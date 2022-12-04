One man was blown away when a total stranger joined him on a lit TikTok dance challenge

TikTok user @koolkidnelly had no idea that the lady he tried to trick would bust moves with him

Social media users had hope that this was destiny and that the two would fall in love

TikTok challenges have brought so many people together. One guy was recording a TikTok when a beautiful stranger decided to get in on it with him. The lit clip has gone viral, and people hope this turns into a love story.

TikTok user @koolkidnelly shared a clip of a moment where a total stranger joined him in a cool dance challenge. Image: TikTok / @koolkidnelly

There is no denying that TikTok has given people a place to express themselves, come together and share like never before. Clips like this one melt hearts.

TikTok user @koolkidnelly shared a clip of a moment where a total stranger joined him in a cool dance challenge.

Initially, he tried to scare the women by faking falling down an escalator and then breaking into dance, but the one lady caught on quickly and joined in.

The lit clip got over 2 million views!

“How did she know this dance DC: @DENNISMIK”

Social media users hope these two at least became friends

This moment was epic! Some feel it was staged, while others held onto the hope of the magic of the moment. If this wasn’t destiny, what is?

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Fashionlover03 said:

“She was worried you hurt yourself such a nice person.”

@noorwafai said:

“And that is how I met your mother.”

@Maya’s Mommy said:

“Marry her right now ”

@Itz.Bridget☺️ said:

“She understood the assignment ”

@Aiden Ali said:

“ love this.”

