A new car owner took the internet by storm when he outdanced a car salesman in Pretoria

The sales executive, Collen Rivele, gave the man, Mr Chauke, space to dance in front of his 2024 Polo R-Line

Collen spoke to Briefly News about how he felt when he saw Mr Chauke celebrating his achievement

A sales executive had to step back when his client took the floor. Images: @collen_vw_sales

Source: TikTok

A local man was more than excited after he bought a brand-new vehicle from a sales executive known to show off his dance moves.

Using the handle @collen_vw_sales on TikTok, a VW Arcadia employee, Collen Rivele, uploaded a video of new car owner Mr Chauke showing off his fancy footwork in front of his new ride (a 2024 Polo R-Line).

In most of his TikTok videos, Collen dances with his clients in front of their cars. However, this time, he could only stand on the side with a big smile while watching a happy Mr Chauke.

Watch the video below:

VW car salesman explains his reaction

Collen shared with Briefly News that Mr Chauke told him that because he usually dances for his clients, he wanted to switch things and dance for the salesman when it came to his new car.

When asked about his reaction to Mr Chauke's dancing, Collen said:

"I was really happy because my aim when I hand over the car is to put a smile on the faces of my clients."

Netizens react to dancing man

The infectious video received over two million views and counting. Many people flooded the comment section with messages about the energetic man's dance moves.

@bongeeh gave the man his flowers and wrote:

"This guy is so happy. I am happy on his behalf. Congrats to him."

@starpa10 laughed and told Collen:

"You've met your match. He defeated you, brother."

@angelique_ocean said in the comments:

"Mr Chauke didn't care about the car. He only wanted to come dance."

Collen's client had @morongwa983 saying:

"Mr Chauke nailed it."

@user9106236455541 said to the car salesman:

"For the first time, I'm seeing Collen helpless. Well done, my brother."

Collen laughed and responded to the TikTokker:

"I decided to switch off the music."

Car salesman celebrates with Pretoria family

Briefly News also reported about Collen dancing with a family of four when they bought themselves a new set of wheels.

The clip shows the family, which includes the mom, dad and two kids, doing an amapiano dance to celebrate buying a new VW Polo Vivo.

