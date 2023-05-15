Award-winning actor Warren Masemola has bid farewell to House of Zwide after his impactful portrayal of the formidable antagonist, Alex Khadzi

Masemola's departure marks a significant turning point in the show's storyline, unraveling secrets between Funani and Faith Zwide and leading to a tense confrontation

Fans expressed mixed reactions on social media, with some expressing disappointment and others praising Masemola's performance

Warren Masemola has said goodbye to Alex Khadzi and 'House of Zwide'. Images: @warrenmasemola

Source: Instagram

Warren Masemola, award-winning actor, bids farewell to House of Zwide after portraying the formidable antagonist, Alex Khadzi. After eight months in the role, his departure leaves fans eagerly awaiting the dramatic twists and turns that will follow.

Warren Masemola's departure marks a pivotal moment in House of Zwide's narrative

According to ZAlebs, Warren Masemola's departure from House of Zwide, confirmed on 15 May, 2023, will have a significant impact on the show's storyline. As the character Alex Khadzi, Masemola's exit will unravel the secrets between Funani and Faith Zwide, culminating in a tense confrontation and a shocking act of defense.

The show's official Instagram account bid farewell to Masemola's character, Alex Khadzi

A farewell post was written on show's official Instagram account, captioned:

"His fashion lives on #HouseOfZwide"

The post drew the attention of fans who shared their opinions on Alex Khadzi's departure. While some paid homage to the beloved actor.

@thobieh_kay said:

"Noooo aww I wanted Senzo to wake up then the drama continues."

@bkzet_ said:

"Lepara lame @warrenmasemola I see you bro, keep it up."

Warren Masemola's portrayal of Alex Khadzi in House of Zwide has made a lasting impression, showcasing his versatility and talent. While his departure remains unaddressed, his impactful presence will be remembered in the show's history.

