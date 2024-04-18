One babe took to social media to showcase what she received from the popular online store Temu

In the TikTok video, she unveiled all the free items she got from Temu, and social media users were impressed

The online community loved the stunner's content as they rushed to the comments section to gush over her stuff

The popular online store has placed a huge smile on a woman in Mzansi after they surprised her with free gifts.

A lady unveiled her free gifts from Temu in a TikTok video. Image: @_bibi_sa

Source: TikTok

Woman unboxes her Temu free gifts

A young lady was ecstatic about the arrival of her Temu gifts as she took to TikTok to unbox the items that she received from the infamous store. The footage shared by @_bibi_sa on the video platform shows the stunner unboxing her gifts.

@_bibi_sa went on to showcase what she received from Temu to her viewers, and peeps were amazed. The hun got stick-on nails, light, a UV nail lamp, a water bottle, and a synthetic wig. People loved the woman's video, and it became a viral hit, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to the woman's clip

Many people loved the lady's video as they flocked to the comments section to gush over her free items from the online store.

Pearl said:

"Temu wants one to read like crazy. Otherwise, you end up buying the wrong stuff."

Bianca wrote:

"True hey. Read every little bit of information. Pictures are misleading, lol."

Younder MsTee added:

"Kindly help, please."

Lizettemur asked:

"How did you qualify for free gifts."

