Deborah Fraser's posthumous album Jehovah Ngiyabonga is set to be released on 19 May, honouring her powerful voice and positive lyrics

Fans and industry colleagues commemorate the one-year anniversary of Deborah Fraser's passing, celebrating her versatile artistry and impactful legacy

Social media users flooded in with messages of love and remembrance as fans expressed their admiration for the late gospel icon and wished her eternal peace

Deborah Fraser is to posthumously release a body of work this May. Images: @dr_deborahfraser

Source: Instagram

It has been a year since the music industry and fans around the world mourned the loss of the beloved gospel star, Deborah Fraser.

On 15 May 2022, Deborah passed away at the age of 56 in Johannesburg's Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. As we commemorate her life and reflect on her remarkable contributions, we find solace in the announcement of a posthumous album in her honour.

TimesLIVE reports Deborah Fraser's team revealed that they will be releasing a final album titled Jehovah Ngiyabonga on 19 May, paying tribute to the late singer's powerful voice and positive lyrics.

This album will feature a collection of uplifting tracks, each serving as a celebration of Deborah's unwavering love for God and the joy she found in His presence.

The gospel singer's Instagram account detailed the release of the album, saying:

"Today marks a year since the Gospel Icon has departed. Dr Deborah Fraser was a versatile artist, this is proven on the upcoming album to be released on Friday 19 May 2023. She featured songs from Maskandi, Hip-Hop, House and her rich melodious Gospel sounds. We celebrate the Queen, Mama Africa as referred to by her fans. Your legacy lives on. Long live the spirit of Dr Deborah Fraser. ❤️"

Deborah's adoring fans celebrated the news and wished her a peaceful eternal slumber:

@sbunoah said:

@nhlanhla_mafu said:

@kholekamusic said:

"Asikakholwa nangoku ukuba wasishiya,ingathi uzofona uthi we Kholeka ❤️"

@iamsamajobe said:

@mhlangasanele said:

Akekho oyofana nawe Mah. You were just an ordinary person to many of us. Usifundise lukhulu ngempilo nokumthanda uNkulunkulu nokuthembela kuye ngezikhathi zonke. Long live the spirit of our Legendary Dr Deborah Fraser"

@maba_ntwanano said:

@nompilocel said:

@obet_mosiapoa said:

"A year already? Wow, time flies. May her soul continue to Rest in Peace ️"

@ntokozo_odd said:

@noe_mpumie_lelo commented:

"Aaah she died May her she rest in peace "

Deborah Fraser memorial: Chicco Twala vows music royalties, Ike Khumalo snaps at the state during live service

Briefly News previously reported on the late star's memorial service.

Deborah Fraser's memorial was attended by some of South Africa's music legends and talents. In attendance was Chicco Twala, legend singer Linah Ngcobo.

Advocate Ike Khumalo was also there to honour Deborah Fraser The program to Deborah's memorial promised a memorial filled with praise and worship that the country had tuned in to see.

