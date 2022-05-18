Bonang Matheba slammed the Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa after he defended his R22 million Mzansi flag project on national TV

Following the reality TV star's posts, media personality Penny Lebyane took to the timeline and defended Mthethwa and shaded his naysayers

Many people on social media slammed Penny for her remarks and some even shared that the star was shading Bonang when she defended Mthethwa

Penny Lebyane is being dragged for defending Nathi Mthethwa for his R22 million South African flag project. The media personality took to social media to share her thoughts on the project after Bonang Matheba slammed the Minister of Arts and Culture.

Bonang Matheba shaded Nathi Mthethwa for his R22m flag project while Penny Lebyane defended him. Image: @nathimthethwa_sa, @bonang_m, @pennylebyane

The reality TV star urged government to fire Mthethwa after he went live on TV and defended his decision to construct the multi-million rand flag. Bonang shared that Mthethwa was useless, adding that, "We all hate you".

Jumping to the government official's defence, Penny took to Twitter and threw shade in the direction of Mthethwa's naysayers. Many assumed the former Metro FM presenter was shading Bonang Matheba. Penny Lebyane wrote:

"Obviously @NathiMthethwaSA is not liked by a whole industry that hates itself, so nothing new there for me. But l have a question. How did they build your favourites, The Eiffel Tower in Parys, Statue Of Liberty in New York, Christ The Redemeerin Rio De Janeiro? Why do you like them?"

Fuming social media users took to the TV presenter's comment section and slammed her for her remarks.

@fluentskincare wrote:

"Sis Penny I love you but if you have any problem with Bonang, say it with you chest so we can start hating you."

@Solphendukaa said:

"The big tourism companies should sponsor this project as a proudly South African initiative and show of patriotism. Not a PENNY of tax money should go towards it."

@Olwee commented:

"Penny, this is ridiculous expenditure. The Eiffel Tower was built to celebrate 100 years since the French revolution. The Statue of Liberty was a gift from France for the US’ liberty. These were to celebrate progress and the betterment of people's lives. What are we celebrating?"

@Thesoul29855810 wrote:

"The Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower is our favourite? Did we ever tell you that? Respect us sis Penny, please."

@SneKhumaloSA added:

"Penny Lebyane twerking for Nathi Mthethwa and defending a R22 million flag even though we have Black people not even knowing what they'll feed their kids this morning is REVOLTING. UPenny ucabangela isisu sakhe kphela."

Nathi Mthethwa dragged for his R22 million SA flag project

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nathi Mthethwa is trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. The Minister of Arts and Culture is being dragged for trying to defend government's decision to construct a R22 million South African flag that is visible during the day and night.

South Africans want Mthethwa to use the money to help struggling artists. Mzansi artists have been struggling since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020.

The minister went on national TV to try and explain to Mzansi why his department want to spend taxpayers' money on the flag. Most people who watched the interview are not buying his story. They took to Twitter to throw shade in his direction.

