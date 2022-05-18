Skeem Saam character Eunice is trending on social media following the latest epic episode of the most-watched SABC 1 telenovela

Eunice is on a spending spree and giving out money to people after she received R1.7 million that her late boyfriend Fanie Maseremule left for her

Many viewers of the show are praising the scriptwriters for teaching Mzansi about misusing money and some are applauding Oratile Maitisa for slaying the role of Eunice

Eunice from Skeem Saam is topping the trends list on social media. She has been on a spending spree ever since she received R1.7 million from her late bae, Fanie Maseremule.

Oratile Maitisa plays the role of Eunice in Skeem Saam. Image: @oratilemthimkhulu

Source: Instagram

Eunice, a role played by Oratile Maitisa, has been blowing up the money on booze, designer clothes, expensive weaves, giving out money to people and other unnecessary things. Oratile is being praised on the timeline for slaying the role.

Some people took to Twitter to praise the Skeem Saam writers for using the storyline to teach people about misusing money. Other peeps called Eunice out f "recklessly" spending her cash.

@MotsumiAmantle wrote:

"My Executive is a singer now, talk about a multi-talented queen, yaaaaas girl."

@Nthabi_Sushi1 said:

"Ash, always gets mad whenever Eunice gives other people money."

@tshimpho commented:

"I feel sorry for Eunice, my heart bleeds for her, she will crawl back to Pretty."

@LeratoN_ wrote:

"They gave Eunice a great script and she grabbed it with both hands. She's killing this role."

@Mpukani added:

"Eunice, nonono, you are no longer reckless but just straight up Dom."

Skeem Saam's Oratile Maitisa answers her ancestral calling

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actress Oratile Maitisa answered her ancestral calling. The star plays the role of Eunice in the SABC 1 telenovela.

The young actress took to social media on Sunday, 6 June to share that she's now a sangoma. The stunner also posted snaps of from her graduation ceremony.

She gracefully donned her full sangoma regalia and thanked those who have been with her through her traditional healing journey. Oratile also shared a snap of herself with her friend who was also clad in traditional healing attire.

