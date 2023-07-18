A stunning woman celebrated her quarter-century birthday by buying herself a brand new set of wheels

She told Briefly News that she copped the whip for her flower business so she can deliver the flowers in record time

Netizens were proud of her and gushed that she deserved the car and more because of her humble and kind soul

Malehlohonolo Nkabinde bought herself an Audi A1 for her business. Image: Malehlohonolo Nkabinde

Source: Original

A gorgeous young woman spoiled herself on her 25th birthday with a brand new Audi A1 2020.

She told Briefly News that while she bought it on her birthday, she bought the car for her flower business so that she can deliver the flowers in style.

Beautiful woman buys Audi car for flower business

The beautiful Malehlohonolo Nkabinde posted her car on Instagram and the nation congratulated her for purchasing the car.

Speaking to Briefly News, the stunning young professional from Sandton in Johannesburg said that she named it Bella.

"I got it for my business, Buhle Blossoms which I started in February this year. I wanted to deliver the flowers which we sell to customers much easier and quicker," she said.

Nkabinde also said that this was her first car.

"I started working almost two years ago and I've ways wanted this car. It feels like a great achievement and makes me feel Ike whatever goal I set for myself is achievable. I started saving for the car this year, and I even named it Bella because it's such a feminine and cute car. I like the fact that the fuel consumption is low and is great for the working class."

The Audi A1 is considered one of the cheapest cars which can be bought for under R500K. It reaches a top speed of 203km/h in 9.5 seconds and has a beautiful exterior and interior.

Malehlohonolo called her car Bella. Image: @hloni_lucy

Source: Instagram

Congratulations pour in for Malehlohonolo's new car

Netizens congratulated her and said that she deserves the new Audi A1.

Khosie_ntshosho said:

"Congratulations, babe. You deserve every beautiful thing in the world because of your humble and beautiful heart."

Kea.nthaabie added:

"Your hard work has paid off."

Sugarplum.lewis commented:

"Tap yourself on your shoulders and those who have been there for you."

1 degree hotter noted:

"When I grow up I want to be like you."

Simboh commented:

"No one else deserves this more than you do."

