Hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest marked 10 years since the release of his hit song Doc Shebeleza

The rapper expressed gratitude to his fans for the support they have given him and mentioned that he was humbled by the experience

Cassper Nyovest let loose on his plans for the next decade, revealing that he is focusing more on his spiritual side

Cassper Nyovest marked ‘Doc Shebeleza’s 10th anniversary. Image: Morapedi Mashashe/Frennie Shivambu

Source: Instagram

It has been 10 years since Cassper Nyovest's hit song Doc Shebeleza was released. The upbeat hip-hop song, which paid homage to Kwaito star Victor Bogopane, was the break-out song that introduced Cassper to music lovers.

Cassper marks 10 years since Doc Shebeleza

Hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest wrote on his Instagram page how grateful he is for the overwhelming support he has received from fans since the release of his hit single Doc Shebeleza.

The rapper mentioned that he was humbled by the love, and he assured his fans even more great music in the coming decade.

Nyovest shared his plans for the next decade, revealing that he is focusing more on his spiritual side and is looking to create meaningful music.

"Today marks 10 years of this song. I was a wild young man. God has moulded me and kept me in his grace. All the glory to God. I’m blessed, grateful and truly humbled by your support. The next 10 years will be more meaningful, more spiritual and monumental!!! Die pope sal Daans!!! This is going to be special!!!! Wait on it."

Mzansi gives Cassper his flowers

Netizens all agreed that the song was a game-changer. Many people gave Cassper his flowers and lauded him for his amazing work with the track.

dogg_dbn_ said:

"Nothing was the same after this."

uncle.vinny shared:

"We appreciate you. You did a lot for us."

lordebarrister asked:

"Man, it’s been a decade already!! Another great decade ahead!"

whysobantastic shared:

"Changed the game forever."

sibusisoboemah added:

"The rest is history."

veezoview added:

"Game Changer."

muano.musetha mentioned:

"This song changed the rap scene in SA. It was the birth of a new era."

Cassper hosts thanksgiving with family

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest recently invited his extended family for a Thanksgiving gathering in January.

The rapper expressed gratitude for his new life in Christ, celebrating his ancestors' journey with Jesus.

