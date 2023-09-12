Life of Scott Phillips, Julie Bowen's ex-husband, after the divorce
Julie Bowen is an American actress popularly known for her acting versatility in shows such as Happy Gilmore, Hubie Halloween and Ed. Her acting career started in college through theatre productions, including Guys & Dolls and Stage Door. Her life has caught the interest of fans who want to know more about Julie Bowen's ex-husband, Scott Phillips.
Who is Scott Phillips? Scott is a Canadian-American software developer and real estate investor. He was previously married to Julie, whom he divorced after 13 years. Where is Scott Phillips from? He is from Canada.
Scott's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Scott Phillips
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|1974
|Age
|49 years old as of 2023
|Place of birth
|Canada
|Current residence
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Sexuality
|Heterosexual
|Weight in kilograms
|65 kg
|Height in feet
|5 feet 6 inches
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Black
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-wife
|Julie Bowen
|Children
|Oliva, John and Gustav
|Occupation
|Real estate investor, software developer
Scott Phillips' age
Scott's birth specifics remain unknown to the public since he rose to popularity because of his ex-wife. However, based on his birth year, he is 49 years old as of 2023. When was Scott Phillips born? He was born in 1974.
Scott Phillips' career
According to reports, Julie Bowen's husband is a software developer and real estate investor. While this is known, much information about his career, such as when he started practising and investing, remains a mystery to the internet.
Scott Phillips' net worth
His net worth is private knowledge. However, sources state that his ex-wife has a net worth estimated at $18 million from her career as an actress, director and producer. Julie has been in the entertainment industry for over 15 years and is known for her role as Claire Dunphy in Modern Family.
Who is the CEO of Rise Art?
Scott Phillips, not to be confused with the American actress' husband, is the CEO of Rise Art, a marketplace created to help connect talented artists with casual art collectors.
He holds an MBA from London Business School and has worked with Microsoft, Dialog Semiconductor, and online video network Rightster in strategy and development roles.
What happened to Julie Bowen and her husband?
Julie and Scott divorced in 2018 after 13 years of being married. The former couple shares three sons: Oliva, John and Gustav. Why did Julie Bowen and her husband split? Their reason for going separate has yet to be found, but they settled their divorce amicably.
Is Julie Bowen in a relationship?
The Modern Family actress is not in a relationship and has revealed that she would like to come out of her dating retirement. She shared this during her interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her show.
Scott Phillips has continued living away from the media's eyes following his divorce from Julie Bowen. Although he is no longer with her, Scott has maintained a parenting relationship with Julie because of their three sons.
