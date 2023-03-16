Global site navigation

Johannesburg Man Shared 2 Pictures of His Small Home Decor on Facebook, Quickly Goes viral with 400 Comments
South Africa

Johannesburg Man Shared 2 Pictures of His Small Home Decor on Facebook, Quickly Goes viral with 400 Comments

by  Tsoku Maela
  • A man living in Clayville, Johannesburg, shared two close-up pictures of his bedroom and kitchenette
  • The post received over 6 000 likes and 400 comments from people admiring his home decor and enquiring about his relationship status
  • Many of the comments expressed interest in visiting him or possibly moving in with him due to his cleanliness

Johannebsurg Facebook user bedroom interior design
Thabang from Johannesburg shares stunning photos of his small home. @eksempitse thabang/Facebook
Source: Facebook

Eksempitse Thabang lives in Clayville, Johannesburg, and recently shared two pictures of his small home and interior decor in a Facebook post. He maintained some mystery, though, opting for close-up images of his bedroom and kitchenette with a two-plate stove.

"First time [posting]," he captioned the images.

A Clayville man shares 2 photos of his home interior design

It's fair to say that the images of his home were a hit with Facebookers, as the post received over 6 000 likes and 400 comments - most of which enquired about the man more than the design. He shared the images in the Facebook group called Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen �.

You can see the images for yourself:

Johannesburg residents Facebook home interior design
The bedroom. @eksempitse thabang/Facebook
Source: Facebook
Johannesburg residents Facebook kitchen home interior design
Cooking up a storm with a two-plate stove in the kitchen. @eksempitse thabang/Facebook
Source: Facebook

South Africans loved the mans home and loved him too

The pictures attracted admirers of his home, and some people enquired about his relationship status - hinting at possibly moving in with him. Here are some of the comments:

Matlale Mish said:

"Where are you from, I want to visit you from Friday to Sunday."

@Priscilla Tshella said:

"May I please see everything in that room ? Very beautiful."

@Majolakazi Qengeba Mameboys Nangu said:

"A friend of mine is asking if you are single."

@Nxumalo Vukosi added:

"Mina just want to be the lady of the house."

@Kuhlwano Ramsden added:

"Very very neat and clean."

Sdumesihle Ntuli said:

"My brother your room is so beautiful mmmmh! Thank you so much for representing us Men! "

@Nyembezi C Mlambo said:

"Wow, I have never seen this, very beautiful."

@Mbali GpDiva Msimango said:

"Where did you buy your cupboard"kitchen cabinet"

Man shares interior and exterior photos of creative Wendy house design

In other impressive home decor stories, Briefly News reported on a South African who has impressed netizens after posting photographs of his Wendy house on a Facebook page. The modest-looking exterior was juxtaposed by a creative, comfortable and chic interior design.

@Hlamalani Eunny said:

"The book never been judge by a cover "

Source: Briefly News

