Cassper Nyovest recently shared some wisdom with his social media followers

The rapper got real with his supporters, urging them to apply the same energy into their real lives as they do their online personas

Fans were impressed and inspired by Cass' wisdom and apparent maturity, and praised him for guiding his supporters

Cassper Nyovest urged fans to invest in their lives outside of social media. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest shared some advice with his followers. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker was in full grootman mode when he urged his supporters to invest in their real lives as much as they do their online profiles.

Cassper Nyovest drops gems on his followers

It's evident that the direction Cassper Nyovest's life has taken is one of peace and sharing the wisdom he has learned in his 33 years of life with those around him, including his supporters.

The rapper has taken a fatherly role not only to his son but for his supporters who look up to him.

From encouraging healthy sexual lives to preaching peace and godliness, Mufasa is far from who he once was, as he works on bettering himself and helping fans do the same.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the rapper encouraged followers to not neglect their real lives in the pursuit of building their social media profiles and following.

As netizens often emphasise, "Twitter is not real life," Mufasa urged fans to build their realities as that is what they'll have to face once they put their phones away:

"While you’re building your social media profile and personality, don’t forget to build your real life. The one that you have to face when you put your phone down."

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest's message

Netizens were moved by Mufasa's word and felt that it had to be said:

MatterGod3 said:

"This is the realest tweet this year! People have to wake up!"

phumue131 wrote:

"It takes a lot to understand the importance of this."

freemapfuwa praised Cassper:

"Wise words and wisdom from the goat."

Cassper Nyovest reacts to Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper weighing on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef.

The Tito Mboweni rapper suggested that Drake find God, and his message was not received well by netizens.

Source: Briefly News