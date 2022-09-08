Two salesman at a Volkswagen dealership in Arcadia were filmed dancing in front of a customer who collected her vehicle

The handover process is unique and one of the men, named Collen, has had his dancing skills go viral before

The client absolutely loved the spectacle offered by the two men and laughed and smiled while watching them

The Volkswagen car salesman whose dance moves went viral is in the news again.

VW Arcadia salesman Collen has gone viral again, with his dance moves grabbing all the attention. Image: Facebook

Source: Facebook

A new video was uploaded by Phathutshedzo Sigudu Mutheiwana, a new vehicle sales executive at Bidvest McCarthy Volkswagen, and it shows the famous Collen salesman handing over a car to a client at Volkswagen Arcadia.

Collen's antics and bespoke handover of vehicles went viral a few weeks back and South Africans who watched the video loved him. In the latest clip he has a partner who joins in on the dancing much to the woman's amusement.

The video has received over 4 000 shares and 1 000 'likes'. Many people left comments on the video, reacting to the duos dancing skills. See several of the comments below:

Stephanie Poppitt said:

"I want to work here."

Koreni Muremi

"When you know that commission is coming in."

Nokthula Dladla said:

"I definitely go to this VW next year for trade in."

Buti Monkwe said:

"Ya they hired the right candidates."

