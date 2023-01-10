Ben Bordelon is a former American football player that cemented himself as an important figure within the NFL, playing the position of offensive tackle for the San Diego Chargers for the 1997-1998 season. Many fans stayed intrigued by the athlete's life long after he retired, including details of his romantic life and his wife, Gemi. So, who is Gemi Bordelon?

Gemi Bordelon’s husband had a football career that began in college at Louisiana State University (LSU), with him being named captain in 1996. His career spanned over a few years until his retirement in 1999. However, Gemi is also successful in her own right. Here is her biography summary before we go into more details about her.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Gemi Bordelon Date of birth 1 February 1975 Age 47 years old as of January 2023 Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Louisiana, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Lockport, Louisiana, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Ben Bordelon Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 57-58 kg (most widely reported) Height 165 cm (most commonly reported) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Children Three Profession Businesswoman Native language English Net worth $750,000 (most widely reported)

Ben Bordelon’s wife went viral in January of 2020 after she partook in the online 'Get the Gat' challenge with LSU players at The White House, which various team members since stated is a fun way for them all to connect and fans. Here is what else we know about the otherwise elusive figure.

Gemi Bordelon’s age

At the time of writing, she is 47 years old and due to turn 48 on 1 February 2023.

Gemi Bordelon’s daughter

Brooke Bordelon is one of her children, but there is no other available information. Brooke has two other siblings whose names have not been disclosed. It seems the family goes to great lengths to keep their private lives out of social media.

Gemi Bordelon’s net worth

Although it has never been officially confirmed, most online reports estimate her net worth to be $750,000.

Gemi Bordelon's social media profiles

Gemi Bordelon’s TikTok appearance may be widely circulated, but she does not have a profile. There seems to be a fake Gemi Bordelon Instagram page under her name with simply the viral video, but it does not appear to be a real account. She does not have any official form of social media.

Gemi Bordelon's viral video may have become an overnight sensation, but she prefers life out of the limelight and remains an elusive figure behind her famous husband's professional life.

