector, Can Kiriklari, Mehmed: Bir Cihan Fatihi, Karadayi, and Eski Hikaye.

Arif Piskin as Selcuk Taskin

Arif Piskin portrayed mafia member Selcuk in Son Yaz.

Source: UGC

Arif Piskin is a Turkish actor born on 30th November 1970 in Istanbul, Turkey. He is known for his roles in Gece Sesleri (2008) and Dip (2018).

Halil Babur as Soner Sancaktar

Turkish actor Halil Babur is also a director and playwright.

Source: UGC

Halil Babur is a Turkish actor, director, and playwright born on 26th June 1987 in Bitlis, Turkey. He is known for his roles in Pis Yedili, the Cukur series as Veysel, and Son Yaz as Soner.

Yasemin Yazici as Naz Yaman

Yasemin Yazici is an upcoming Turkish actress.

Source: UGC

Actress Yasemin Yazici was born on 8th September 1997 in Istanbul, Turkey. She is an alumnus of the London School of Economic and Social Anthropology and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts. She has starred in Son Yaz (2021), Kara Tahta (2022) and Love Tactics (2022).

Ata Nedim Arman as Altay Kara

Ata Nedim Arman is an upcoming Turkish actor.

Source: UGC

Ata Nedim is an upcoming Turkish actor born in 2004 in Kusadasi, Aydin, Turkey. Apart from his 2021 role in Son Yaz, he portrayed the role of Young Cumali in the Cumali Ceber 2017 film.

Birce Akalay as Sare Akay

Birce Akalay is a Turkish actress, theatre performer, and lecturer.

Source: UGC

Actress Birce Akalay was born on 19th June 1984 in Istanbul, Turkey. She is known for her roles as Havva in Yer Gok Ask, Ilay in Babil, Onem Ozulku in Graveyard, Lale Kiran in As the Crow Flies, and others. She is also an accomplished theatre actress and lectures at the Halic University Theatre Department.

Daai Crazy Somer's recurring cast

Actor/Actress Role in Daai Crazy Somer Sezer Koc Emel Yaman Emre Karayel Fatih Doganay Erdem Sanli Kaan Gok Sinan Tuzcu Metin Yaman Sebnem Donmez Serap Gok Ilda Ozgurel Sevval Mertoglu Olgun Toker Gokhan Sen Sarp Ikiler Arda Ates Ata Nedim Arman Altay Kara Cengiz Okuyucu Ahmet Tunali Onur Bay Burak Sancaktar Yasemin Yazici Naz Yaman Yaprak Medine Cemre Sancaktar Tayfun Sav Yigit Mertoglu Osman Kabakci Ali Zuhal Gencer Kiymet Sancaktar Yilmaz Bayraktar Cihan Sancaktar Yunus Narin Eray Duraner Dilay Konuk Barmaid Mehmet Tas Bartender and waiter

Daai Crazy Somer on eTV teasers.

Source: UGC

The Afrikaans dub cast consists of the following actors and actresses;

Markus Haywood

Zetske van Pletzen

Jacques Gombault

Natasja Jacobs

Francois Coetzee

Kevin Smith

Elzabé Zietsman

Adrian Steyn

Maude Saunders

Rowlen von Gericke

Caiden Bouwer

Steven Sterling

Stiaan Bruwer

Daai Crazy Somer's teasers

Son Yaz on eTV has intriguing plot twists that make the show's storyline interesting. The teasers for Daai Crazy Somer for January are available here in case you missed a few episodes and need a recap. The February teasers for the episodes have been released as well.

How will prosecutor Selim balance work and family life?

Source: UGC

Daai Crazy Somer is an entertaining telenovela with thrilling drama and is sure to have you waiting in anticipation for the next episode. Tune into the Afrikaans dubbed show on eTV from Mondays to Fridays at 5.30 p.m.

