A young chef's pizza recipe on TikTok is taking the internet by storm with her creativity and versatility

Her video showcases a creative, affordable, and mouthwatering pizza recipe designed for two

Speaking to Briefly News, Nosipho Mngadi says as a chef, she is all about crafting comfort food that's both delicious and budget-friendly

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A Young chef is trending on social media for her affordable pizza recipe for two. Images:@nozi_mngadi

Source: TikTok

A young and talented chef is making waves on TikTok with her creative approach to crafting affordable and delicious meals.

TikTok pizza recipe

In a recent video, Nosipho Mngadi shares her secret recipe for making a mouthwatering pizza for two using bread as the base. Her culinary philosophy revolves around comfort food and dishes that evoke feelings of nostalgia.

She finds immense joy in creating meals that transport people back to cherished moments from their past.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Mngadi says:

"My culinary philosophy revolves around crafting comfort food and feel-good dishes. I find immense joy in crafting food that transports people back to cherished moments of nostalgia. When you reach the end of my food video, my hope is you say Yoh, I need to make that."

Her passion for cooking has deep roots, dating back to her childhood when her siblings would find the TV locked on the Food Network channel if she was the first to wake up. During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, she channelled her enthusiasm for food into her Instagram account, @nozi_mngadi, where she began sharing her personal recipes, culinary adventures, and intriguing food facts.

The same year, she decided to take her culinary passion to the next level by enrolling in a professional chef course. She honed her skills, delved into the art of cooking, and gained insights from the culinary industry.

"In essence, my recipes are a culmination of my passion, my formal culinary education, and the invaluable experiences I've garnered within the culinary industry."

Watch the video below:

Her recipes are a culmination of her passion, formal training, and industry experience, making her a rising star in the world of cooking and an inspiration to aspiring chefs and food enthusiasts alike.

Mzansi inspired by chef's skills

People finds inspiration in the remarkable skills of this chef, who is captivating hearts with culinary expertise. Their talent in the kitchen is setting a delightful culinary trend across the nation.

Peeps shared their thoughts in the comment section:

@Hluli.m asked:

"Please write all the ingredients."

CodeWithMatshepo shared:

"Thank you for not making a voice over. This is so peaceful to watch."

@Tru said:

"Quickest way to eat a loaf in one sitting, let me save this."

@mphontusi praised:

"This is so ridiculously easy. love it"

@nambithaklaas0 shared:

"Okay you just simplified the whole pizza process and expensive ingredients, thank you."

Rising culinary star launches shop

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a young chef who is taking her culinary skills to the food stalls off Polokwane.

Through her small business, the woman sought a way to bolster her passion for cooking and decided to launch her small business.

Nancy Molaba, shared her love for cooking and why she chose to do this as a sideline business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News