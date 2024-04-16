A woman took to social media to show off the products to use for belly, and the clip went viral

A woman shared her belly fat ingredients in a TikTok video making rounds on social media, and people thanked the lady for her tips.

Woman shows off belly fat products

The footage shared by @sinah_thobile has received over 255K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform. The lady showed off all the ingredients she uses to reduce belly fat. @sinah_thobile used lemon, garlic and ginger. She washed them in her sink, and after doing so, she blended the ingredients and placed them in her packaging container.

The video was well received by many people online as they rushed to the comments section, thanking the lady for her helpful plug.

People love the woman's hook-up

Social media users rushed to the comments section to thank the lady on her plug, while others simply gushed over the products.

Travelling_with_mrss said:

"Not you sharing the ingredients, thank you."

Viloshni added:

"You are so kind to share your business idea."

Mbalzo8 commented:

"Thanks, hun, it's working for me. God bless you."

Lethabo Masemola wrote:

"Thanks for the plug it's helps me a lot."

Gugu_nqobile asked:

"How do I use this and only lose the belly and not my body fat?"

Madamini added:

"I can’t wait for my order ke sana."

