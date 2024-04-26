A woman spoiled herself and took to social media to unveil the various items she bought from the Gucci store

In the TikTok video, the young lady showed off all the things she purchased, which all amounted to R100k

The clip captured the attention of many people online as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A lady wowed social media users after she shared a video of herself unboxing her Gucci items, and the clip went viral online.

Woman unboxes her R100K Gucci purchase items

A proud lady flexed the various things she bought from the luxury brand Gucci, and South Africans were left in awe. The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @nqobileandpercymseleku, first revealed to her viewers before she unboxed the items that she worked extremely "hard" and that she was "financially disciplined."

The stunner then went on to unveil what she had purchased from the luxury brand. As the video continued, @nqobileandpercymseleku showed off her Gucci sandals, bag, and takkies. She was super proud of herself and showed them off with a big smile on her face.

Netizens react with mixed feelings

Many people loved the woman's items, while others thought it was not necessary to spend all that money when she could have gotten them for a much more reasonable price somewhere else.

Anisiledannie cried in the comments, saying:

"Yonke 100k Jesu."

Dikeledi Maphutha poked fun at herself, adding:

"The poverty girl in me doesn't understand shame. You guys are blessed."

Buhleomhle wrote:

"Mina bese ngithengisa my China things ngo 3k."

MP commented:

"You work hard, beautiful, but 100k for shoes, though? Maybe I need to work harder, I’m too broke to understand."

Mpume21

"Nice. It’s great to treat yourself."

