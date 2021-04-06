Renee Portnoy is an American-born equestrian and social media personality. However, other people, such as Barstool Sports fans, recognize her from a different perspective. They know her as the famous ex-wife of the sports blogger David Portnoy.

Renee Satterthwaite. Photo: @rneeportny

Source: Instagram

The equestrian separated from her husband in 2017, but they have retained a cordial relationship over the years. Before the separation, she played a massive role in helping him expand his international sports business online. As a result, fans refer to her as the First Lady of Barstool Nation.

Renee Portnoy's profile summary

Full name: Renee Satterthwaite

Renee Satterthwaite Date of birth: 5th of May, 1987

5th of May, 1987 Place of birth: Abington, Massachusetts, USA

Abington, Massachusetts, USA Renee Portnoy age : 33 years (as of 2021)

: 33 years (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-spouse : Dave Portnoy

: Dave Portnoy Profession: Equestrian, social media personality

Equestrian, social media personality Net worth: $4.5 million

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Renee Portnoy biography

The American equestrian was born on 5th May 1987 in Abington, Massachusetts, USA. Her birth name is Renee Satterthwaite. Her father was an ex-member of the armed forces, while her mother worked as a nurse. However, their names have not been revealed to the public.

Her parents divorced when she was six years old, and as a result, she was only raised by her mother. Even though her mother struggled to raise her, the social media star revealed that her father had his share of problems too. She has one sibling, a sister known as Lauren Satterthwaite.

Renee studied at a high school in Abington, where she graduated in 2001. Later, she enrolled at Boston University. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in international relations and business.

She started riding horses and ponies when she was eight years old. She loved all kinds of animals and enjoyed spending time with them. While still a young girl, her pony once threw her off and even kicked her. However, Renee Portnoy's horse accident did not stop her from loving and riding them.

Career

Renee Portnoy. Photo: @rneeportny

Source: Instagram

She began her career in 2010 by joining SmartPak Company. It was founded in 1999 to offer various products and services, such as equine supplements, gear, and apparel, among other things.

She joined the company as a senior buyer before her gradual promotion to the director of merchandising. After getting married, her husband encouraged her to be more engaged in sports, precisely horse riding. Therefore, she began doing some competitive riding in addition to taking part in equestrian events.

Charity work

Being a huge lover of animals and all kinds of pets, she advocates animal adoption. Renee encourages people who want to keep pets not to buy them but instead adopt those in animal shelters.

She is a long-term supporter of the local foster home known as the Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals. Renee Portnoy Nantucket's duties include raising funds and offering help in activities, such as cleaning, feeding, and playing with animals.

Husband and kids

Is Renee Portnoy still married? No, she is not. She is currently divorced. Initially, she was married to David Portnoy, who was born in Swampscott, Massachusetts, in the United States but later moved to Boston.

Initially, he worked at a local IT market research company known as Yankee Group. Later, he quit his job at the company to start up his business, which later flourished into Barstool Sports.

Renee Portnoy and David Portnoy met in 2005 as she was graduating from Boston University. However, David had just begun his work at the Yankee Group. They became friends and started dating almost immediately after.

After dating for three years, they got engaged in 2008. A year later, they exchanged their wedding vows in 2009. The duo did not welcome any kids. However, they had two dogs named Madison and Stella Bean.

Separation and life after

Renee Portnoy. Photo: @rneeportny

Source: Instagram

At the beginning of 2016, her husband was seen with another girl, Jordyn Hamilton. This escalated the separation rumours between him and Renee. David and Renee Portnoy divorced in January 2017, with her husband officially announcing their separation.

Later, it was alleged that she had an affair with her SoulCycle instructor. Renee Portnoy's SoulCycle affair was not well received by David and his fans. They started a cyberbullying attack on Renee and her lover.

Even after the separation, the duo has remained good friends. He was there for her ex-spouse when she lost her dog, Stella Bean. He was by her side when she was undergoing the challenging moment of loss.

The bond and friendship that @renee_portnoy and Stella had are impossible to put into words.

Renee Portnoy's net worth

Renee has earned a considerable sum of money from her career as an equine buyer and renowned social media personality. She has an estimated net worth of around $4.5 million as of 2022.

Social media

The American equestrian is active on numerous social media platforms. She is a social media star with a huge online following. Here are the links to some of her social media platforms:

Renee Portnoy Instagram: renee_portnoy with 40.5K followers

renee_portnoy with 40.5K followers Twitter: @Renee_Portnoy with 31.3K followers

@Renee_Portnoy with 31.3K followers Facebook: Renee Portnoy

Renee Portnoy is a social media personality who came into the limelight for being the better half of the internet celebrity, podcaster, and blogger, Dave Portnoy. She is passionate about pets and all kinds of animals and loves to share their pictures on different social media platforms.

READ ALSO: Brooke Daniells age, family, measurements, pics, net worth 2021

Briefly.co.za covered the biography of Brook Daniells. She became famous when her romance with an American actress called Catherine Bell turned into a media sensation worldwide.

She is an award-winning and nationally published photographer. The lesbian couple became famous at a time when the world was still adjusting to the LGBTQ+ community.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News