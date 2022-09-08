Car Salesman Puts On a Show at the Dealership, a Woman Collects Her Whip in Viral Video
- Two salesman at a Volkswagen dealership in Arcadia were filmed dancing in front of a customer who collected her vehicle
- The handover process is unique and one of the men, named Collen, has had his dancing skills go viral before
- The client absolutely loved the spectacle offered by the two men and laughed and smiled while watching them
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
The Volkswagen car salesman whose dance moves went viral is in the news again.
A new video was uploaded by Phathutshedzo Sigudu Mutheiwana, a new vehicle sales executive at Bidvest McCarthy Volkswagen, and it shows the famous Collen salesman handing over a car to a client at Volkswagen Arcadia.
Collen's antics and bespoke handover of vehicles went viral a few weeks back and South Africans who watched the video loved him. In the latest clip he has a partner who joins in on the dancing much to the woman's amusement.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The video has received over 4 000 shares and 1 000 'likes'. Many people left comments on the video, reacting to the duos dancing skills. See several of the comments below:
Stephanie Poppitt said:
"I want to work here."
Koreni Muremi
"When you know that commission is coming in."
Nokthula Dladla said:
"I definitely go to this VW next year for trade in."
Buti Monkwe said:
"Ya they hired the right candidates."
Enthusiastic car salesman puts on a show, brings out awesome dance moves as lady collects her new whip
Briefly News reported that an enthusiastic Volkswagen car salesman has South Africans loving his energy in a viral video showing him dancing during a handover to a client.
The clip, uploaded on Twitter by @jah_vinny_2, shows the man rolling in a massive Bluetooth speaker in front of the young woman and her new Volkswagen Polo before handing his phone to a colleague.
The young man then proceeds to lay down some awesome dance moves as the client laughs at his antics; it's a truly beautiful moment and is certainly the first time we've encountered a new car handover.
According to Volkswagen, the new Polo is priced from R319 700 and offers items such as a 6.5-inch Composition Colour Radio as standard on the Polo trim level model.
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News