Who is Preston Bezos? Age, children, height, profiles, net worth

Being a celebrity like Jeff Bezos often means that you are under the close scope of the media. It also means that those closely related to you become famous by association. This has been the case for Preston Bezos, known as Jeff Bezos' son.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Jeff and his son, Preston at the 2019 American Portrait Gala at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery on November 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo: Shannon Finney

Source: Getty Images

Preston Bezos is the son of Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott, some of the wealthiest people on earth. Unlike his parents, he has, however, maintained a low profile.

Preston Bezos' profiles

Full name Preston Bezos Gender Male Date of birth March 2000 Country of birth United States of America Preston Bezos' age 22 years (As of 2022) Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet and 9 inches (175 centimetres) Weight 73 kilograms (160 pounds) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Jeff Bezos Mother MacKenzie Scott Paternal grandfather Theodore Jørgensen, Mike Bezos (Adopted) Paternal grandmother Jacklyn (née Gise) Occupation Student Education Princeton University

Biography

How old is Preston Bezos? He was born in March 2000 in the United States. As of 2022, he is 22 years old. Details of his childhood and upbringing remain unknown as his parents have kept him away from the limelight.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Preston Bezos' parents

Jeff and Lauren Sanchez attend Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

His father is Jeff, an American entrepreneur, media proprietor, investor, computer engineer, and commercial astronaut. He is the founder, executive chairman, former president, and CEO of Amazon.

Jeff was born on the 12th of January 1964 and is 58 years in Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States. His parents are Jacklyn (née Gise) and Theodore Jørgensen. At the time of Jeffrey's birth, his mother was a 17-year-old high school student, and his father was 19 years old.

When Jeff was four years old, his mother married Miguel, a man who came from Cuba and attended the University of New Mexico. He adopted Jeff and gave him his last name. The couple had more children, and the family eventually moved from New Mexico to Texas. Preston Bezos' mother is MacKenzie Scott, an American novelist and philanthropist.

Is Preston Bezos adopted?

Jeff (L) and MacKenzie at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Toni Anne Barson

Source: Getty Images

Jeff and MacKenzie met in Manhattan in 1992 and married a year later. The two are now parents to four children, four sons and a daughter they adopted from China.

In January 2019, the pair revealed on Twitter their intent to divorce after a long period of separation. The divorce was finalized in April 2019, with Jeff keeping 75% of Amazon and Mackenzi keeping 25%.

Currently, Jeff is dating Lauren Sanchez, a TV host-turned-helicopter pilot and camerawoman. The two met because they had houses near each other in Seattle. On the other hand, Mackenzie is married to Dan Jewett, a science teacher at Lakeside School in Seattle, where Scott and Bezos' children currently study. They tied the knot in 2021.

What does Preston Bezos do?

Preston is a student. So, where does Preston Bezos go to college? The child billionaire is currently at Princeton University, the highly academic university his father graduated from in 1986.

What is Preston Bezos' height?

He stands at 5 feet and 9 inches or 175 centimetres and weighs 73 kilograms or 160 pounds. His hair colour is black, and his eyes are dark brown.

Preston Bezos' net worth

Is Preston Bezos rich? Preston was born in wealth. By the end of his year of birth in 2000, his father was worth $6 billion. Currently, Jeff is now the third richest person on earth with a net worth of 134.4 billion, and Mackenzie is worth $32.2 billion.

Preston Bezos is automatically one of the wealthiest children on earth. He, however, has maintained a low profile and stayed away from the limelight.

READ ALSO: Who is Nicole Narain? Age, height, ethnicity, profession, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Nicole Narain. She is an adult actress who has created a big name for herself in the adult film industry. She is primarily known for her slim and shapely body, as well as her pretty face. She was first discovered in 2002 after appearing on Playboy's Playmate of the month and has appeared in several Playboy videos.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News