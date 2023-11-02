Facts about Jacklyn Bezos: Jeff Bezos' mother's billionaire lifestyle

Jeff Bezos' mother, Jacklyn Bezos, is a billionaire philanthropist and investor. She is partly responsible for the success of her son's tech giant, Amazon, after providing the initial investment. This article highlights her life before and after the riches.

Jeff Bezos is Jacklyn's eldest son. Photo: @JeffBezos on Twitter, Todd Williamson on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Bezos family's road to a billionaire lifestyle was not always certain. Jackie became a teenage mother in high school and had to tag along with a young Jeff while attending night school. Their life changed for the better when she married her second husband, engineer and Cuban immigrant Miguel Bezos.

Jacklyn Bezos' profile summary and bio

Birth name Jacklyn Gise Date of birth 29 December 1946 Age 76 years old in 2023 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth New Mexico, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 3 inches Gender Female Marital status Married Husband Miguel Bezos (1968 to date), Ted Jorgensen (1963 to 1965) Children Three, including Christina, Mark, and Jeff Bezos Education Saint Elizabeth College Profession Philanthropist, investor

Jacklyn Bezos' age

She was born on 29 December 1946 in New Mexico, United States. She is 76 years old as of November 2023.

Jacklyn Bezos' ethnicity

Jacklyn Bezos' parents, Lawrence Preston Gise and Mattie Louise Strait, were Mexicans who resided in New Mexico, United States, but their ethnicity is unknown. Her father, Lawrence, was a civil servant who worked on space technology and missile defence systems. He was employed at the Sandia National Laboratories and the Atomic Energy Commission.

Jacklyn Bezos' husband

The Bezos family. Photo: Molly Riley

Source: Getty Images

Jackie married her first husband, the late unicyclist Ted Jorgensen, in 1963. She was a 16-year-old high school student, and he was 18 at the time. She later left him and returned to her parent's house after about a year because of his financial problems and alcoholism.

Ted and Jackie finalized their divorce in 1965. She later met Miguel 'Mike' Bezos, a Cuban refugee, while attending night school and married him in 1968.

Miguel had come to the United States at 16 to flee Communist Cuba after Fidel Castro took power and could only speak Spanish. He is an engineer and has worked with Exxon Mobil in both engineering and managerial positions for about 32 years.

Jacklyn Bezos' children

Jacklyn is a mother of three. She welcomed her first child, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, in January 1964 with her first husband, Ted Jorgensen, at 17. They had given their son the name Jeffrey Preston Jorgensen after birth.

Jackie later welcomed son Mark Bezos in 1967 and daughter Christina in 1969 after marrying Miguel Bezos. Jeff took the Bezos surname after being adopted by Miguel. His biological father, unicyclist Jorgensen, relinquished custody when he was three after his mother's second marriage. Jorgensen died in 2015 at the age of 70.

The Bezos brothers. Photo: Joe Raedle

Source: Getty Images

Jacklyn Bezos' education

She attended high school in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She almost failed to graduate from high school after the school sought to block her from returning after welcoming her first child. They later let her finish, but on condition that she does not socialize with other students.

After high school, Jackie worked as a secretary, earning about $190 monthly salary. She started attending night school and later enrolled at Saint Elizabeth College, from where she graduated after 20 years at the age of 40.

What does Jacklyn Bezos do?

Jacklyn is a philanthropist and investor. She and her husband gained 6% equity in Amazon after giving their son Jeff about $245,573 to start the tech company.

She co-founded the Bezos Family Foundation alongside her husband, Miguel. She also sits on the board of the Robin Hood Foundation and the American Museum of Natural History.

Jacklyn Bezos' net worth

According to Bloomberg, Jacklyn Bezos and her husband Miguel have an estimated net worth of $30 billion. The billionaire philanthropists get most of their wealth from their Amazon investments.

Jeff Bezos' parents. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin

Source: Getty Images

Jacklyn Bezos' house

Jackie and her husband, Mike, own several properties. In 2022, they bought a Miami waterfront mansion for $44 million from Real Housewives of Miami couple Anthony Lopez and his fiancé Dr Nicole Martin.

How much money did Jeff Bezos get from his parents?

In 1995, tech billionaire Jeff got around $245,573 from his parents, Jackie and Miguel, as the initial investment to launch Amazon.com. The e-commerce company had a 70% probability of failing, and Jeff had warned his investors, including his parents, that they may never see their money again.

How many children does Jeff Bezos have?

Jeff has four kids, three boys and a daughter, with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott. Little is known about the children who have kept a low profile. The former couple's first son, Preston, was born in 2000, while their daughter was adopted from China.

Preston Bezos. Photo: Shannon Finney

Source: Getty Images

What did Bezos' parents do?

The billionaire's biological father, Ted Jorgensen, was a unicyclist, circus performer, and bicycle shop owner. His adoptive father, Miguel 'Mike' Bezos, is a Cuban immigrant who got his degree in Engineering from the University of Mexico.

Miguel worked as an engineer at Exxon and raised Jeff as his own. In 1995, Miguel and Jackie became the initial investors in their son's tech start-up, Amazon, making them billionaires.

What does Jeff Bezos' sister do?

Jeff's younger sister, Christina, is the co-director of the Bezos Family Foundation, established by their parents, Jackie and Miguel. She has mainly stayed out of the limelight.

Jacklyn Bezos' hard work and vision are an inspiration to many. She continues to support the less fortunate through the Bezos Family Foundation.

READ ALSO: How did Steve McQueen die? Here is the untold story

Briefly.co.za highlighted the tragic story of Steve McQueen. He was among Hollywood's most sought-after stars of the 1960s and 1970s before his life was cut short.

McQueen was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a fatal type of lung cancer. American doctors told him he could not be cured, which prompted him to seek unconventional medical help in Mexico.

Source: Briefly News