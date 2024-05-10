Uthando Nesthembu cast member MaNgwabe made headlines once again on social media

Things seem to be rocky in this season of Uthando Nesthembu. Musa Mseleku's fourth wife, Mbali MaNgwabe, became a hot topic online after the bombshell she dropped shook everyone.

MaNgwabe is done with Musa Mseleku

The Mseleku's sure know how to turn social media upside down, and this time around, Musa and his other wife, MaNgwabe, became the talk of the town after the polygamist shared old pictures of his white wedding with MaYeni.

Recently, the fourth wife of the reality TV star MaNgwabe shared that she's had enough and that she is done with her husband Musa, which isn't the first time she made this statement, but it seemed like this time around, she meant it, the news of Mbali telling the producers of the show this was posted by a Twitter (X) @Ndoniyamanz_i, who wrote:

"MaNgwabe is so done with this man. Someone from production asked her ukuthi uthando lusavutha, she said 'uthando ngabe yini' #UthandoNesthembu."

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in onMaNgwabe'ss statement

Many fans and followers weighed in on the situation happening between MaNgwabe and Musa Mseleku. See the comments below:

@thulza30 wrote:

"When she is really done, she will pack and leave. Okwamanje I think she is aggrieved, she will come around ebona ukuthi akancengiwe."

@AGeminiOf96 said:

"If she was done she would've left a long time ago please."

@MabitleTefo responded:

"Makahambe. Why is she still around."

@Gee8817 replied:

"She is emotionally checked, girl is working hard on that exit plan."

@Zimbini_Ktn commented:

"She said that with her chest and a straight face. Second hand embarrassment when he sees this."

@elliott_kaylene mentioned:

"She is rude and arrogant at this point."

Musa Mseleku: Uthando Nesthembu reality star dubbed most popular by DStv viewers

Briefly News previously reported on Musa Mseleku being voted the most popular male celebrity. Reality TV star Musa Mseleku recently expressed his gratitude to his followers in a heartfelt message shared on his Instagram account.

According to ZAlebs, Mseleku has earned the distinction of beingDStv'ss highest-rated male personality, with his shows consistently getting impressive numbers.

