One woman got roasted on social media after sharing a picture of her gorgeous promise ring from bae

Twitter user @palesashabangu_ couldn’t have been happier with the beautiful promise ring, despite others' opinions

Many people let the good sis know that they feel a promise ring is a man’s way of avoiding proposing

Not everyone understands the concept behind a promise ring. So, when one woman took to social media to show her stunning promise ring off, some people got a little salty.

Twitter user @palesashabangu_ couldn’t have been happier with the beautiful promise ring. Image: (Twitter user @palesashabangu_)

Some people just feel that a promise ring is divergent from doing the real thing, proposing. However, some, like this woman, feel special when receiving one.

Twitter user @palesashabangu_ was over the moon when her man gave her a promise ring. It is absolutely beautiful and sis just had to show it off, so she shared some snaps online.

“A promise ring from my man Samthandi ”

The people of Mzansi made it clear that a promise ring means nothing to them

While there were a few people who gushed over the ring and told the rest to leave the lady alone, the majority of peeps laughed at the notion of a promise ring.

@LibraYono said:

“What significance does a promise carries... I mean, what happens in the future should he then decides to marry someone else?”

@LwandleEL said:

“Congratulations As I go Google what a promise ring means.”

@Mr_C_Malik_Yoba said:

“Ya’ll bluffing… promise ring? If he really wants to marry you… he should have just bought you the exact ring not a promise ring. That’s just a waste of time. Is the same as not having it.”

@MngoAaron said:

“Engagement will be better.”

@LebogangMolema3 said:

“It’s soo gorgeous ”

