Life of Scott Phillips, Julie Bowen's ex-husband, after the divorce

Julie Bowen is an American actress popularly known for her acting versatility in shows such as Happy Gilmore, Hubie Halloween and Ed. Her acting career started in college through theatre productions, including Guys & Dolls and Stage Door. Her life has caught the interest of fans who want to know more about Julie Bowen's ex-husband, Scott Phillips.

Scott Phillips (L) and ex-wife Julie Bowen attend the Los Angeles LGBT Center 47th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Who is Scott Phillips? Scott is a Canadian-American software developer and real estate investor. He was previously married to Julie, whom he divorced after 13 years. Where is Scott Phillips from? He is from Canada.

Scott's profile summary and bio

Full name Scott Phillips Gender Male Date of birth 1974 Age 49 years old as of 2023 Place of birth Canada Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Heterosexual Weight in kilograms 65 kg Height in feet 5 feet 6 inches Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Julie Bowen Children Oliva, John and Gustav Occupation Real estate investor, software developer

Scott Phillips' age

Scott's birth specifics remain unknown to the public since he rose to popularity because of his ex-wife. However, based on his birth year, he is 49 years old as of 2023. When was Scott Phillips born? He was born in 1974.

Scott Phillips' career

According to reports, Julie Bowen's husband is a software developer and real estate investor. While this is known, much information about his career, such as when he started practising and investing, remains a mystery to the internet.

Scott Phillips' net worth

Scott Phillips and Julie Bowen at the Entertainment Industry Foundation SAG Awards party. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

His net worth is private knowledge. However, sources state that his ex-wife has a net worth estimated at $18 million from her career as an actress, director and producer. Julie has been in the entertainment industry for over 15 years and is known for her role as Claire Dunphy in Modern Family.

Who is the CEO of Rise Art?

Scott Phillips, not to be confused with the American actress' husband, is the CEO of Rise Art, a marketplace created to help connect talented artists with casual art collectors.

He holds an MBA from London Business School and has worked with Microsoft, Dialog Semiconductor, and online video network Rightster in strategy and development roles.

What happened to Julie Bowen and her husband?

Julie and Scott divorced in 2018 after 13 years of being married. The former couple shares three sons: Oliva, John and Gustav. Why did Julie Bowen and her husband split? Their reason for going separate has yet to be found, but they settled their divorce amicably.

Is Julie Bowen in a relationship?

The Modern Family actress is not in a relationship and has revealed that she would like to come out of her dating retirement. She shared this during her interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her show.

Julie Bowen attends the premiere of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Scott Phillips has continued living away from the media's eyes following his divorce from Julie Bowen. Although he is no longer with her, Scott has maintained a parenting relationship with Julie because of their three sons.

Source: Briefly News