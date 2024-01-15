Cassper Nyovest recently embraced Christianity, inviting his extended family for a Thanksgiving gathering in January

The rapper expressed gratitude for his new life in Christ, celebrating his ancestors' journey with Jesus

While some fans support his spiritual shift, others are uncertain, with mixed reactions on social media

Cassper Nyovest recently shared that he invited his extended family for a get-together and Thanksgiving in January. The rapper shared a picture of the gathering on social media.

Cassper Nyovest revealed that he invited his family for Thanksgiving. Image: @casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest's family gathers for Thanksgiving

Award-winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has been sharing his new journey with fans on social media. The rapper announced that he gave his life to Christ and is now a born-again Christian.

Taking to his Instagram page, the rapper shared a picture surrounded by his close family. He shared that he had asked his mother to invite the family for a Thanksgiving. He wrote:

"Yesterday was a special day. I asked my Mother and Aunt to assist me by calling all my family together in the spirit of thanksgiving to celebrate my new Life and our Ancestors who walked the journey with Christ. A journey we are still walking in!!! Remembering and celebrating the prayers and covenants our ancestors made with Jesus our Lord and Saviour. What a privilege it is to be a walking and breathing prayer. I came here with prayer, I will live by prayer and eventually, I will leave by prayer. Glory to God!!! Thank you, Jesus!!!!"

Cassper Nyovest's fans react to his post

Social media users are still confused about Cassper Nyovest's posts. Some feel there is something off about them, while others noted that he is moving in the right direction.

@komphelasteve said:

"God Bless you Sir. As you blessed, you’ll be blessed more. Those who choose Life will taste the blessings of Life. Those who choose knife will lick the blade of knife. Life not knife "

@ndivho_makhwanya added:

"What a privilege it is to be a walking and breathing prayer” joh What a powerful statement. Indeed the only thing we can send to our future is prayer. Prayer waits for us at the gates of our tomorrow so proud of your decision to receive Christ as the Lord of your life "

@BhoqoTerahthebe commented:

"The way my goat moving scares me nowadays !!!!! Its like he on some farewell vybz ..."

@basetsanakumalo noted:

"My brother we serve a God of love, joy and peace. May the hand of God be upon you always. ♥️"

Video of Cassper Nyovest’s baptism gets leaked online

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a leaked video of Cassper Nyovest's private baptism has set social media abuzz. The footage, shared by a popular blog page @MDNnewss on Twitter/X shows the musician being dipped in a pool multiple times.

This comes after the rapper's New Year's message, where he encouraged his followers to seek a deeper relationship with God.

