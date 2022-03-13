Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya: All to know about Vladimir Putin's ex-wife

With the news centred on the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, all eyes are on President Vladimir Putin. However, little is known about his personal life, particularly his ex-wife, Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya. Here, we discuss everything we know about Putin’s first wife.

Vladimir Putin and Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya. Source: Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The former First Lady of Russia seems to make a conscious effort to stay out of the public eye, especially since her separation from the Russian President. However, we have come to learn about some lesser-known facts about her.

Profile Summary and bio

Full name : Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya

: Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya Nickname : Lyudmila Putina

: Lyudmila Putina Date of birth : January 6, 1958

: January 6, 1958 Age : 64

: 64 Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Birthplace : Kaliningrad, Russia

: Kaliningrad, Russia Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Religious beliefs : Russian Orthodox Church

: Russian Orthodox Church Current residence : Kaliningrad, Russia (rumoured)

: Kaliningrad, Russia (rumoured) Current nationality : Russian

: Russian Marital status : Married

: Married Ethnicity : Caucasian

: Caucasian Gender : Female

: Female Weight : 60 kg

: 60 kg Height : 5 feet 4 inches (1,65 m)

: 5 feet 4 inches (1,65 m) Hair colour : Strawberry blonde

: Strawberry blonde Eye colour : blue eyes

: blue eyes Dress size : N/A

: N/A Parents : Yekaterina Shkrebneva and Alexander Abramovich Shkrebnev

: Yekaterina Shkrebneva and Alexander Abramovich Shkrebnev Siblings : Olga Alexandrovna Tsomayeva

: Olga Alexandrovna Tsomayeva Profession : Social worker and linguist (Russian), previously flight attendant

: Social worker and linguist (Russian), previously flight attendant University : Leningrad State University aka Saint Petersburg State University

: Leningrad State University aka Saint Petersburg State University Native language : Russian

: Russian Other languages: German, French and Spanish

A deep dive is usually required if you want to know as much as possible about Putin’s ex-wife, as she prefers to stay out of the limelight. These are some facts we know for sure from some digging, though.

Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya's age

The former First Lady is 64 years old as of 2022.

Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya's husband

Artur Ocheretny is married to the ex-wife of Putin, and reports stated in January 2016 that the marriage took place in early 2015. Both parties confirm these reports.

Putin and And Ocheretnaya at a previous G8 Summit. Source: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya's Instagram

She has no official Instagram page as she prefers to stay under the radar.

Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya's birth chart

As mentioned earlier, she is a Capricorn, which is considered her sun sign. Her moon sign is Cancer, and her rising sun is Gemini.

Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya and Vladimir Putin

Putin met Lyudmila in Leningrad through mutual friends before officially marrying her in 1983. The pair were married for 30 years before divorcing in 2013. It has been stated that the former First Lady did not like all the attention that came along with her political role, which may have been a point of contention.

G8 leaders attend an informal dinner with their spouses. Source: Gilles BASSIGNAC/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya's net worth

According to various online reports, she has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya's nationality

Born in the capital city of Kaliningrad, she is of Russian nationality.

Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya's children

The President of Russia and former First Lady share Mariya and Katerina. Both parents have made a conscious effort to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, going as far as to enrol them into university under false names to maintain their privacy.

Who is the wife of President Putin?

Lyudmila is considered Putin's first and only wife, now his ex-wife.

How old is Maria Vorontsova?

Also referred to as Maria Faassen, she is 36 years old. His other daughter is 35 years old.

Vladimir Putin, Lyudmila, and daughter Maria at a Moscow polling station. Source: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Does Putin have kids?

Vladimir Putin, much like his ex-wife, stays notoriously private about his personal life and has, in fact, never publicly discussed his children. However, the Russian President is confirmed to have two daughters with his ex-wife and possibly another child (rumoured).

How many times has Putin been married?

Putin has only been married once to the former First Lady of Russia.

Not much else is known about the former First Lady and both her past and current relationships. However, we know that she seems pretty content with living life on her terms now and out of the watchful public eye.

