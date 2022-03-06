Bridget McCain: Details you don't know about John McCain's daughter

John McCain was a prominent figure in US politics. His impact continued to reach the masses after his tragic passing in 2018. His memory lives on through his family, including his adopted daughter from Bangladesh, Bridget McCain. In this article, we reveal unknown facts about her.

Bridget is known for her notoriously-private approach to the spotlight, leaving a lot of questions about her personal life unanswered. However, here are some facts that we do know about her.

Profile summary

Full name : Bridget McCain

: Bridget McCain Birthplace : Bangladesh

: Bangladesh Date of birth : 21 July 1991

: 21 July 1991 Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Age : 30 years old as of March 2022

: 30 years old as of March 2022 Religious beliefs : Christian

: Christian Current residence : Arizona, USA

: Arizona, USA Current nationality : American

: American Marital status : Single (unmarried)

: Single (unmarried) Ethnicity : American-Asian

: American-Asian Gender : Female

: Female Parents : John Sidney McCain, Cindy Lou McCain

: John Sidney McCain, Cindy Lou McCain Siblings : Sidney, Meghan, John Sidney IV, James

: Sidney, Meghan, John Sidney IV, James Profession : Political and television presenter, public figure

: Political and television presenter, public figure University : Arizona State University

: Arizona State University Native language : English

: English Weight : (Pounds) 180 lbs

: (Pounds) 180 lbs Height : (Metres) 1.64 m

: (Metres) 1.64 m Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Shoe size : (US) 6

: (US) 6 Body measurements (hips - waist - chest) : 44 - 34 - 36 inches

: 44 - 34 - 36 inches Dress size : US 3

: US 3 Instagram: @bridgyyyyboo

Bridget McCain's age

The recluse of the family is 30 years old as of March 2022 as she was born on 21 July 1991. She will be celebrating her 31st birthday in July 2022.

Bridget McCain's siblings

As the adoptive child of John and Cindy, Bridget has four siblings: John Sidney IV, James, Sidney and Meghan McCain.

Bridget McCain's husband

As of 2022, she remains unmarried. In addition, she rarely, if ever, speaks out on her personal life, including romantic relationships.

Bridget McCain's net worth

It's been estimated through various sources that she has a net worth of around $1.5 million. She has earned this worth from her professions such as a political and television presenter and a public figure.

Bridget McCain's Instagram

Bridget has an Instagram account under the handle @bridgyyyyboo. Her account is set to private, and as of 2022, she has 340 followers. It seems that her Instagram account is mainly used to keep in contact with close friends and family, as opposed to her Twitter, which is set to public and shows her personal views and preferences on various topics.

Bridget McCain's Twitter

The immensely private daughter of the late Aziona Senator is surprisingly open on this platform. Her Twitter handle is @bridgieleela, and as of 2022, she has 6 993 followers on the platform as of 10 March 2022. Twitter is where you will get the most intimate glimpse into her life, including her favourite TV shows, philosophical quotes and even political views.

On 21st March 2019, she openly blasted former president Donald Trump for disrespectfully discussing her late father in the public eye.

Who is McCain's daughter?

John has three daughters, including Bridget, Sidney and Meghan. Bridget, in particular, does not have any children of her own. It's unclear whether she plans to have children or a family unit future as she has not publicly expressed her personal views on the matter.

Who is John McCain?

The late John McCain is her father, a former United States senator who represented Arizona between 1987 and 2018 when he passed away. He was also a United States Navy officer, statesman and politician throughout his professional career before serving as a senator up until the time of his passing.

Who is Bridget McCain's mother?

Her mother is Cindy Lou McCain, the now-widow of the late senator. She is an author, humanitarian, businesswoman, philanthropist, diplomat and educator.

How did Cindy and John McCain meet?

Cindy was vacationing with her family in tranquil Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1979 when she met John, who was a Navy liaison officer for the United States Senate. They crossed paths at a military reception, and the rest is history.

When did McCain adopt his daughter?

Bridget was adopted in 1993 from an orphanage in Bangladesh run by Mother Teresa. Shortly after, her now-mother adopted her and took her home to the McCain household in Arizona. Cindy has since publicly stated that her adopted daughter was born sickly, with a cleft palate that has since been corrected.

What does Meghan McCain's sister do for a living?

Meghan's sister Sidney is in the music industry and is a promotions director of a Milwaukee radio station. Bridget is a political commentator and television presenter who currently studies speech and hearing.

Although Bridget McCain prioritises her privacy instead of establishing herself as a public figure, she has become a prominent public figure; despite intentionally keeping away from the limelight. Her approach publicly is vastly different from her siblings, yet she remains a significant figure within the prominent political family's public reputation and image as political players.

