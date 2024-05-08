Actress Lwazilubanzi Mthembu has her eyes set on a new goal after her dramatic exit on e.tv's House of Zwide

Mthembu is now focused on her fitness programme called the Good Health Stokvel

Lwazi left the hit e.tv series in January 2024, and although she has left the show, she still has love for the team

Lwazilubanzi Mthembu has been focused on greener pastures since her exit from the hit drama series e.tv's House of Zwide.

What Lwazilubanzi Mthembu is up to

Actress Lwazilubanzi Mthembu departed from House of Zwide but has been keeping busy. After exiting the show in January 2024, Lwazi has been working hard, focusing on her health.

Mthembu started a fitness programme called the Good Health Stokvel and has lost a whopping 20 kg.

According to TshisaLIVE, her family's health motivated Mthembu to start this.

"...seeing the obesity crisis in South Africa, I knew I had to do something. There's not enough focus on prevention and management. I wanted to bridge that gap and make a difference. Here I am, pouring my heart into helping others live healthier lives."

Lwazi admitted that she had no prior knowledge about the world of nutrition. However, she did her research and formed a foundation that could assist many others in her shoes.

Lwazi shared a video of her during the earlier days when she embarked on this journey.

What is next for Lwazi?

After the actress left the hit e.tv series, she returned to the gruesome world of auditioning for roles.

However, she mentioned to the news publication that she worked in an international film, and shooting has wrapped up.

Without speaking too much about this, Lwazi said:

“I’ve just wrapped up an international film, and it’s going to be a blast. It’s a romcom that’s bound to bring smiles and laughter to everyone who watches.”

