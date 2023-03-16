Johannesburg Man Shared 2 Pictures of His Small Home Decor on Facebook, Quickly Goes viral with 400 Comments
- A man living in Clayville, Johannesburg, shared two close-up pictures of his bedroom and kitchenette
- The post received over 6 000 likes and 400 comments from people admiring his home decor and enquiring about his relationship status
- Many of the comments expressed interest in visiting him or possibly moving in with him due to his cleanliness
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Eksempitse Thabang lives in Clayville, Johannesburg, and recently shared two pictures of his small home and interior decor in a Facebook post. He maintained some mystery, though, opting for close-up images of his bedroom and kitchenette with a two-plate stove.
"First time [posting]," he captioned the images.
A Clayville man shares 2 photos of his home interior design
It's fair to say that the images of his home were a hit with Facebookers, as the post received over 6 000 likes and 400 comments - most of which enquired about the man more than the design. He shared the images in the Facebook group called Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen �.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
You can see the images for yourself:
South Africans loved the mans home and loved him too
The pictures attracted admirers of his home, and some people enquired about his relationship status - hinting at possibly moving in with him. Here are some of the comments:
Matlale Mish said:
"Where are you from, I want to visit you from Friday to Sunday."
@Priscilla Tshella said:
"May I please see everything in that room ? Very beautiful."
@Majolakazi Qengeba Mameboys Nangu said:
"A friend of mine is asking if you are single."
@Nxumalo Vukosi added:
"Mina just want to be the lady of the house."
@Kuhlwano Ramsden added:
"Very very neat and clean."
Sdumesihle Ntuli said:
"My brother your room is so beautiful mmmmh! Thank you so much for representing us Men! "
Young man builds beautiful house, puts expensive chairs & gives it classy interior decor in trending clip
@Nyembezi C Mlambo said:
"Wow, I have never seen this, very beautiful."
@Mbali GpDiva Msimango said:
"Where did you buy your cupboard"kitchen cabinet"
Man shares interior and exterior photos of creative Wendy house design
In other impressive home decor stories, Briefly News reported on a South African who has impressed netizens after posting photographs of his Wendy house on a Facebook page. The modest-looking exterior was juxtaposed by a creative, comfortable and chic interior design.
@Hlamalani Eunny said:
"The book never been judge by a cover "
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News