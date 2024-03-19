A young woman plugged people with a pizza recipe which she cooked in a pan, and people were loving it

The video gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok

The online community rushed to the stunner's comment section as they drooled over the pizza

A young woman shared her simple pizza recipe, and netizens thanked her for her helpful plug and asked for food tips.

A young South African lady unveiled her homemade pizza pan recipe in a TikTok video. Image:@lindiweguyo

Woman shares pizza recipe

The footage shared by @lindiweguyo on the video platform gained over 2312K views, thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

The clip shows the woman placing her flour into a blue bucket, she then adds one teaspoon of salt, two spoons of sugar, one teaspoon of baking powder and one and a half cups of lukewarm water.

The young lady lets the dough sit down for a while. She then took a pan, placed a few flour in it, and shaped it into a pizza shape. She took a fork and made some holes in the dough. @lindiweguyo then began the process of dressing her pizza. She took tomato sauce, cheese, green paper, tomato fruit, bacon, mince, and more cheese. She left it to cook for a bit and later took it out.

Watch the video below:

People loved the woman's plug

Many users loved the lady's recipe as they flocked to her comments section to thank her for her helpful plug and asked for more tips.

Ke_a_mogetswe said:

"Definitely need to try this; it looks good!"

MazondiTheZuluQueen573 shared:

"I made it last night using your recipe, and my husband had the time of his life."

Light.klm added:

"I tried making it, and it tastes good."

Sino Mkosi gushed over the woman's clip, saying:

"Yho! This looks SO good Nkos Yam."

