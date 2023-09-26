Shahid Khan's wife, Ann Carlson Khan, is a TV personality with a big heart

Anna Clarkson Khan is an American social worker and philanthropist who brings positive change in American society through her acts of charity. She is popularly known as the wife of Pakistani-American billionaire Shahid Khan, whom she met during college. Discover about Shahid's wife here.

Ann Carlson Khan and her husband, Shahid Khan, at an event in Jacksonville. Photo: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

Anna has been married to Shahid for over two decades and shares two children with him. Their children, Tony and Shanna, have careers in respective fields but have taken after their parents' passion for helping the less fortunate.

Ann's profile summary and bio

Full name Ann Carlson Khan Gender Female Date of birth 21 October 1954 Age 68 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Park Ridge, Illinois, Chicago, United States Current residence Jacksonville, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 6 inches Weight in kilograms 65 kg Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Blonde Marital status Married Education University of Illinois Occupation Social worker, philanthropist Net worth Approximately $1 million

Ann Carlson Khan's age

Ann (68 years old as of 2023) was born on 21 October 1954 in Park Ridge, Illinois, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. Her preference for private life has made it difficult to know more about her early days.

Ann Carlson Khan's net worth

She has a net worth estimated at $1 million, primarily from her career as a dancer and choreographer. Ann's field of work also includes social work.

Ann Carlson Khan's wedding

She met her husband, Shahid Khan, while they were still attending the University of Illinois and dated for over a decade. According to sources, Ann supported his now-husband during his journey to success and ultimately exchanged wedding vows with him on 28 January 1981 in Clark, Nevada.

Ann Carlson Khan's children

Her union with Shahid was blessed with two children, Tony and Shanna. Her son, Tony, is a well-known actor, writer and producer born on 10 October 1982.

He attended the University of Illinois-Urban and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Finance. Tony Khan is also the CEO of All Elite Wrestling, a professional wrestling league taking the world by storm.

Ann and her son Tony Khan. Photo: @tonyrkhan (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Shanna Khan, Ann's daughter, is best recognised as a philanthropist and the owner of United Marketing, based in Chicago. She does charity work for organisations including the Krannert Centre for Performing Arts, the Superlock Museum and her former university's Division of Intercollegiate Athletics.

How old is Shahid Khan?

Shahid was born in Lahore, Pakistan, on 18 July 1950. As of 2023, the billionaire businessman is 73 years old, and his zodiac sign is Cancer. He left his home country for the United States of America when he was 16 years old in pursuit of his dreams and financial success. Today, he has accomplished just that.

Shahid Khan's family

Shahid comes from a big family. His grandfather had 7 wives and 50 children from his various marriages. His father took after his grandfather and had 13 children, but no information about Shahid's siblings is available.

Does Shahid Khan have children? He has two children with his wife Ann. Although their children are established in different career industries, they have taken after them with their passion for giving back.

What does the Khan family own?

The Khan family is famous for owning several businesses and properties, including the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL), Fulham F.C. of the Premier League, and All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Moreover, the family has a range of investment portfolios.

Shahid Khan smiles during Tony Boselli's induction ceremony at halftime against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Courtney Culbreath.

Source: Getty Images

Anna Carlson Khan continues to bring much-needed societal changes across the United States of America in partnership with her husband and children. Many celebrate her for unwavering acts of kindness.

