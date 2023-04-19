A young woman from Gauteng is trending on TikTok after she was surprised with a brand new two-door convertible Audi

Family and friends gathered in the parking lot of a shopping centre and sang her happy birthday as she walked to her surprise

Peeps were shocked at the choice of car and praised her boyfriend for buying her such a great set of wheels

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Johannesburg woman surprised on her birthday. Images:@Ngamla/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video of a young woman being surprised with a brand-new Audi is doing the rounds on TikTok.

The two-part video uploaded by @Ngamla shows the lady in tears walking towards her hidden surprise. Family and friends gathered to show their support.

Both posts have been trending, with part one having close to 280 000 views and part two with close to 50 000 views.

Watch the reveal below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Part two of the birthday surprise:

Netizens congratulated young beaut on her new wheels

People across the country praised the beautiful reveal and wished the lady many happy kilometres on her new ride.

Here are some of the comments:

@Cindy-Z said:

"I’ve never heard abantu abacula a birthday song kamnandi kanje."

@Kgomotsoelainpico commented:

"I am going to work hard, buy myself a car and pretend like it's a surprise. That is so nice."

@MeaganJoey said:

"Weeeeh, some girls are so lucky."

@Dineo_1105 commented:

"Nchooo, congrats baby. This is the best bday present ever."

KZN beauty spoils herself with Audi A1 for 25th birthday, netizens send congratulatory messages

In other car-related stories, Briefly News reported about a woman who spoilt herself on her big day.

The young lady pulled out all the stops for her birthday and bought herself a brand-new car. Sino Nodada fetched her Audi A1, and the colour of choice was green.

Peeps across the country congratulated her for putting herself first and getting a ride that suited her well. They also wanted to know what she did for a living since she could afford that kind of car at such a young age.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News