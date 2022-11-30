Mrs Bullock recorded her cutest TikTok with the sweetest kids she met at Witkoppen Clinic

Sharing the awesome clip to her TikTok, Mrs Bullock admitted that these babies stole her heart

The people of Mzansi just love watching the vibey teacher spread her love around our beautiful country

It is the season for giving! Mrs Bullock visited a local clinic recently and couldn’t leave without filming a TikTok. The adorable clip has won many hearts.

Mrs Bullock met some sweet children who were down to film a TikTok dance clip with her. Image: TikTok / Mrs Bullock

They say that it takes a special kind of person to shape minds and truly care about those they are teaching, and there is no doubt that Mrs Bullock is that person.

Taking to her thriving TikTok page, Mrs Bullock shared a cute dance clip she recorded with some children while visiting at the Witkoppen Clinic.

Seeing the enthusiasm on her and the kids' faces is everything!

“We had so much fun yesterday at the Witkoppen Clinic’s Christmas event. These kids have my heart ❤️”

The people of Mzansi swoon over Mrs Bullock and her tiny dancers

This video is enough to make anyone’s heart burst! Mrs Bullock is an awesome person with a big heart, and the people of Mzansi adore her.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@tikwanematlou said:

“Incoming minister of EDUCATION ”

@Vladimir said:

“What a beautiful soul and nonracial soul may God keep you strong every day.”

@user1032355424303 said:

“Lol, where are you from mara you’re a whole mood”

@blueriver123 said:

“You are a happy soul ♥️I enjoy watching you. Would love to be your friend ✌️”

@#Corriedecor said:

“May God continue to bless you. Much appreciated.”

