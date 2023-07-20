A young chef is taking her culinary skills to the food stalls off Polokwane

Through her small business, the woman sought a way to bolster her passion for cooking

Briefly News had a chat with Nancy Molaba, who spoke about her love for cooking and why she chose to do this as a sideline business

Young chef opens a small business selling tacos at social events throughout Polokwane. Images: The Rare Chef/Facebook.

Nancy Molaba, known as "The Rare Chef," has worked in the food industry for over 5 years.

Culinary gem cooking up a storm in Polokwane

With a passion for cooking that started in her grandmother's kitchen, her culinary journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

In an exclusive comment for Briefly News, she says:

"I always wanted to be a chef and I worked really hard. I chose to become a chef because I am a foodie. For me cooking is an art you get to increase your creativity daily and experiment new dishes on a daily basis. It encourages me to create new flavours and recipes. And also to cook delicious meals."

Rare chef making waves in Polokwane's food scene

Like many others, Nancy faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she saw it as an opportunity to turn her passion into a thriving business. Determined to forge her path, she launched her small business that focuses on setting up food stalls at Social Market events in and around Polokwane. One of the signature delights is her mouthwatering tacos.

She says:

"I attended a couple of social markets in and around Polokwane. I also visited the local restaurants just to see and try food that other people are offering. It's almost a similar menu all around. That is when I realised that there's not much of Mexican offerings in the markets. After alot of thought behind it I decided to start small and tap into the social market events by buying stalls to sell my products tacos. My tacos carries a signature recipe made out of local ingredients and so far most people love them."

Her story was first seen in a tweet by Kasi Economy:

Mzansi reacts to young hun's initiative

Beyond the food stalls, Nancy's aspirations soar even higher. Her ultimate dream is to open her very own restaurant in the heart of Polokwane, where she can share her culinary artistry with a broader audience.

Peeps were impressed by the nature of her business and said:

@Sweat commented:

"Wow this is nice, well done."

@LK_gardens said:

"I always wonder what people like Nancy Molaba, who has the daily struggle of growing a small business in tough economic times, thinks when she hears anyone say "I am unemployed because there are no jobs".

@PundeMerwe commented:

·"Yummy."

@Sua said:

"This looks great."

@Shai commented:

"All the best on the new venture."

