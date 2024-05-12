The Ultimatum South Africa was a hot topic on Twitter, aka X, since it premiered on 10 May 2024

The cast members of the season on The Ultimatum were on the Netflix show to test if they were ready for marriage in their relationships

Salamina and Howza Mosese hosted The Ultimatum South Africa, and some of the custom members stood out

Netflix's South African version of The Ultimatum premiered. Salamina and Howza Mosese guided the couples through their two months of putting their relationships to the test.

'The Ultimatum SA' cast member Khanya was not a season favourite and got dragged on X. Image: Instagram / @khanya_nq / SOPA Images / Getty Images

Nkateko and Khanya were among the couples on The Ultimatum. They became a trending topic as people thought one of them was to blame for their relationship problems.

The Ultimatum couples trends on X

In the first season of The Ultimatum, an entrepreneur named Khanya gave her boyfriend Nkateko an ultimatum: marry her or they would break up. During the show, her brash personality came to the surface.

Khanya had a scene with her boyfriend Nkateko where she spilt wine on him and pushed him over a bed. She also fat-shamed another cast member, calling her fatty boom boom while arguing.

SA celebrates Khanya's downfall

Many people took to social media to discuss Khanya. At the end of the show, Khanya's boyfriend offers to give her a promise ring instead of an engagement ring. Many thought it was the right move, as they thought she was a red flag.

@IamDzivhu said:

"Bathong Khanya?? I refuse to believe that people like her actually exist. She’s insufferable! Dark dark soul. #TheUltimatumSA"

@viequity commented:

"The way Khanya spoke down to Sizakele was very unsettling to watch . From one Black woman to another, it was dark. I hope she looks back at that scene and reflects on how the world saw that. There is a lot of inner work needed to be done #TheUltimatumSA #TheUltimatumSouthAfrica."

@sandikivereads wrote:

"This Khanya girl might be one of the most dark spirited people i’ve ever seen on TV the body shaming? the screaming? the violence? #TheUltimatumSA"

@artbecomesyou added:

"The producers needed to kick Khanya off the show after she laid hands on her bf. Imagine if the roles were reversed and did that. He would be straight up cancelled for being a violent and abusive bf. She is VILE. #TheUltimatumSA #TheUltimatum"

@Bon_Beau remarked:

"I feel sorry for anybody who’s ever dated Khanya, she isn’t human, no ways. That’s some nasty things bro, nasty #TheUltimatumSA."

@Ntebo_Mo pointed out:

"LMAOOOOO Nkateko’s mom can’t stand Khanya too. She just validated the entire South Africa #TheUltimatumSA"

@Anitta_Nxusa was not pleased:

"Khanya is an ugly human being. What a loser euw."

