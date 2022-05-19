Since the passing of gospel legend Deborah Fraser, her family organised a memorial in her honour and Mzansi was looking forward to the event

Deborah Fraser's memorial was scheduled to be live-streamed and viewers were ready to tune in but were met in silence following streaming cancellations

Luckily some viewers got to be a part of the memorial when Deborah's legend industry peers showed how touched they are about her passing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Deborah Fraser's memorial was attended by some of South Africa's music legends and talents. In attendance was Chicco Twala, legend singer Linah Ngcobo. Advocate Ike Khumalo was also there to honour Deborah Fraser

The program to Deborah's memorial promised a memorial filled with praise and worship that the country had tuned in to see.

Deborah Fraser's memorial was held on 19 May and many esteemed guest gave their tributes. Image: Getty Images/Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The details of Deborah's passing have left many sore

It has come to light that no one wanted to help Deborah when she was struggling even after she applied for government relief.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to SowetanLive, Advocate Ike Khumalo aired his frustration with this knowledge. Ike Khumalo angrily said:

"This government has disrespected Fraser. Sis' Debs was a big star and the department was never there for her. At the end of the day, all these government officials have a monthly salary while artists don’t have that."

Ike Khumalo concluded by taking a dig at Nathi Mthetwa's R22 million flag and said they should send R10 million to Deborah's children.

Chicco Twala confident all royalties will go to Deborah Fraser's family

Deborah's memorial was well-attended with legend Sello Chicco Twala who gave a touching tribute.

In a live stream of the service, Chicco Twala said at the memorial that the CEO of Universal Music SA, Deborah's record label, has assured him that her memory and those she left would be in good hands. Chicco said:

"All the royalties, the sales that will come from compilations, all that money must go to Deborah."

Chicco Twala said that her recording label's CEO guaranteed this as he says:

"Universial has made a commitment to me that Deborah's children will be taken care of ."

At Deborah Fraser's memorial, Chicco Twala said her family would get Universal Music Royalties. Image: Getty Images/Oupa Bopape/Twitter/@enerst_carry

Source: UGC

The legendary musician also felt that his friend's passing could have been prevented if the South Africans took medical aid seriously. He said:

"Deborah would be alive right now if she was on medical aid, that medical assistance we need it now, it is really sad"

As though to reinforce what Twala said, another guest who spoke was a Universal Music representative Kelly. The representative gave a perfect tribute detailing all of Deborah's musical achievements reminding everyone what kind of person Deborah Fraser was. Kelly said:

"Deborah was woman of faith. She leaves behind a rich legacy to her family, friends and fans."

Performances at the tribute included legend Linah Ngcobo who paid tribute to someone she called her long time friend.

Gospel Artist Puleng March performed Sedi Lakeng.

Deborah Fraser's memorial live streams shuts off

Supporters of Deborah missed all the events at the memorial. Livestreams from almost every channel broadcasting the service were cut off.

A smaller streaming channel Jozitube managed to give some frustrated viewers a peek into what happened at the event.

The stream of the memorial would have meant so much for those still mourning Deborah Fraser.

Deborah Fraser's fans wanted to attend the memorial

Some supporters were eager to attend with Hlengiwe Sikhakhane commenting on a post by the family:

" I'm close by can I go as well to celebrate mama Deborah. RIP mama."

Many were left to express their condolences from afar after the stream cut off.

On a post, Lazola Bangani was also eager to see the memorial:

"Thanks Mom Kholeka for reminding us...We will see mom Deborah in the morning."

Banele Bahh Nkunjana commented:

"Rest in peace mama Deborah always love you thank you for everything your voice shall always leave with us, you are my role model and that will never change."

Rivonia Nonhlanhla Sibanyoni wrote:

"Obantu nkosiyami. I still not believe she is gone ..I am sad Deborah go well."

Bonang Matheba slams Nathi Mthethwa for his R22m flag project, Penny Lebyane dragged for defending minister

Briefly News previously reported that Penny Lebyane is being dragged for defending Nathi Mthethwa for his R22 million South African flag project.

The media personality took to social media to share her thoughts on the project after Bonang Matheba slammed the Minister of Arts and Culture.

. Bonang shared that Mthethwa was useless, adding, "We all hate you".

Source: Briefly News